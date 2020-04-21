DAWN.COM

Stocks plunge on global oil price rout as KSE-100 closes 3.2pc in red

Dawn.comUpdated April 21, 2020

A day earlier, bulls had gone on a rampage at the stock market tossing the the KSE-100 index high by 667.82 points. — AFP/File
Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) were in the red on Tuesday with the benchmark KSE-100 index closing down 3.21 per cent or 1076.82 points to 32,422.83, as stock markets all over the world reacted to the upheaval in global prices for crude oil.

Today's sell-off came after a 5-day rally – the longest streak this year – comprising a cumulative rise of 7.8pc as investors reacted to overnight news of oil futures crashing in the US.

But today’s decline of 3.2pc “on its own is rather unremarkable” and slightly below the 3.3pc slide on April 6, noted Ali Asghar Poonawala, Deputy Head of Research at AKD Securities.

“As we enter the peak season of Jan–Mar earnings releases, investors are likely to revert back to fundamentals, where a weak earnings read for sectors driving performance at the bourse (cements, steel, energy chain including OMCs) can prompt selling pressure. Weak earnings are likely to pressure cash flows and payouts, with little room for upside surprises owing to ongoing Covid-19 driven uncertainty,” Poonawala added.

Head of Foreign Institutional Sales at Next Capital Limited, Muhammad Faizan, said: “The stock market traded in the negative zone since the start of trading amid a historic slump in international oil prices."

But cement stocks remained positive amid an environment for low interest rates, he added.

US crude oil prices bounced back into positive territory on Tuesday, a day after crashing below $0.00 for the first time owing to crippled demand and a storage glut, while the commodity rout sent Asian equities sharply lower.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for May delivery was changing hands at $1.10 a barrel after diving to an unprecedented low of -$37.63 in New York as the pandemic brings the global economy, transport and factory activity to a halt.

The sell-off in May futures came because the contract expires later Tuesday, meaning traders needed to find buyers to take physical possession of the oil — a job made near-impossible as storage becomes scarce.

A day earlier, bulls had gone on a rampage at the PSX, tossing the the KSE-100 index high by 667.82 points, 2.03 per cent, to close at 33,499.65.

The market had built on the strong rally seen on Friday when the first ever “upper lock” was witnessed on the back of a beeline of positive news but mainly the State Bank decision to cut policy rate by 200 basis points to 9pc.

Venkat
Apr 21, 2020 05:13pm
Oil price going down is good for economy.
Recommend 0
Boom
Apr 21, 2020 05:25pm
PKR is artificially kept higher for last 2 sessions. The true value is at 170
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 21, 2020 05:55pm
Amid ever growing and fastly expanding coronavirus pandemic, this is just the beginning of a never ending story based on speculation, fear and uncertainty.
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Apr 21, 2020 07:28pm
No need to worry. Oil companies are heavy weight on index. Reflects fall in the prices of oil companies. Others sectors will benifit.
Recommend 0

