April 21, 2020

PIA chief says fares to be rationalised after complaints

Mohammad AsgharUpdated April 21, 2020

Special operations under way to bring back stranded Pakistanis reviewed. — AFP/File
RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has promised to ‘rationalise’ its fares, following complaints by passengers they are being overcharged for special flights.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the PIA, held out the assurance that he would look into the assertion of overcharging based on high operating costs associated with these flights.

The national flag carrier has recently been facing complaints of high fares and Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the minister for aviation, took up the case with the CEO in a meeting in Islamabad on Monday.

The aviation minister had inquired about the fares. In response, the CEO had explained that as most of the flights were ferry flights or were flown with limited number of passengers due to ceiling put forth by the government, to make such flights economically viable, slightly higher fares were being charged.

The CEO was also concerned over the recent spate of complaints, said a spokesperson for the airline, adding that he had simultaneously ordered officials to consider revision of fares for benefit of expatriate Pakistanis in this time of need.

A meeting was held here at Islamabad between Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik to review the special operations to bring back stranded Pakistanis and for repatriation of foreigners stuck in this country.

Various arrangements, including safety measures, disinfection of the planes at and outside Pakistan, adherence to various safety protocols and safety of crew, were deliberated upon.

During the discussion, the minister inquired about the fares being charged by PIA on its special flights.

The minister was informed that as most of the flights were ferry flights or were flown with limited number of passengers due to ceiling put forth by the government, to make such flights economically viable, slightly higher fares were being charged from the passengers.

Mr Malik assured the minister that he would look into the assertion of overcharging based on high operating costs associated with these flights.

On the other hand, Aviation Minister Sarwar Khan chaired a meeting with Aviation Secretary Hassan Nasir Jamy and senior officers of the division. The aviation secretary highlighted ongoing efforts of the Civil Aviation Authority to reclaim hundreds of acres of encroached land.

While emphasising the need to speed up the anti-encroachment efforts of Civil Aviation Authority, the aviation minister showed firm resolve to get rid of the illegal occupation of CAA land.

The federal minister instructed the officers of the aviation division to put this matter on the highest priority in order to settle the land issues of Civil Aviation Authority, without any delay and to be updated on this matter on weekly basis.

He was also briefed about the action taken by the aviation division on complaints received on the Prime Minister’s delivery unit portal.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2020

Comments (11)

Chhannu
Apr 21, 2020 08:30am
There the difference ! The eastern neighbour evacuted it's people free of cost this time again.
Recommend 0
UIOP
Apr 21, 2020 08:31am
PIA fishing in troubled waters.
Recommend 0
Haris
Apr 21, 2020 08:49am
Good initiative, however, fares won't come down. Qatar Airways and Emirates are charging $5000 for one way flights to Europe.
Recommend 0
Ali Dada
Apr 21, 2020 09:07am
This is ridiculous. An airline has to charge based on demand. That's how revenue management works. No one complains when the airline flies a plane back empty or when planes are parked costing the airline a fortune. Unless the giber8id prepared to pay a subsidy, the airline has to charge based on demand. That's how the business model works.
Recommend 0
Mazhar
Apr 21, 2020 09:18am
Canada traveling passengers are drowned by extra cost of Rupees 3,30,000.00 (one way) and their returned fare paid is gone to garbage while no flight operation is guaranteed. Currently policy makers are putting PIA with bad name for future travel with the motive to mint money by using virus a reason. Please have mercy who loved PIA by giving foreign exchange for country flag carrier.
Recommend 0
SA
Apr 21, 2020 09:25am
PIA- proud of you! but, not all of the people in Gulf region (mostly low-income) can afford the high cost of travel. please look into it!
Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Apr 21, 2020 10:04am
PIA always waits for complaints. No wonder, it is not the PIA of 70s and 80s.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 21, 2020 10:35am
PIA is a national airline and it has been never my wish that it should be privatized despite running into huge losses. Air Marshal Arshad Malik CEO of PIA got a chance to prove himself worthy by making national carrier as one of the world class airlines not only on international routes but also on domestic routes There are many shortcomings in PIA which the CEO should take care at the first instance. Apart from charging heafty fares while operating extra flights during lock down period the complaints of passengers are they they are not provided good service by crew members and secondly the low quality of food. In hospitality industry, such complaints are not tolerable at any cost when passengers are paying hefty amount for travelling from one point to another point. The nature has put the entire world for repairing in the shape of coronavirus and it is also time for the state owned PIA to correct its faults. One should learn from the past experiences instead of repeating the same.
Recommend 0
Tamza
Apr 21, 2020 11:12am
@Chhannu, there is NEVER free. These passengers must pay actual cost PLUS
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 21, 2020 11:23am
These are not normal flights but special flights. Therefore, the fare has to be special as well.
Recommend 0
Prem
Apr 21, 2020 11:38am
PIA has poor maintenance record according to international norms.
Recommend 0

