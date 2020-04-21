DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 21, 2020

More than 84pc households in Pakistan are food secure: survey

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 21, 2020

Email

Says 16pc households experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity. — AFP/File
Says 16pc households experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: More than 84 per cent households in a Pakistan Social and Living Standards Measurement (PSLM) survey have reported that they are food secure, while 16pc households are experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity in overall Pakistan.

The PSLM survey report 218-19, conducted by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (FBS), covered 25,940 households across rural and urban communities for collecting information on a range of social sector issues — education, health and food security by facilities and services. It is eleventh round of PSLM surveys since 2004 for monitoring of development plans at the provincial/district level in the overall context of MDGs (Millennium Development Goals) and now SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals).

The calculation of food security is included in the report for the first time. It was revealed further that moderate or severe food insecurity is more in the rural areas as compared to the urban areas.

Sindh witnessed the highest level of moderate or severe food insecurity followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Punjab, respectively.

Says 16pc households experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity

The survey reveals that more than one half of the population of 10 years and older — 61pc in 2018-19 as compared to 60pc in 2013-14 — has ever attended school. Similarly, overall 30pc children aged 5 to 16 are out of school in Pakistan as compared to 33pc in 2013-14, showing a overall declining trend. The percentage is highest in Balochistan and lowest in Punjab.

Out of school consists of children, who have never been to school and those children who attended school but left afterwards. At the same time, 24pc children age (5 -16) years have never been to school in Pakistan, this percentage is highest in Balochistan, followed by Sindh and lowest in Punjab. Dropout rates are lower and have almost same pattern in all provinces.

The overall literacy has increased to 60pc from 58pc in 2013-14. There is increasing trend in provinces except Balochistan. The report reflects increasing trends in indicators of education such as literacy rate for male increased to 71pc and 49pc for female. In the youth, the literacy rate increased to 72pc from 71pc in 2013-14.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Javed
Apr 21, 2020 08:12am
I doubt if 84% households are food secure in some first world countries.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 21, 2020 08:16am
Beauty of Pakistan: many of the 84% food secure are reaching out to the remaining 16%. Pakistanis are famous for their charity- which gets further boosted in Ramzan.
Recommend 0
Nasir
Apr 21, 2020 08:48am
@Fastrack, well said!
Recommend 0
Junaid
Apr 21, 2020 09:04am
Survey by government’s “Pakistan social and living standard management” that is enough for the survey’s credibility.
Recommend 0
Atiq
Apr 21, 2020 09:07am
Photo used is afghan kids.
Recommend 0
INDMKB
Apr 21, 2020 09:17am
PM Imran Khan Zindabad
Recommend 0
ON .
Apr 21, 2020 09:21am
How food security is defined. For me, person with tons of money in middle of nowhere is not food secure but a farm laborer with meager means is food secure. If nation is not food secure than nationals can't be food secure. If there's crop failure for one year, how many will be food secure? Criteria should be open for scrutiny, just numbers aren't good enough.
Recommend 0
Amir
Apr 21, 2020 09:27am
If this the case, then we are good for complete lockdown and implement it more strictly
Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Apr 21, 2020 09:40am
@Fastrack, yes indeed
Recommend 0
Thomas Tablighi
Apr 21, 2020 10:02am
The picture says it all
Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Apr 21, 2020 10:06am
I believe it is 48%, not 84%. There is no way it can be 84% when the aggregate of those at and/or below poverty line is 45%. This is fuzzy math.
Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan)
Apr 21, 2020 10:11am
Meanwhile In India only 16% are food secure while 84% facing severe food shortages.
Recommend 0
kp
Apr 21, 2020 10:29am
Survey must be conducted by PTI, Household Food security in Sweden is 38%
Recommend 0
Jacky
Apr 21, 2020 10:34am
It shud be 100%, please fill the balance 16% also.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 21, 2020

Smart strategy?

AS the battle against the coronavirus rages on, the federal government has made a fresh proposition to the ...
April 21, 2020

Wrong messaging

AS the government moves to ease the lockdown restrictions, one scene is becoming increasingly familiar: social...
April 21, 2020

AQIS cell busted

WHILE the frequency of terrorist attacks in Karachi has come down considerably compared to what it was a few years...
April 20, 2020

Mental health & Covid-19

HOWEVER high the numbers of coronavirus patients, the pandemic is exacting a mental toll on far more people, and its...
April 20, 2020

A divided region

THE news stories about the never-ending Pakistan-India conflict add a surreal touch to the events dominated by the...
April 20, 2020

The eternal outsiders

ON Friday, officials in Myanmar announced the release of nearly 25,000 prisoners to the applause and relief of their...