IHC asks govt to explain denial of internet to tribal regions

ISLAMABAD: The Islam­abad High Court (IHC) sought an explanation from the interior secretary on Monday for denying benefits of internet to people of the erstwhile Federally Administrated Tribal Areas.

The IHC bench, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, was hearing a petition filed by a student belonging to Parachinar district of Kurram Agency, which was a part of Fata before its merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Justice Minallah had directed the ministry of information technology last week to restore 3G and 4G internet services in the former tribal area.

But the petitioner’s counsel, Abdul Rahim Wazir, said at Monday’s hearing that despite the court’s orders, internet services had not been restored in the region.

The ministry of information technology informed the IHC that the interior ministry had suspended internet services in the area in 2016 over security concerns.

Justice Minallah observed that law enforcement agencies were rendering imm­ense sacrifices for the country, but this shouldn’t be a pretext to deprive people of services like the internet.

He again issued directives for restoration of internet connections in the former tribal and adjourned hearing in the matter to April 28.

Abdul Rahim Wazir, the petitioner’s counsel, had argued before the court during the previous hearing that access to internet was a constitutionally guaranteed right and an integral part of fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 19 and 19-A of the Constitution.

The counsel further contended that it was vital for students to have internet connection on account of the lockdown.

Students living in former Fata region have been facing problems in continuing their studies through online teaching during the lockdown because of an absence of internet facility. They have even staged a series of protests in Islamabad.

Rights activists have criticised the government for denial of internet facilities to them.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2020