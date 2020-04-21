DAWN.COM

President, PM, ISI chief discuss Covid-19, Indian aggression

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 21, 2020

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi exchanging views with Prime Minister Imran Khan and ISI Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed during a meeting at Aiwan-i-Sadr on Monday.—PPI
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed met on Monday and discussed various domestic and international issues, including the Covid-19 pandemic, precautionary arrangements for the forthcoming holy month of Ramazan and Indian aggression against innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

According to an official press release, Prime Minister Khan called on President Alvi at the Presidency.

“They exchanged views on domestic and international matters,” it added.

The meeting also discussed the country’s ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the president appreciated the steps taken by the government to control the spread of the Covid-19 disease in the country.

The president also lauded the initiative of the prime minister regarding the debt moratorium for developing countries.

He said the government should keep on ensuring maximum relief to the masses, especially the poorest section of society through Ehsaas programme, Utility Stores, Panahgahs, Langar Khanas and other necessary means during the crisis.

Later, ISI Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed also joined the meeting. The meeting strongly condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Indian forces from across the Line of Control (LoC) and the use of coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to trample human rights and further curb civil liberties in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It was also highlighted in the meeting that the people of held Kashmir were being denied basic health facilities even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Khan thanked President Alvi for his efforts to evolve consensus among Ulema about prayers and Taraweeh in mosques during the holy month of Ramazan.

The meeting also discussed recently-agreed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with ulema and its implementation.

Rs200 million donation

In a separate meeting with heads of two private companies and Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Prime Minister Imran Khan received Rs200 million donation for coronavirus fund.

In a meeting with the prime minister through a video link, Dr Zeelaf Munir, the MD and CEO of English Biscuits Manufactures (EBM), made a commitment to donate Rs100 million to the PM’s Coronavirus Relief Fund for Covid-19.

In a separate meeting, the CEO of Telenor Pakistan, Mr Irfan Wahab Khan, presented to the prime minister, a cheque for Rs50 million as donation to PM’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.

The prime minister also received Rs50 million from the railways minister on behalf of employees of Pakistan Railways who gave their one-day salary in the PM’s relief fund.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2020

Pakistan

