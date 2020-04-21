DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 21, 2020

PCB, Umar Akmal to appear before Disciplinary Panel on 27th

The Newspaper's Sports ReporterUpdated April 21, 2020

Email

Umar had not requested for a hearing before the ACT after he was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the ACC. — AFP/File
Umar had not requested for a hearing before the ACT after he was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the ACC. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel retired Justice Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan has issued notices to Umar Akmal and the Pakistan Cricket Board, requiring their attendance for a hearing on April 27 in a corruption case that emerged on the eve of the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to a PCB press release, Umar had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal after he was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents. Umar was also sidelined from the PSL immediately barring him from playing for Quetta Gladiators.

Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads: “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code”.

Article 4.8.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads: “In such circumstances, a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal shall not be required. Instead, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel (sitting alone) shall issue a public decision confirming the offence(s) under this Anti-Corruption Code specified in the Notice of Charge and the imposition of an applicable sanction within the range specified in the Notice of Charge. Before issuing that public decision, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel will provide written notice of that decision to the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated, the PCB Vigilance and Security Department and the ICC.”

According to Article 6.2, the range of permissible period of ineligibility for those charged and found guilty of an offence under Article 2.4.4 is a minimum of six (6) months and a maximum of a lifetime.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PCB had issued Umar the notice of charge on March 17 and he had responded within the stipulated deadline asking that he won’t fight the charge.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 21, 2020 12:16pm
Amidst the fastly expanding and ever growing coronavirus pandemic, let rule of law, transparency, equity and justice coupled with checks and balances take its effect in the corridors of power at PCB, both on and off the field of cricket.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 21, 2020

Smart strategy?

AS the battle against the coronavirus rages on, the federal government has made a fresh proposition to the ...
April 21, 2020

Wrong messaging

AS the government moves to ease the lockdown restrictions, one scene is becoming increasingly familiar: social...
April 21, 2020

AQIS cell busted

WHILE the frequency of terrorist attacks in Karachi has come down considerably compared to what it was a few years...
April 20, 2020

Mental health & Covid-19

HOWEVER high the numbers of coronavirus patients, the pandemic is exacting a mental toll on far more people, and its...
April 20, 2020

A divided region

THE news stories about the never-ending Pakistan-India conflict add a surreal touch to the events dominated by the...
April 20, 2020

The eternal outsiders

ON Friday, officials in Myanmar announced the release of nearly 25,000 prisoners to the applause and relief of their...