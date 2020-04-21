PCB, Umar Akmal to appear before Disciplinary Panel on 27th

LAHORE: Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel retired Justice Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan has issued notices to Umar Akmal and the Pakistan Cricket Board, requiring their attendance for a hearing on April 27 in a corruption case that emerged on the eve of the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to a PCB press release, Umar had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal after he was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents. Umar was also sidelined from the PSL immediately barring him from playing for Quetta Gladiators.

Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads: “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code”.

Article 4.8.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads: “In such circumstances, a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal shall not be required. Instead, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel (sitting alone) shall issue a public decision confirming the offence(s) under this Anti-Corruption Code specified in the Notice of Charge and the imposition of an applicable sanction within the range specified in the Notice of Charge. Before issuing that public decision, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel will provide written notice of that decision to the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated, the PCB Vigilance and Security Department and the ICC.”

According to Article 6.2, the range of permissible period of ineligibility for those charged and found guilty of an offence under Article 2.4.4 is a minimum of six (6) months and a maximum of a lifetime.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PCB had issued Umar the notice of charge on March 17 and he had responded within the stipulated deadline asking that he won’t fight the charge.

