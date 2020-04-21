DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 21, 2020

Pakistan sees spike in virus deaths as toll surges to 192

Ikram JunaidiUpdated April 21, 2020

Email

24 deaths on Monday alone as number of virus cases jumps exponentially. — AFP/File
24 deaths on Monday alone as number of virus cases jumps exponentially. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: As the number of coronavirus cases surged past 8,500 with the addition of 425 new cases and the toll hitting 192 with 24 deaths on Monday, diplomats visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to observe the countrywide arrangements to control the deadly virus.

“During a briefing, we informed about our strategy, structure, etc. Diplo­mats asked a number of questions about the working of NCOC. They were also informed that the issue was taken up at the level of National Security Commit­tee and it was decided to establish a National Coordi­nation Committee to take prompt decisions to combat the virus,” Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said during a media briefing.

According to a statement, Federal Minister for Plan­ning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar briefed the visiting delegation on Covid-19 situation and its impact on various sectors of Pakistan and containment efforts made so far to mitigate the challenges and provision of best possible services to common people in line with Prime Minister’s vision.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar briefed the dignitaries about financial assistance extended by the World Bank, International Mone­tary Fund, Asian Develop­ment Bank and thanked the G-20 members for their assistance in grace period to focus on Covid-19 challenges.

The delegation comprising Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Diplomats and Defence Attaches of Australia, Canada, China, Cuba, Egypt, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan Korea, Malaysia, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and the United Kingdom was earlier received by Lt Gen Hamooduz Zaman Khan.

Later, Dr Mirza told the media that some diplomats said they learnt a lot during their visit to the centre and also assured the government of their cooperation in the fight against Covid-19.

The PM’s aide was of the opinion that past investments in the polio programme proved beneficial for response against the virus.

While discussing the difficulties of people due to suspension of polio campaigns, routine immunisations and closure of the out-patient departments of hospitals, Dr Mirza said it was decided to start telemedicine across the country. This way, he said, “patients suffering with non-communicable diseases such as blood pressure, diabetes, etc will be able to get advice from heath practitioners through phone calls”.

He expressed the hope that Covid-19 would soon be eradicated from the world and claimed that the lessons being learnt during the current crisis would be used for addressing health-related issues in future.

About the fears of virus spread during Ramazan, Dr Mirza said the Ulema had agreed that they would ensure social distancing during prayers. He also pledged that it would be ensured that mosques would not become epidemic of the virus.

The PM’s aide said elderly and sick people should not go to mosques. Sharing statistics to prove his point, he said 82 per cent of Covid-19 patients who died in Pakistan aged over 50 years. “Moreover, 83pc of them were suffering with health complications such as diabetes, heart issues, cancer, etc,” he added.

Dr Mirza said 65pc cases were caused by local transmission.

However, deputy chairman of the Senate Saleem Mandviwalla said the Covid-19 situation was becoming complicated.

“I am concerned about such a huge number of cases. There is need to increase the coordination among federal and provincial governments,” he said.

Mr Mandviwalla appealed to the masses to adopt social distancing and follow the guideline of the World Health Organisation as precautionary measures were the only defence against the deadly contagion.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Apr 21, 2020 08:10am
Inadequate actions of IK to contain Covid-19 are coming to haunt now.. Bad strategies will have bad consequences..
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 21, 2020 08:10am
Blame IK and his poor planning...
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 21, 2020 08:19am
The nation stands determined and together with its leader like it has done against any recent challenge. Must keep trying to save lives.
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 21, 2020 08:24am
Now all of us are in this together as the virus is on a hunt. Just try to survive. Good luck.
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Apr 21, 2020 08:31am
Let's hope rise in Corona cases has touched it's peak and curve is going to flatten. But all indications are that it will keep rising till May. We have limited capabilities of medical care. I like Dr. Yasmeen statement that best efforts are made to speed up the recovery of current patient because that will make us possible to accommodate influx of new patient.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 21, 2020 08:48am
@Fastrack, "The nation stands determined and together with its leader like it has done against any recent challenge. Must keep trying to save lives." While precious human lives are being lost, is that all you can say in defense of IK and his pathetic Covid-19 handling?
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 21, 2020 08:52am
@Justice, Look at the sad Indian trying to seek happiness in human tragedy which you yourself are suffering more. Then you cry when hate is responded with hate.
Recommend 0
KamHouston
Apr 21, 2020 09:14am
This is because of IK’s insistence to end the lock down and maulvis’ insistence to open the mosques to general public. They spoiled the lockdown MAS was trying to implement.
Recommend 0
Dilip Kumar Peshwarwala
Apr 21, 2020 09:27am
All the best to salvage the situation.
Recommend 0
Click
Apr 21, 2020 09:37am
It’s beyond repair because of incompetent govt and mullas, get ready for the worst.
Recommend 0
sachin
Apr 21, 2020 09:40am
@Justice, Such a disgrace to Indians. I sincerely apologise to Pakistanis on his behalf.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 21, 2020

Smart strategy?

AS the battle against the coronavirus rages on, the federal government has made a fresh proposition to the ...
April 21, 2020

Wrong messaging

AS the government moves to ease the lockdown restrictions, one scene is becoming increasingly familiar: social...
April 21, 2020

AQIS cell busted

WHILE the frequency of terrorist attacks in Karachi has come down considerably compared to what it was a few years...
April 20, 2020

Mental health & Covid-19

HOWEVER high the numbers of coronavirus patients, the pandemic is exacting a mental toll on far more people, and its...
April 20, 2020

A divided region

THE news stories about the never-ending Pakistan-India conflict add a surreal touch to the events dominated by the...
April 20, 2020

The eternal outsiders

ON Friday, officials in Myanmar announced the release of nearly 25,000 prisoners to the applause and relief of their...