Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients suffering from other ailments can fast: experts

KARACHI: Health and medical science experts on Sunday agreed that Covid-19 patients with no symptoms, even if they were diabetic, could fast in Ramazan in consultation with their physicians while maintaining social distancing, staying at home, drinking plenty of water after Iftar and taking their medicines regularly.

The national and international experts said there were thousands of Covid-19 patients who were asymptomatic and in self-isolation at homes in Pakistan and other countries of the world. They could fast safely, but they should keep in touch with their physicians, take their medicines regularly and remain hydrated after Iftar till Sehr, they advised while addressing the ‘International Diabetes and Ramadan Online Conference’ organised by Baqai Institute of Diabetology and Endocrinology (BIDE).

Leading health experts, including diabetologists, cardiologists, neurologists, as well as Islamic scholars and ulema from various countries of the world participated in the conference and delivered lectures on safe fasting, especially in Ramazan to be observed amid global pandemic challenges.

Renowned diabetologist and International Diabetes Federation (IDF) MENA-region president Prof Abdul Basit said they were holding this conference regularly for the past several years to guide people as well as health practitioners on safe fasting so that they could remain healthy and fit during the holy month while reaping physical and spiritual benefits.

This year, he maintained, Ramazan was arriving at a time when people were worried about Covid-19 while millions of people with diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases also wanted to know if they could fast or not if they tested positive for the virus. “We have gathered national and international experts to answer most of the questions in the minds of people,” he added.

Another renowned diabetologist, Dr Saiful Haq, speaking on ‘Covid-19 and Diabetes / Ramadan Fasting’ said that most of the Covid-19 patients remained asymptomatic and did not have any health problem. Such patients could fast, but they should remain in contact with their physician while keeping themselves hydrated after completing their fast daily.

“When Ramazan will start, there will be hundreds of Covid-19 patients, who would be in self-isolation as they would have no symptoms. Such patients, even if they are diabetics, can fast, but they need to maintain their diabetes either with drugs or insulin,” he added.

Dr Haq maintained that people with diabetes or any other conditions were not more likely to get Covid-19, but added that diabetics as well as those who were obese and had other underlying conditions, including hypertension, cardiovascular disease and renal issues, could become seriously ill if they contracted the coronavirus.

Renowned neurologist and Pakistan International Neuroscience Science Society president Prof Muhammad Wasey in his lecture said that fasting was not only beneficial for the immune system, but also helped in prevention of various neurological conditions, including stroke, and advised people to use the holy month to gain maximum benefits, both physical and mental.

In his special address to the participants of the international conference, eminent Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani said forthcoming Ramazan was very special keeping in view the pandemic situation and the Muslims in the entire world were looking towards health experts and practitioners for guidance on safe fasting.

He said that among those millions of Muslims, there was a large number of people who were suffering from various diseases, including diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases, and many of them wanted to fast, but they needed both religious as well as medical advice on whether they could fast or not.

“There are extreme views that people with diabetes and hypertension should not fast while others say, they can. I believe that medical practitioners and health experts are in a better position to advise people whether they should fast or refrain from it,” the religious scholar said while praising the organisers for bringing top health experts and religious scholars on one platform for the guidance of people.

Another eminent religious scholar Mufti Najeeb Khan said fasting was obligatory for every Muslim except for those who were seriously ill and those who were travelling. For patients, advice of their physician was a must, he added.

“I also want to make it clear that donating blood, injecting insulin, checking blood sugar or getting pure oxygen is permissible during fasting and does not invalidate the fast,” Mufti Najeeb added.

Several other experts who also spoke included Dr Saud Al Sifri from Saudi Arabia, Prof Abdul Jabbar and Prof M. Hassanein from the United Arab Emirates, Prof Mohamed Mafauzy from Malaysia, Dr Khaled Tayyeb from Saudi Arabia, Dr Uzma Khan from the United States, Salma Meher from the United Kingdom while Dr Zahid Miyan and Prof Yakoob Ahmedani from Pakistan also participated.

