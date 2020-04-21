DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 21, 2020

Woman among two journalists facing fake news allegation in held Kashmir

ReutersUpdated April 21, 2020

Email

MASRAT Zahra
MASRAT Zahra

SRINAGAR: Police in India-held Kashmir are investigating two journalists for allegedly spreading “fake news,” authorities said on Monday, as a months-long security crackdown in the Muslim-majority state persists.

Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar said freelance photojournalist Masrat Zehra, a contributor to various international publications, had been booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for her “anti-national” posts on Facebook and other social media.

The law allows the government to designate individuals as terrorists and empowers India’s National Investigation Agency to investigate such cases.

Police have not arrested the journalists so far.

“The post by the (Facebook) users can provoke the public to disturb the law and order besides glorifying the anti-national activities,” Kumar said, in an apparent reference to Zehra’s postings on social media.

Recent feeds from Zehra, who has accused the government of censorship, have focused on freedom struggle in the occupied region, as well as scenic beauty and Covid-19 related issues.

Press club asks Indian govt to differentiate between journalism and cybercrime

“They want to silence and suppress me for bringing out the repressed voices and stories from Kashmir,” she said on Monday. The government in August revoked the constitutional autonomy of disputed Jammu and Kashmir by splitting it into two federal territories in a bid to integrate it fully with India and to rein in uprising.

The change in status was accompanied by a crackdown that included the severing of telecommunications links and curbs on travel and the deployment of thousands of troops.

Kumar also said Pirzada Ashiq, a journalist working with the Hindu newspaper, had been summoned for publicising fake news in the newspaper about a gunbattle in which two Kashmiris were killed last week.

Senior staff at the newspaper could not be reached for immediate comment.

Kumar said that the journalist would be arrested if he were found to have acted deliberately.

The Kashmir Press Club condemned what it described as harassment in the summoning of journalists by the police.

Even in this time of coronavirus pandemic journalists in Kashmir have been called to police stations and forced to present themselves to explain their stories, a statement issued by press club said.

Government especially the police, need to understand there is a vast difference between journalism and cybercrime, it said.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2020

Kashmir Unrest
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Daanish
Apr 21, 2020 09:22am
Sorry for indian citizens , they live under news censorship and loss of freedom of speech.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 21, 2020 09:26am
See world media today. World is heavily condemning Indian assault on Muslims including this. Much mightier Hitler had also ignored everyone. Ended up paying the ultimate price.
Recommend 0
Ajay
Apr 21, 2020 09:38am
You cannot spared fake news behind the umbrella of journalism. You cannot wear mask of journalism and act as anti national activity. Real news more then welcome , be it in favour or against the national interest.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
Apr 21, 2020 09:49am
6years and downfall of India.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 21, 2020 10:09am
India worst country for journalists safety!
Recommend 0
kp
Apr 21, 2020 10:30am
Act harsh on fake news spreaders.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 21, 2020

Smart strategy?

AS the battle against the coronavirus rages on, the federal government has made a fresh proposition to the ...
April 21, 2020

Wrong messaging

AS the government moves to ease the lockdown restrictions, one scene is becoming increasingly familiar: social...
April 21, 2020

AQIS cell busted

WHILE the frequency of terrorist attacks in Karachi has come down considerably compared to what it was a few years...
April 20, 2020

Mental health & Covid-19

HOWEVER high the numbers of coronavirus patients, the pandemic is exacting a mental toll on far more people, and its...
April 20, 2020

A divided region

THE news stories about the never-ending Pakistan-India conflict add a surreal touch to the events dominated by the...
April 20, 2020

The eternal outsiders

ON Friday, officials in Myanmar announced the release of nearly 25,000 prisoners to the applause and relief of their...