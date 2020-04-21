DAWN.COM

Pakistan to send chloroquine tablets to US, Saudi Arabia among others: Awan

Dawn.comUpdated April 21, 2020

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Boradcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan briefs the media in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that the federal cabinet has decided to send chloroquine tablets to "friendly nations" to help them in their time of need.

While briefing the media after a cabinet meeting in Islamabad, Awan said that one million chloroquine tablets will be sent to Saudi Arabia and United States each, 500,000 to Turkey and Italy each, 5m to the United Kingdom, 700,000 to Kazakhstan and 300,000 to Qatar.

The SAPM added that Prime Minister Imran Khan informed the cabinet that leaders of some countries had called him and expressed a desire to import the tablets from Pakistan following some encouraging results in treating the coronavirus.

"Pakistan has always been asking these countries for something or the other. So, for the sake of humanity and to improve Pakistan's credibility and face value, this is a good chance to help them in this time of need," she said.

She also said that Pakistan had some 40 million tablets in stock and possessed the raw material to make even more.

The SAPM criticised the "opposition's role" in the pandemic, adding that a "political statement" was being made. She was referring to the National Accountability Bureau's warning to PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, after which the opposition PML-N demanded “live broadcast of questioning from him” during his appearance on Wednesday.

The SAPM quipped that opposition members had suddenly started "gracing media screens" and become Shehbaz's representatives rather than of the people they were elected to represent. She advised them to talk to the people about "corona pains" rather than "NAB pains" and to help and support the government's efforts to deal with the pandemic.

Tax exemptions for construction sector

Awan added that the cabinet approved tax exemptions for the construction sector. "Taxes on services which come under the Islamabad Capital Territory (Tax on Services) Ordinance 2001 have been amended and exemptions provided.

"The current five per cent tax on construction services, taxes on services provided by property dealers and real estate agents and taxes on services provided by property developers have been reduced to zero," she added.

The SAPM added that all "plumbers, electricians, labourers and investors" would be protected under the amendments to the legislation. "The prime minister reiterated during the cabinet meeting that when the wheel of the industry starts turning, the stove of the labourer's home starts burning," she said.

Reconstitution of National Commission for Minorities

The SAPM also revealed that the cabinet approved reforms in the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992. She added that the prime minister directed that under the reforms, the commission should constitute a majority of members from among members of minority communities instead of Muslims and the chairman should also be from among the minorities.

"The commission will now constitute two Muslims, two Hindus, three Christians, one Sikh, one Parsi and one member from the Kalash community while the chairman of the commission will also be from among the minorities."

'Commission to submit report in 90 days'

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in a video message said that the Mohammad Ali Commission report would be made public as per the cabinet's decision.

The nine-member commission headed by former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Mohammad Ali was formed in 2019 to investigate the reasons behind the high cost of electricity especially in connection with independent power producers (IPPs).

He also revealed that the cabinet decided to form an inquiry committee that would be headed by the prime minister's Special Assistant on Power Shahzad Qasim. "The committee will investigate where the law was broken and submit its report in 90 days," Umar added.

"Anybody who has violated the law and has affected the people of Pakistan will not be spared. The government will fully act on the recommendations [of the committee] without looking at who is included," the SAPM said, adding that the government wanted to bring those responsible to task while "following the due process of law and not through a media trial".

Coronavirus
Pakistan

SATT
Apr 21, 2020 04:46pm
Now Pakistan don't want any monetary support.
Recommend 0
BALA
Apr 21, 2020 04:46pm
Few days back, there was news in Indian media that Pakistan has made request for chloroquine tablets. Indian media & Pakistan media should clear this air.
Recommend 0
White Horse
Apr 21, 2020 04:46pm
Please send the quality one not sub standard because most of your medicine are not FDA Approved.
Recommend 0
Bipin
Apr 21, 2020 04:47pm
Great decision.
Recommend 0
Saleem
Apr 21, 2020 04:47pm
I support Imran Khan200% but on this decision: my question is that do have any enough chloroquine tablets in case we need it as the number is going up and picking up the speed.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Apr 21, 2020 04:49pm
How many tablets you have? First reserve enough stock to look after your own patients rather than try scoring points over India!
Recommend 0
Uzair
Apr 21, 2020 04:49pm
They will export the medicine, and when needed they won't have for their own citizens, then they will again import the medicines on higher costs
Recommend 0
Mayur
Apr 21, 2020 04:50pm
When did US asked? Sending as just as friend?
Recommend 0
Prithviraj
Apr 21, 2020 04:51pm
wait. do you have enough already ?
Recommend 0
Himanshu M
Apr 21, 2020 04:51pm
What will be the standards of HCQ? US might send it back.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 21, 2020 04:53pm
Pakistan should send chloroquine tablets to its friend, Malaysia. Malaysia requests Bangladesh urgent shipment of chloroquine tablets.
Recommend 0
rohit
Apr 21, 2020 04:53pm
just because india is doing same thing ?
Recommend 0
ankit
Apr 21, 2020 04:56pm
Made in pakistan in itself seems faulty
Recommend 0
Yash Jain
Apr 21, 2020 04:57pm
World is moving away from chloroquine tablets as it has proven to not work well
Recommend 0
Aravind
Apr 21, 2020 04:59pm
Why not to Malaysia?
Recommend 0
Sukhera
Apr 21, 2020 05:00pm
The latest studies in France, Brazil and USA indicate that Chloroquine is not helpful in fighting Covid 19. It actually creates other risks like irregular heart beat and stroke.The drug was used effectively in treating malaria patients.
Recommend 0
rising star
Apr 21, 2020 05:01pm
How many tablets...10?
Recommend 0
Idrees Raja
Apr 21, 2020 05:04pm
And we are doing this without any threat!
Recommend 0
Anup
Apr 21, 2020 05:04pm
Made in China products
Recommend 0
Idrees Raja
Apr 21, 2020 05:05pm
Kudos we should also look to the positive side of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Salaria
Apr 21, 2020 05:08pm
And what will we ask in return.. Well, we all know.
Recommend 0
Haroon
Apr 21, 2020 05:09pm
@Sukhera, Yes, chloroquine is associated with QT prolongation, but some early studies indicated efficacy in Covid-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms. World Health Organisation is currently involved in a large scale phase III trial, while it is being prescribed in a number of countries to treat such patients.
Recommend 0
Shoib Sheikh
Apr 21, 2020 05:09pm
I haven't got it, do u?
Recommend 0
Shoib Sheikh
Apr 21, 2020 05:11pm
I haven't got the tablet, do u?
Recommend 0
Shoib Sheikh
Apr 21, 2020 05:11pm
I haven't got the tablet, do u?
Recommend 0
Ladakh
Apr 21, 2020 05:12pm
They don't accept substandard items.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 21, 2020 05:13pm
Good gesture from Pakistan's government!
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Apr 21, 2020 05:17pm
Trying everywhere to be put as equals to the neighbor.
Recommend 0
Boom
Apr 21, 2020 05:17pm
Hydroxychloroquine is the advanced version not the chloroquine. Chloroquine has side effects. Your medicine will give side effects to everyone who is consuming it
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 21, 2020 05:17pm
Chloroquine?? It's Hydroxi chloroquine that is required.
Recommend 0
Boom
Apr 21, 2020 05:18pm
Like wheat, first export these medicines then comes shortage then import it again at higher cost then setup a committee to look into the matter.
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Apr 21, 2020 05:18pm
India is also manufacturing testing kits and ventilators, pls announce the start of production ASAP.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 21, 2020 05:19pm
Check their potency and strength. There is a big difference in these items and the cost between antibiotics and cardiovascular medicines available here and those sold abroad.
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Apr 21, 2020 05:19pm
is it anything to do with peer pressure?
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Apr 21, 2020 05:22pm
If you have in access please send to SAARC neighbours first.
Recommend 0
alamgir
Apr 21, 2020 05:28pm
good step but make sure that there is absolutely no shortage of this drug at any time within pakistan
Recommend 0
VM
Apr 21, 2020 05:30pm
Pakistan is exporting medicines after the same is importing from India.
Recommend 0
Surikay
Apr 21, 2020 05:34pm
Did Trump call IK for these medicines ? He did call Modi for the same.
Recommend 0
Danish
Apr 21, 2020 05:38pm
Very good news Pakistan is exporter of medicine now. Welldone Ik you are doing good job .
Recommend 0
Shoib Sheikh
Apr 21, 2020 05:38pm
I haven't got the tablet, do u?
Recommend 0
AK
Apr 21, 2020 05:43pm
Check the expiry date before sending .
Recommend 0
ACEGIKtime
Apr 21, 2020 05:43pm
Very good Pakistan, think of others before self.
Recommend 0
shamshad
Apr 21, 2020 05:47pm
@Uzair , on paper it is exported and same will come back with higher price like sugar and wheat
Recommend 0
PmikFanClubHeadOfPak
Apr 21, 2020 06:03pm
Please give it to our own poor people. I would say 20 per household.
Recommend 0
aamir
Apr 21, 2020 06:05pm
Hydroxy chloroquine &chloroquine are not available in pakistan,will request government ,first ensure their availability in the country then export....
Recommend 0
Lost track
Apr 21, 2020 06:15pm
US needs 20000 Ventilators
Recommend 0
Vikas
Apr 21, 2020 06:23pm
Good idea. When needed they can be bought from these countries at a 30% profit for some friends.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Apr 21, 2020 06:29pm
Really laughable.
Recommend 0
Munna
Apr 21, 2020 06:31pm
Is this going to be another suger case?
Recommend 0
Jp
Apr 21, 2020 06:38pm
Never heard that Pakistan is making this medicine. Why Trump did not request Pakistan for this medicine.
Recommend 0
WeFirst
Apr 21, 2020 06:41pm
I don't know why Bengals and Indians are so jealous of us. We have the entire Baluchistan which contains all sorts of pharmaceutical materials. So kindly keep quiet about our supply and focus on yours.
Recommend 0
Logicalhuman
Apr 21, 2020 06:45pm
Export the medicine at low price and then when lakhs suffer from a coronavirus, import it again at 10x price.
Recommend 0
Kabir K
Apr 21, 2020 06:45pm
@Himanshu M, It is not HCQ. It seems to be CQ only
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 21, 2020 06:50pm
When rest of the world is suffering, Pakistan is leading. Thanks to IK
Recommend 0
Mango man
Apr 21, 2020 06:53pm
Funny that no one asked and Pakistan gormint is talking about sending HCQ over. Have Pak manufactured drugs been cleared bu the respective Drug control authorities in these countries? Please check before making a joke about yourself!
Recommend 0
CK AK
Apr 21, 2020 06:57pm
I don’t understand what Imran is trying to achieve here. We need to well prepared and make sure we have enough chloroquine instead of just dragging some attention here and there.This makes no sense during these times and at the same time we beg the world for debt relief.
Recommend 0
Desi jat
Apr 21, 2020 06:59pm
Sounds similar to Tiger force.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Apr 21, 2020 07:02pm
This is good gesture.
Recommend 0
Tamilselvan
Apr 21, 2020 07:10pm
Did not know that Pakistan had FDA approved manufacturing facilities. More power to the buyers too.
Recommend 0
Mustafa Ansari
Apr 21, 2020 07:14pm
Well countries actually needs Hydroxychloroquine. not just chloroquine. Both are different in substance they used.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 21, 2020 07:18pm
Do we have enough medicine for the Public. I don't think WHO approved it
Recommend 0
Tom
Apr 21, 2020 07:20pm
@Lost track , don’t Worry dear USA sending dollars to Pakistan
Recommend 0
Tom
Apr 21, 2020 07:24pm
@ankit, these same medicines India ship to China , now put different tag and transfer to Pakistan
Recommend 0
Tom
Apr 21, 2020 07:25pm
@rising star, Only 100 tablets
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Apr 21, 2020 07:26pm
Very nice. Pharmaceutical Industry should work over time.
Recommend 0
Ranjit N
Apr 21, 2020 07:41pm
Nobody in the world takes chloroquine. It's improved version is HCQ.
Recommend 0
Junaid
Apr 21, 2020 07:42pm
Pakistan is sending a huge percentage of its stock to foreign countries just to keep up with India.
Recommend 0
Faiz
Apr 21, 2020 07:58pm
Comparison of Hydroxychloroquine and Chloroquine Use and the Development of Retinal Toxicity D S Finbloom et al. J Rheumatol. 1985 Aug. Authors D S Finbloom, K Silver, D A Newsome, R Gunkel PMID: 4057189 "We assessed the frequency of retinal toxicity in patients receiving either chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine and factors which may predict patient susceptibility to toxicity. The overall frequency of retinopathy was 6% (7 of 110 patients). Of the 31 patients receiving chloroquine alone, 6 developed toxicity (19%). In contrast, of the 66 patients receiving hydroxychloroquine, none developed retinopathy. Retinopathy was associated with greater age and with greater accumulative doses of chloroquine. Thus, hydroxychloroquine can be used safely with minimal risk of toxicity."
Recommend 0
Faiz
Apr 21, 2020 08:00pm
There is big difference between Chloroquine and Hydroxy-chlroquine. Nevertheless, any kind of help from all nations must be appreciated at a time of humanitarian crisis.
Recommend 0
Thiru
Apr 21, 2020 08:13pm
Need to be very careful here. HCQ is known to cause severe side effects such as heart attack leading to death. If it is sent as good will gesture and not being asked, the US government will take no responsibility if individuals sue Pakistani manufactures and even Pakistan's government for billions in class action.
Recommend 0
Simanjit Singh Mann
Apr 21, 2020 08:24pm
These are made in India .
Recommend 0
psnehi
Apr 21, 2020 08:25pm
Well done! but then you are going to give it away for free? Please also report on receipt of the same by these countries... could be another scam by politicians...
Recommend 0
ajay
Apr 21, 2020 08:26pm
High standard Indian medicines already reached to half of the world.
Recommend 0
Ratan Bhai
Apr 21, 2020 08:37pm
Use of HQ stopped so why are I planning to send? Too late to act!
Recommend 0
Ratan Bhai
Apr 21, 2020 08:43pm
Chloroquine is old generation. It shows Pakistan is way behind in pharma. Or were this donations from China and redirect to so called friends?
Recommend 0
aslam
Apr 21, 2020 08:44pm
keep on ur work to copy
Recommend 0
Ratan Bhai
Apr 21, 2020 08:52pm
@Thiru, Pakistan has powerful lawyers and we will counter sue and make lot of money on defamation suite. No worries worry ur self
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Apr 21, 2020 08:58pm
Save them for Pakistanis at the height of the crisis here.
Recommend 0
REALITY CHECK
Apr 21, 2020 09:12pm
World needs hydrochloroquine not chloroquine.
Recommend 0
Lahori kid
Apr 21, 2020 09:15pm
Save it, hydroxychloroquine fever has come down in the US, besides, the focus should be on helping the people of Pakistan, not medical supplies to rich countries.
Recommend 0
Laila
Apr 21, 2020 09:19pm
Where can we send Firdaus Awan Ashiq?I can't believe she is advisor to the PM. Her political track record is public knowledge. She isn't fit to serve this government
Recommend 0
Shyam
Apr 21, 2020 09:30pm
@Uzair , yes, this is what the government is doing.
Recommend 0
Bayar
Apr 21, 2020 09:38pm
Please, first make this tablets available in Pakistani markets, than export to other county. These tablets are not available for patients in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Syed Anjum Ali
Apr 21, 2020 10:00pm
We were getting tablets from India. Now we are going to send abroad? How come?
Recommend 0
VM
Apr 21, 2020 10:18pm
Remember wheat export and import
Recommend 0
Vivek
Apr 21, 2020 10:46pm
@Fastrack, leading in what ??
Recommend 0
Abdul Wahab
Apr 21, 2020 11:00pm
I do not think that any of these countries asked us to provide Chloroquine tablets. Why should we waste our money and send valuable medicines to other countries. We are best at training our terrorists and sending to all around the world. We must continue doing that.
Recommend 0
N. Rahim, Canada
Apr 21, 2020 11:20pm
@White Horse, Let the receivers decide. Your advise is necessary.
Recommend 0
Taimoor khan
Apr 21, 2020 11:30pm
Pakistan is doing this for humanitarian grounds, while India was threatened to release the drug.
Recommend 0
shamshad
Apr 21, 2020 11:36pm
@Jp, Pakistani medicine not approved by FDA
Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 22, 2020 12:15am
Maybe we can add ventilators and PPE to that list.
Recommend 0
PUB
Apr 22, 2020 12:30am
From who you are borrowed it first?
Recommend 0
Vinay Pandey
Apr 22, 2020 12:35am
Appreciated, I believe this will help humanity
Recommend 0
ayesha
Apr 22, 2020 02:29am
Competing with someone ??
Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Apr 22, 2020 04:21am
Look India, Pakistan is sending drugs to USA on its own and without any threat fron Trump.
Recommend 0
Nadeem Ahmed
Apr 22, 2020 04:26am
It appears that India does not have their own quality newspaper that’s why they come to read Dawn.
Recommend 0
hussain
Apr 22, 2020 05:00am
@Shoib Sheikh, why
Recommend 0
hussain
Apr 22, 2020 05:01am
@Surikay, he threatened modi, get your facts straight
Recommend 0
TruthMatters
Apr 22, 2020 05:21am
@ Kumar(Varanasi), Not every decision revolves around India. The shipment is going to half a dozen countries, not just the US. No ‘saffron’ parties to go to? Best to keep your nose out of matters that don’t concern you.
Recommend 0
ABC$
Apr 22, 2020 05:21am
@ankit, but there are more deaths in Bharat.
Recommend 0
LogicalHuman
Apr 22, 2020 05:52am
Did any country even ask Pakistan? Just because India sent they want to send, looking to match India.. US president himself asked medicines from India.
Recommend 0
Sid
Apr 22, 2020 06:06am
@ Firdous Ashik Awan...Please be aware the US will not accept anything without it first passing FDA Approval, so please don't jump the gun and claim some brownie points
Recommend 0
shariq
Apr 22, 2020 06:18am
Please make sure they are from a reputable pharmaceutical company.
Recommend 0
Multani.
Apr 22, 2020 06:23am
Amazing decision of exporting drugs, will bring goodwill and much needed millions$. Soon you will see Modi try doing same, copying IK.
Recommend 0
Syed Hussain Akbari
Apr 22, 2020 06:46am
@White Horse, Throughout my life I have been connected with multinational pharma industries in Pakistan and also with local companies of high repute. I can say with full affirmness that the medicines produced by the above refered companies are of high standard and meet the FDA specifications. Any statement against that is totally baseless and insistance will create only turmoil. My company and similarly other companies of repute have been and are still exporting their products to various countries.
Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
Apr 22, 2020 06:59am
@Saleem, These tablets will help save precious lives. Pakistan pharmaceutical companies have great potential and have a great capacity to cater the need domestically and internationally.
Recommend 0
MG
Apr 22, 2020 07:45am
Why can't we send them to China?
Recommend 0

