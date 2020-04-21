DAWN.COM

'We are an independent nation': PM Imran responds to questions over keeping mosques open

Dawn.comUpdated April 21, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks alongside his aides and ministers. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks alongside his aides and ministers. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan is "an independent nation" while addressing a question regarding the government's decision to continue to keep mosques open even as Muslim countries around the world have decided to keep them closed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I felt very bad when I saw police beating up people. Ramazan is a month of worship, people want to go to mosques.

"Do we forcefully tell them to not go to mosques? And if they go, will the police put worshippers in jail? This does not happen in an independent society. In an independent society [we] make people come together. In an independent society, people use their independent minds and then decide what is better for the country and what is not," the premier said.

He reiterated that the nation was "fighting against the coronavirus together". The prime minister also clarified that the government will be forced to review its decision if worshippers fail to follow the 20 guidelines agreed upon by religious scholars.

"I would urge people to pray at home but if you want to go to mosques, keep in mind that you will have to follow these 20 points," he said. "If [these points] are not followed and if this virus spreads through any mosque in Ramazan then we will have no choice — and this has been agreed upon — but to take action and close [the mosques]."

Meanwhile, the prime minister's focal person on Covid-19 Dr Faisal Sultan said that the premier would get tested for coronavirus after coming into contact with a coronavirus positive person.

The premier had met Faisal Edhi last week who tested positive for the virus today.

Sultan also revealed that coronavirus infections in Pakistan were expected to reach 12,000-15,000 by the end of April, as projected by government experts.

Noting that 17 people died in the country of the virus on Monday, he said: "A serious situation is ongoing; we are comparatively in a better situation and we have to maintain it.

"For maintaining it we need to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) especially for our elderly."

Minister rebukes India over 'ridiculous narrative'

Planning Minister Asad Umar, who is also heading the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), told the media that recommendations to implement a "smart lockdown" have been discussed with provincial chief ministers, health ministers, and chief and health secretaries.

He said that a structure has been made that will enable the targetted lockdown to be implemented on all levels, from provinces to Union Committees.

The minister said that the government was mobilising all resources available and expressed the hope that once the new system was implemented, citizens would be able to work and economic activities in the country can resume.

Umar also addressed the "ridiculous narrative" that is being propagated by the Indian media that Pakistan, through Azad Jammu and Kashmir, was sending infected people to India in order to spread the novel coronavirus.

"What Mr Modi did by gathering 10,000-15,000 people in one place — [following that] Pakistan does not need to do anything and nor do we [intend to].

"For God's sake, take care of your citizens. First, you blamed Muslims as if this (virus) was spread by them, now you are blaming Pakistan — stop this, take care of your citizens and we will take care of ours," he said, addressing the Indian leadership.

Govt launches ration portal

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Welfare Dr Sania Nishtar announced that the government was launching an online rations portal where people who want ration could submit a request.

She said this was being done to streamline the distribution of ration after it was observed that in some areas, a number of people received a lot of ration while others did not receive at all.

She requested volunteers to help people fill the application form on the portal, saying the government would carry out wealth profiling and remove duplications. She added that the portal would help connect people who wanted to donate and charitable organisations with deserving people.

Economic package for people who have been laid off

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar announced that the government would place a package before the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for approval that is aimed at providing relief to people who have been laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This will be a huge programme which will include hundreds of thousands of people," he said, adding that its media campaign would begin as soon as the package was approved.

The minister also said that the government would bring two more packages — one related to electricity bills for small businesses and another for people who did not have the collateral to procure loans.

Azhar revealed that the programme would be brought forward with the help of the finance ministry and the State Bank of Pakistan.

Will consider smugglers as 'national criminals'

Calling the coronavirus a "test for the entire world", the premier in his concluding remarks said that for Pakistan, the final test would be how it took care if its weakest sector. "The government will make full efforts to help its weakest sector."

He said that the government would be harsher towards those caught smuggling during this "difficult time" than ever before, adding that he considered such smugglers to be "national criminals".

Syed Ali
Apr 21, 2020 07:26pm
Great response. There is always give and take to run a country.
Uzair
Apr 21, 2020 07:30pm
His populist rhetoric and decisions will destroy the country. If the government has not to interfere, why government is there at first place. He is a supporter of anarchy, an illogical mind which is unable to reason on simplest issues.
Singer
Apr 21, 2020 07:30pm
"In an independent society [we] make people come together". Sir please understand that this is not a time to come together
Leo
Apr 21, 2020 07:34pm
That's a true leader! Well done PM Khan.
F-16
Apr 21, 2020 07:38pm
He is an extra ordinary leader who worries and takes care of people.
Shariq
Apr 21, 2020 07:38pm
Under the circumstances and based on the fact that people will get infected, YES, we should force people not to gather, not in mosques, not anywhere else till it’s proven by data that the infection rate is going down substantially.
Fareed N
Apr 21, 2020 07:39pm
PMIK says, 'This does not happen in an independent society.' Yes , true provided society is disciplined. Are we disciplined ?
Pawan kumar
Apr 21, 2020 07:41pm
This is way of IK to remove Poverty from pakistan. More people have corona effected,more dead poor people. The defination of independent is absoultly wrong
ON .
Apr 21, 2020 07:45pm
Good that you realised. Now take independent decisions
Mango
Apr 21, 2020 07:52pm
Opposite of President did few weeks ago... regarding same subject. Taking fatwa from Egypt. Or he is not aware that Pakistan is a individual.
Boss
Apr 21, 2020 07:55pm
Such misunderstanding of the situation.
Vijay
Apr 21, 2020 07:58pm
No solution,with soft and hard stand.Impose rule of law like other nation.
Anwar USA
Apr 21, 2020 07:59pm
Great that you are an independent nation. Why do you poke into the affairs of other nations?
IndianBirdy
Apr 21, 2020 08:01pm
20 Points !!! Seriously !!! If you want to have masses follow any rule then there should be no more than 3 points. Beyond that nobody will pay attention.
ABBAs kd
Apr 21, 2020 08:02pm
Glad that PM Imran Khan noticed innocent people being beaten up by police, just for going about their lives, they had committed no crime. Does Higher ups of police & training instructors of police department not still get it, & advise front line police officers, to treat people with respect or they be investigated or charged for assaulting innocent people ?
Sourabh
Apr 21, 2020 08:06pm
Corona virus is also independent to infect any one.
Kris
Apr 21, 2020 08:10pm
Are you suggesting that KS, Turkey etc are not independent society's? MBS and Erdogan certainly won't like it.
Asif Ali
Apr 21, 2020 08:14pm
A new definition of independent society, a society without law enforcement structure.
Ahmed bin Babar
Apr 21, 2020 08:15pm
The State must save the lives of its citizens at all costs...
Asif Ali
Apr 21, 2020 08:15pm
What an argument, brilliant.
Wasim Jaweed
Apr 21, 2020 08:17pm
@F-16, really, if the corona cases spike because unlike other countries our govt was spineless to restrict mosques then what? if the cases rise to 100,000 will this act be seen as taking care of people.
MKA
Apr 21, 2020 08:19pm
Faith over Health.
ajay
Apr 21, 2020 08:20pm
amazing leader of the world who is bold enough to tell people that get together and infect yourselves with corona.
Hari
Apr 21, 2020 08:21pm
IK great and independent to express his views right or wrong , UNSC or any place.
Amjad
Apr 21, 2020 08:28pm
@F-16, 100% agree. You can say whatever about him but you can't question his honesty and integrity. He genuinely cares for people unlike the rest.
zh
Apr 21, 2020 08:31pm
What does it mean that we are an independent nation? The Coronavirus in Pakistan spreads the same way as in any other country, and the control measures are no different. However, our not-so-intelligent PM believes the behaviour of the coronavirus is unique in Pakistan because it is an independent country.
Rkk
Apr 21, 2020 08:35pm
As if others are not independent nations !!
Taimur
Apr 21, 2020 08:38pm
We must act like a civilized nation. We cannot afford jungle law. Being independent doesn't mean to not abide the laws and the social norms.
Jjacky
Apr 21, 2020 08:39pm
Very gud PMIK.
johhny barlow
Apr 21, 2020 08:40pm
Thats funny. Independent sovereign nations are always begging for funds, loans etc ? I don't think so. More delusions by the great PMIK
Bhaarteey
Apr 21, 2020 08:43pm
Do you pretend to love human? Yes you do. Doctors inject & provide bitter medicines to cure a patient. You too learn & take stern but correct steps for the mass.
Fastrack
Apr 21, 2020 08:44pm
Pm Khan will go into quarantine for the next 28 days because of corona. The most selfless act ever by a PM of any country.
Pulakeshi
Apr 21, 2020 08:45pm
Yes! Please encourage religious congregation only means to keep us united & help each other in desperate times.
Bhavin
Apr 21, 2020 08:48pm
Best technique to control population.
Ahmed
Apr 21, 2020 08:48pm
The examples of other countries must be considered. Sweden decided on herd immunity instead of lockdowns, the casualties are increasing every day.
Ramesh
Apr 21, 2020 08:51pm
Bravo, let open up the country, u will get results in three weeks time.
Phart-Track
Apr 21, 2020 08:51pm
We are in-dependent nation only depending on UAE, US, IMF, Malaysia mostly & China fully.
Krana
Apr 21, 2020 08:53pm
Who can not travel to Malasia for a conference by the effect of one phone call? talking too much.
N. Rahim, Canada
Apr 21, 2020 08:53pm
@Singer, "Come together" does not necessarily mean coming together physically. Hope you understand this simple logic.
Zak
Apr 21, 2020 09:03pm
Modi should be charged for spreading the virus, putting his own ego before the people welfare. '"What Mr Modi did by gathering 10,000-15,000 people in one place — [following that] Pakistan does not need to do anything and nor do we [intend to].
Ahmed
Apr 21, 2020 09:04pm
Hopefully, his strategy will turn out right, think of the consequences if it does not. In other words, it is a high risk game.
Veer
Apr 21, 2020 09:05pm
@Syed Ali, independent nation does not mean that the government can put the lives of people at risk. Please make sure that as recommended by medical professionals all precautions are taken.
Zak
Apr 21, 2020 09:05pm
@Singer, '"In an independent society [we] make people come together". Sir please understand that this is not a time to come together' I guess you have to have some basic intelligence to comprehend that "coming togather" means in mind and spirit, not physically. But then your countries education is very substandard.
ahsan7979
Apr 21, 2020 09:10pm
The only solution is to conduct mass antibody tests and allow those people having them to get back to work...
Ashutosh
Apr 21, 2020 09:15pm
Good decision
psnehi
Apr 21, 2020 09:22pm
Interesting strategy of giving people the right to decide... if infections spread and claims lives, then it is due to the individual's decision... govt cannot be blamed... and there is no money for public health anyway... so passing the ultimate responsibility to the people is an interesting strategy...the worst case is a massive death toll... but then they don't pay taxes anyway... harsh thinking... but I am sure such pros and cons are being evaluated at the highest levels...
Smart Observer
Apr 21, 2020 09:30pm
@Asif Ali, Well said
Ash Man
Apr 21, 2020 09:38pm
Bravery is not a substitute for logical thinking
Sajid
Apr 21, 2020 09:40pm
He needs to follow advice in reducing covid19 stop gathering .. wash hands as lives cant be replaced money can be replaced
Abdul Majeed sheikh
Apr 21, 2020 09:41pm
@Pawan kumar, Take care of your country and yourself
Jitendra Singh
Apr 21, 2020 09:45pm
PM IK decision is independent of WHO guidelines.
Shariq
Apr 21, 2020 09:55pm
Save the lives first, everything else is secondary.
Balakrishna
Apr 21, 2020 09:57pm
Justifying his decisions by appearing to be rational instead of being rational and taking decisions.
Jitendra Singh
Apr 21, 2020 10:00pm
Bravo..!!!..is the only word to describe this .
Harime
Apr 21, 2020 10:09pm
Good point Mr. PM. I liked your response
KAMAL NAYAN
Apr 21, 2020 10:18pm
Just remember that China was fully closed for 5 months and they are still getting some but not more but in other parts of world we can not have that kind of restriction that mean infection number will keep increasing till we have a vaccine and moreover poor nation can't afford lockdown for months so best solution is to try out herd immunity or partial lockdown keeping educational institutions closed till a vaccine but with this death toll will be triple compare in case of lockdown
Nand
Apr 21, 2020 10:23pm
He is playing Russian roulette with the lives of Pakistan.
Ahmed
Apr 21, 2020 10:26pm
Does PM knows what independent means? It means not depending on anyone. Every day he begs and then he says we are independent.
Vivek
Apr 21, 2020 10:41pm
@Abdul Majeed sheikh, We are taking care than most of the developed countries
Zhinga Lala
Apr 21, 2020 11:07pm
@Uzair , nice analysis
Brand
Apr 21, 2020 11:09pm
This is biggest risk IK is taking and hope this will not resulting the blunder which cross all the boundaries and then situation will go out of control.so better to lockdown everything is the only solution
Brand
Apr 21, 2020 11:10pm
@Fareed N, Very true and to the point.
Brand
Apr 21, 2020 11:13pm
@Bhavin, True , first just play with citizen sentiments and provoke them.
Sharmaji
Apr 21, 2020 11:17pm
Time to independently decide to open the independent cinemas and malls.
Kasim
Apr 22, 2020 12:06am
@Zak, yes our country's education is much below standard and hence we have people like you, fastrack and the lot.
Wahab
Apr 22, 2020 04:21am
Proud to be a Muslim! IK has proven why he is the best PM for Pakistan
LgbtqX
Apr 22, 2020 04:30am
A recipe for disaster.
Fastrack
Apr 22, 2020 04:51am
Well said. It’s a balance act and we are proud of our leader.
Vijay
Apr 22, 2020 05:07am
Does Corona virus not attack citizens of indpendent nations?
Amarnath
Apr 22, 2020 05:23am
Wrong notion. The country is under the sway of mullas... so it seems.
Mullah
Apr 22, 2020 05:46am
Our PM is living in the stone age. It is time to make tough decision, not to surrender to the ignorant elements of the society. We are inviting an unprecedented catastrophe with no door left to escape. Wake up PM, wake up nation!
MG
Apr 22, 2020 06:24am
Rest of the world can only suggest not to swallow a knife....
PUB
Apr 22, 2020 06:26am
Imran Khan is afraid of Mullahs and agreed to their demand. Now trying to hide under independent nation theory.
Zia khan
Apr 22, 2020 06:27am
I can not believe that Govt can take such a foolish step..........absolute no brain
Svanik
Apr 22, 2020 06:34am
When will this guy take the corona virus threat seriously?
Uzair
Apr 22, 2020 07:01am
The fear of coronavirus overblown. Year 2017 In USA over 80,000 people died of common flu.
Kamran
Apr 22, 2020 07:09am
If Imran Khan had decided to close mosques, PTI supporters would have defended it just as strongly as they are defending his decision not close them.
Bravo
Apr 22, 2020 07:24am
Sounds like illeterate response from IK. I agree police should not be beating.
Zaman
Apr 22, 2020 07:26am
IK, with due respect your assessment of the catastrophic consequences of the COVID 19 Pandemic is intrinsically flawed. The incidence and mortality is demonstrating an exponential rise. It has dire ramifications. The health care system is not equipped to deal with this Pandemic. The only established way to combat this is by implementing strict Social Distancing and Lockdown. By relaxing these rules, you are inviting grave consequences. Financial, social and religious concerns are secondary. Do not be captive to a an inflexible and rigid ideology!
T-man
Apr 22, 2020 07:34am
Time will tell if this is the right decision. On surface, it is not but who wants to fight with Maulvis.
Truthful
Apr 22, 2020 07:36am
Our pm has lost it
Syed Ali
Apr 22, 2020 07:47am
@F-16, really
Syed Ali
Apr 22, 2020 07:49am
@Mango, You got him; he should have asked MBS.
Syed Ali
Apr 22, 2020 07:52am
@Wasim Jaweed, When was the last time out you have seen Pakistan government taking care of its people.
illawarrior
Apr 22, 2020 07:53am
Being an "independent country" does not mean citizens can do whatever they want, when it jeopardises public health. In Australia (and other independent nations), people are being fined for engaging in unnecessary travel and gathering in groups. Common sense, which paradoxically is quite uncommon, dictates that group activities, including communal prayer, be avoided.
