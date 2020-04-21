DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 21, 2020

Faisal Edhi tests positive for coronavirus

Imtiaz Mugheri | Imtiaz AliUpdated April 21, 2020

This picture was taken on April 15 in Islamabad when Faisal Edhi met Prime Minister Imran Khan and handed over a Rs10 million cheque for the premier's coronavirus relief fund. — Via PTI Twitter
This picture was taken on April 15 in Islamabad when Faisal Edhi met Prime Minister Imran Khan and handed over a Rs10 million cheque for the premier's coronavirus relief fund. — Via PTI Twitter

Faisal Edhi, son of world-famous philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation, has tested positive for the coronavirus, it emerged on Tuesday.

Speaking to Dawn, his son Saad Edhi said that his father started suffering from symptoms last week, soon after he travelled to Islamabad to meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 15.

"The symptoms lasted for four days before subsiding," he said. Soon after, Faisal got tested for Covid-19 and the results came back positive today.

Saad added that his father was currently in Islamabad and was doing better. "He has not been admitted to any hospital and is self-isolating," he said.

"Initially, I had a fever and headaches. These symptoms lasted for three days," said the Edhi Foundation chairman.

"Currently, I do not have any symptoms but my test results have come back positive," said Faisal, adding that he has been directed to self-isolate for the next week.

Last week, the Edhi Foundation chairman had met Prime Minister Imran Khan and had handed over a Rs10 million cheque for the premier's coronavirus relief fund.

Faisal then appeared on Samaa TV anchorperson Nadeem Malik's show, during which he said he, along with two industrialists, were with the premier for about "six to seven minutes".

Speaking to Dawn after news broke of Faisal testing positive, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital CEO Dr Faisal Sultan, who is also Imran Khan's personal physician, said that the prime minister was currently occupied with a cabinet meeting.

"As soon as he is finished, I will meet him and recommend that he gets tested," he said. "We will follow all protocols in place and make recommendations accordingly."

Edhi workers at the forefront

The Edhi Foundation has for decades stepped in to help when government services have failed communities and runs the country’s largest ambulance service.

Due to the outbreak, it has had to train dozens of staff on how to handle suspected coronavirus patients. But providing them with proper protection has been a problem given a nationwide shortage of the equipment.

“We’ve compromised on certain things and use alternatives,” Faisal had told Reuters at his office in Karachi last month.

Read: Raincoats and rubber boots for Edhi Foundation workers in coronavirus fight

Faisal had said his organisation was getting dozens of calls a day from people worried that they or their relatives were infected with the coronavirus.

The Edhi Foundation was founded by the late Abdul Sattar Edhi and its operations are sprawled throughout the country. Edhi runs several shelter houses, old homes, an ambulance network, orphanages, soup kitchens, morgues along with multiple other welfare services.

Since the demise of Edhi in 2016, however, the foundation has seen a drop in donations and funds.

Additional reporting by Sanaullah Khan

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Akbar
Apr 21, 2020 01:06pm
Get well soon, champion. The world needs you back on your feet
Recommend 0
Indians
Apr 21, 2020 01:06pm
Pray for your quick recovery.
Recommend 0
Arman
Apr 21, 2020 01:08pm
Edhis are one of the most admired Pakistanis in India for their services to humanity. Wish him a speedy recovery !
Recommend 0
Brownman
Apr 21, 2020 01:09pm
Imran Khan should be tested, and isolated immediately, along with everybody he shook hands with.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 21, 2020 01:11pm
Too bad. Now, testing of Imran Khan for the virus becomes mandatory.
Recommend 0
salman
Apr 21, 2020 01:25pm
Why was he allowed to meet PM without a face mask.
Recommend 0
Outsider Perspective
Apr 21, 2020 01:27pm
did he get covid from IK then?
Recommend 0
Laila
Apr 21, 2020 01:29pm
Get well soon. All the best.
Recommend 0
satish
Apr 21, 2020 01:30pm
Get well soon Sir... The humanity need people like you.. Satish : India..
Recommend 0
SN
Apr 21, 2020 01:31pm
Maybe IK should take a break from PR photo-ops and focus on the issue at hand, which he has yet to fully grasp.
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 21, 2020 01:43pm
Signs of social distancing are well apparant in the photo
Recommend 0
MAK
Apr 21, 2020 01:44pm
Progeny of gem of a person Edhi sb, we all pray for his complete speedy recovery Ameen
Recommend 0
m:ahmed
Apr 21, 2020 01:58pm
Magnitude of Gratitude for Serving the City of Crowds, Karachi. Wish You Well.
Recommend 0
Nikhil
Apr 21, 2020 02:00pm
This means IK is also positive for COVID 19
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 21, 2020 02:11pm
The son of Maseha, also a Maseha, fell ill due to coronavirus which has been resulted in positive. The entire nation is praying for the well being of Faisal Edhi as he is among the few to take care of the poor people in the country apart from running several social welfare services in Pakistan and abroad. There is no match of Edhi Foundation, the action of which this very old welfare organisation speaks itself from its actions. Actions speaks more louder than the words.
Recommend 0
Sohaila Javed
Apr 21, 2020 02:22pm
Get well FE. Wondering who you got it from in the capital. Capital now needs to quarantine. Nip the corona in the bud. Most urgent.
Recommend 0
MG
Apr 21, 2020 02:25pm
With the good deeds of your family you sill soon be better sir. take care....PMIK needs to be tested.
Recommend 0
Sunny S
Apr 21, 2020 02:35pm
I hope he gets well soon..This family has done so much for humanity. Love and prayers from INDIA.
Recommend 0
Asharsaleem
Apr 21, 2020 02:39pm
Champ, Get well soon.You're our frontline warrior; May You recover and beat this disease quickly as possible. Ameen.
Recommend 0
Uzair
Apr 21, 2020 02:39pm
Under what authority he donated the charities to the government. That was people's money not his own. While edhi has the largest welfare network even bigger than the government, Faisal using air ambulance to travel to islamabad just to get a photo session while handing over cheque to PM looks like a cheap popularity gaining act. He is not an industrialist, he shouldn't behave like one.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 21, 2020 02:43pm
'Un-Smart Lockdown' ------ +Ve person shaking hands with PM Imran Khan Niazi !!!
Recommend 0
Concerned
Apr 21, 2020 02:45pm
It is my request to the government officials to please update the government activities from Official Accounts of the government only rather from the PTI's private accounts. Imran Khan is the PM of Pakistan and Government should show that they are there for all Pakistanis.
Recommend 0
Indo Pak Peace
Apr 21, 2020 02:46pm
Light for Humanity like Faisal Edhi are most needed in places like Pakistan. Get well soon.
Recommend 0
Apoorv
Apr 21, 2020 02:51pm
Edhi saab , wish you a quick recovery.
Recommend 0
Waqasahmed
Apr 21, 2020 03:05pm
Our prayers with edhi sb. IK need people like you..... To deliver him another cheque.
Recommend 0
ASH TIWARI
Apr 21, 2020 03:24pm
Get well soon!!
Recommend 0
sumit
Apr 21, 2020 03:36pm
He can transfer money by net banking
Recommend 0
Mohit
Apr 21, 2020 04:31pm
Pray for his health. He has a tremendous duty to carry forward hus father's legacy.
Recommend 0
Ratan
Apr 21, 2020 04:42pm
Dont see social distancing, and no masks on their faces.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Apr 21, 2020 04:53pm
I k has forgotten the UK PM infected with Corona who also proclaimed proudly that he shakes hands with everyone including Corona patients !
Recommend 0
Boom
Apr 21, 2020 05:23pm
What happened to social distancing in the PM office itself. No mask no 6 feet distance, and worst of all handshakes instead of namaste
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 21, 2020 06:29pm
No social distancing, no masks. Covid is hitting home. Hope IK learned lessons, understands the severity of it now and takes appropriate measures for well bring of Pakistanis.
Recommend 0
Proud Indian
Apr 21, 2020 06:38pm
We respect Edhi Saab .Rare personality of pakistan.wish speedy recovery.
Recommend 0
ACEGIKtime
Apr 21, 2020 06:54pm
Edhis work is admired all over the world. Unlike Pakistan Govt reputation which is opposite of it.
Recommend 0
Jamal
Apr 21, 2020 07:00pm
He should remember that the donors who donate to Edhi do it with full trust and he had shattered that trust by giving the money to the PM. The curse of donors, Remember when Edhi Saheb was asked to be involved into politics, he preferred to leave the country then become political. Faisal Sb has hurt the feelings of donors and also his father's would must be hurt, seeing him going to the gangster
Recommend 0
Ajay
Apr 21, 2020 08:16pm
On behalf of all Indians. Wish him a speedy and complete recovery. So far Pakistan has not been too badly hit. Hope it remains this way and the world can unite to overcome this virus. Best wishes to all in Pakistan. Be safe.
Recommend 0

