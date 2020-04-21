DAWN.COM

Minimum Nisab set at Rs46,329 for Zakat deduction

APPUpdated April 21, 2020

The Nisab was fixed at Rs44,415 in the previous year. — Dawn/File
The Nisab was fixed at Rs44,415 in the previous year. — Dawn/File

ISLAMABAD: People maintaining a minimum of Rs46,329 balance in savings, profit and loss sharing or similar bank accounts in Pakistan on the first day of Ramazan will be liable to pay 2.5 per cent Zakat on the total balance.

A notification issued by the Poverty Alleviation and Social Division, quoting Administrator General Zakat for lunar year 1440-41 AH, said the Nisab had been fixed on the basis of the value of 52.5 tolas silver. This year the Zakat Nisab had been increased by Rs1,914 because of surge in gold and silver price.

The Nisab was fixed at Rs44,415 in the previous year.

No deduction of Zakat at source shall be made in case of the current accounts, or the amount in the account lesser than the value announced by the ministry, said the notification.

However, the account holders, who have already submitted an affidavit, will be exempted from the Zakat deduction.

The deduction will be made on the first day of Ramazan, which will fall on April 24 or 25.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2020

Syed A. Mateen
Apr 21, 2020 10:05am
Mostly people withdraw amount form their saving bank accounts before 1st of Ramzan every year as saving bank accounts holders feel more comfortable paying zakat directly to the poor and needy people whom they know personally that they are the geniunely needy people. Some one has to file a petition in the court of law to revoke the system of deducting zakat by the banks on every 1st of Ramzan as majority of the people in the government are corrupt and one never knows where the deducted money of zakat from the banks are spent. The lack of transparency in distribution of Zakat and Baitul Mal funds also came under the scrutiny of the Supreme Court of Pakistan during a suo moto notice hearing. SCP has sought opinion of religious authorities whether such funds could be used for administrative purposes of paying salaries and meeting day-to-day expenses. Had any one ever asked Baitul Mal to produce the books of accounts to prove where the money collected by Baitul Mal have been spent?
