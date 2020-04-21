DAWN.COM

Trump says he will suspend all immigration into US over coronavirus

ReutersApril 21, 2020

The White House declined to offer further details about the reasoning behind the decision, its timing, or its legal basis. — AFP/File
US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will suspend all immigration into the United States temporarily through an executive order in response to the coronavirus outbreak and to protect American jobs.

The move, which the Republican president announced on Twitter, effectively achieves a long term Trump policy goal to curb immigration, making use of the health and economic crisis that has swept the country as a result of the pandemic to do so.

The decision drew swift condemnation from some Democrats, who accused the president of creating a distraction from what they view as a slow and faulty response to the coronavirus.

Trump said he was taking the action to protect the US workforce.

Millions of Americans are suffering unemployment after companies shed employees amid nationwide lockdowns to stop the contagion.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States,” Trump said in a tweet.

The White House declined to offer further details about the reasoning behind the decision, its timing, or its legal basis.

“As our country battles the pandemic, as workers put their lives on the line, the President attacks immigrants & blames others for his own failures,” former Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar said in a tweet.

Immigration is largely halted into the United States anyway thanks to border restrictions and flight bans put in place as the virus spread across the globe.

But the issue remains an effective rallying cry for Trump's supporters.

Trump won the White House in 2016 in part on a promise to curb immigration by building a wall on the US border with Mexico.

He and his advisers have spent the first three years of his tenure cracking down on both legal and illegal entries into the country. Crowds regularly chant “Build the Wall!” at Trump's political rallies, which are now idled because of the virus.

Trump has lamented the economic fallout of the outbreak; his stewardship of the US economy was set to be his key argument for re-election in November.

The US death toll from the virus topped 42,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally.

The US economy has come to a near standstill because of the pandemic; more than 22 million people applied for unemployment benefits in the last month.

“You cut off immigration, you crater our nations already weakened economy,” former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro said in a tweet. “What a dumb move.”

The United States has the world's largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 780,000 infections, up 27,000 on Monday.

But the president has made a point of saying the peak had passed and has been encouraging US states to reopen their economies.

“It makes sense to protect opportunities for our workforce while this pandemic plays out,” said Thomas Homan, Trump's former acting director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“It's really not about immigration. It's about the pandemic and keeping our country safer while protecting opportunities for unemployed Americans.”

The United States in mid-March suspended all routine visa services, both immigrant and non-immigrant, in most countries worldwide due to the coronavirus outbreak in a move that has potentially impacted hundreds of thousands of people.

US missions have continued to provide emergency visa services as resources allowed and a senior State Department official in late March said US was ready work with people who were already identified as being eligible for various types of visas, including one for medical professionals.

The administration recently announced an easing of rules to allow in more agricultural workers on temporary H2A visas to help farmers with their crops.

Logicalhuman
Apr 21, 2020 11:22am
This is not fair to Pakistan and other poor countries. US should allow family members of immigrants to come over.
Recommend 0
Mohit
Apr 21, 2020 11:24am
Because many Americans wont return to jobs, immigrants are likely to take their place, even at $2 dollars an hour.
Recommend 0
Vikky
Apr 21, 2020 11:25am
Trump is afraid immigrants might bring more coronavirus.
Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 21, 2020 11:26am
A good and pragmatic move... Gordon D. Walker Canada
Recommend 0
Abdullah Gilani
Apr 21, 2020 11:29am
Proactive and preventive action...! Abdullah Gilani.
Recommend 0
Hindustani
Apr 21, 2020 11:31am
He should allow only Indians.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 21, 2020 11:32am
Amid rapidly growing and fastly expanding coronavirus pandemic, a lame and futile excuse to ban immigration in the U.S., which is historically speaking, a country of immigrants. Why can't they know, realize and understand the historic fact that the ancestors of racist and liar Donald Trump and his crooked, corrupt and cruel cronies were also immigrants, who came to the U.S. without any visas or even passports?
Recommend 0
Asim
Apr 21, 2020 11:38am
Strange action from a country of immigrants!
Recommend 0
Humble
Apr 21, 2020 11:49am
The Americans might themselves be refugees to other countries in future.
Recommend 0
Idrees Raja
Apr 21, 2020 11:52am
@Hindustani Why?? Just small percentage working in western in It-sector no other highly skilled jobs. Yeaah working to deliver food or in restaurants for few bucks an hour??
Recommend 0
ABE
Apr 21, 2020 11:54am
As if he needed an excuse!~ We all know how he thinks and what he thinks of most immigrants.
Recommend 0
Joe
Apr 21, 2020 12:24pm
A true leader thinks of his country's interest first always and every time. Why should all those who want to live and enjoy better lifestyle in USA but want to follow their own traditional customs , rituals etc not just for them but also insist that they be allowed it to exhibit openly caring least about law of land. Now there are other so called leader's who are more interested in affairs of neighbouring countries ,her minorities etc ,but care the least about their own country's interest.
Recommend 0
Proud Indian
Apr 21, 2020 12:30pm
First stop Pakistan and middle East to safe guard the country.
Recommend 0
Dave
Apr 21, 2020 12:35pm
Every country got the right to devise their own policies.
Recommend 0
belinda
Apr 21, 2020 12:37pm
Due to last depression in 2008 3.5 million less babies were born in USA The pandemic will have even greater effect. Immigrants will be needed. The sad part is that the best and brightest from everywhere will go there and leave their country of origin poorer.
Recommend 0
jehengir khan
Apr 21, 2020 12:45pm
Good decision.....I like Trump's America first policy.....
Recommend 0
ali
Apr 21, 2020 12:46pm
What if American citizens dont want to work on jobs that made America great that it was once?
Recommend 0
Lost track
Apr 21, 2020 01:10pm
Ban Taleban and Terrorists
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Apr 21, 2020 01:15pm
Sensible and practical descision. These are not normal times. Jobs needs to be protected, Supply chain needs to be maintained and economy needs to be sustained. World will move from Globalisation to localisation. Those countries that have bargaining power will have advantage. Entities like WTO, WHO etc will loose relevance. Middle East economy will collapse due to less demand for oil. Post-pandemic situation, entire industries will be reset and Agriculture will be the deciding factor which nation will sustain. World will not be focused on the core issue :-)
Recommend 0
Falcon
Apr 21, 2020 01:16pm
He wants to ban indians on H1b visas.
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Apr 21, 2020 01:26pm
Another election stunt just to gain the vote of existing citizens. Those whose cases have approved must waited for long time. Trump know new entrant don't have the right to vote and that is why he is concentrating on existing voters.
Recommend 0
Laila
Apr 21, 2020 01:26pm
Well that makes sense. Was anybody seriously expecting countries to open their borders during a pandemic?
Recommend 0
Laila
Apr 21, 2020 01:27pm
@Hindustani, because.....? Are Indians immune to covid-19?
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 21, 2020 01:30pm
Yes, that is better. No sensible prospecting immigrant wants to enter the world's biggest den of pandemic, these days.
Recommend 0
Humayun
Apr 21, 2020 01:46pm
@Gordon D. Walker, why Justin Trudeau not stopping immigrants, all the voters are jobless and Canada is giving away all the jobs.
Recommend 0
Asalam 56
Apr 21, 2020 02:03pm
@Hindustani, H1 is is a Work Permit Visa. It is NOT immigration. Indians are safe. They won’t be able to apply for green card.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Apr 21, 2020 02:05pm
@Falcon, "He wants to ban indians on H1b visas." Ok. Then how will the cabbies, grocery stores, restaurants owned by Pakistani friends survive ?... after loosing key customers. Not all Pakistanis in US/UK are rich and famous.
Recommend 0
Venkat
Apr 21, 2020 02:06pm
As usual Dr. Salaria, , Aamir Ahmed is impressive with his vast vocabulary. I think Fastttrack yet to see the article. Modi is respondinle
Recommend 0
snowman
Apr 21, 2020 02:19pm
Strategic move. Protects health and jobs and reminds voters that Democrats would likely have kept the borders open during this crisis.
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 21, 2020 02:24pm
America was built by immigrants
Recommend 0
Junaid
Apr 21, 2020 02:30pm
@Asim, Countries have the right to decide their own immigration policy. With the exception of some parts of Africa, all countries are a "nation of immigrants" as they were at one point uninhabited by people.
Recommend 0
MG
Apr 21, 2020 02:31pm
He is right
Recommend 0
jahan
Apr 21, 2020 02:32pm
All foreigners on work visas are about to lose their privileges very soon. Unemployment is projected to reach 42 % by the end of the year . Not good news for a lot of people .
Recommend 0
Brownman
Apr 21, 2020 02:47pm
Trump is the best president the US has got since Abraham Lincoln.
Recommend 0
SJ
Apr 21, 2020 02:59pm
Best of luck assigning jobs to your couch potato nation
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 21, 2020 03:32pm
Good for majority of pakistanis and other fellow jihadists. They now can't enter the country they hate so much anyway.
Recommend 0
lelo
Apr 21, 2020 03:39pm
@Hindustani, Why Indians only? Nobody shall be allowed and nobody shall travel for next few months, till this calamity is over. Lelo-exmuslim
Recommend 0
gghh
Apr 21, 2020 04:02pm
That's acceptable. Their country their rules
Recommend 0
Moeazze
Apr 21, 2020 04:30pm
Winning the next elections is more important than anything else.
Recommend 0
Jacky
Apr 21, 2020 04:50pm
@Falcon, no problem, no indian is complaining, only pakistanis are complaining.
Recommend 0
Faiza
Apr 21, 2020 04:57pm
Don't do this .... We can't live without our family ....
Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 21, 2020 05:52pm
A very good decision.
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Apr 21, 2020 07:37pm
@Logicalhuman, .... Pakistanis are counting on it.
Recommend 0
Bilal
Apr 21, 2020 07:41pm
USA, my home sweet home. Best country in the world!
Recommend 0

