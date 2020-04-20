DAWN.COM

Sindh police turns focus on testing after 15 policemen diagnosed with Covid-19 in Karachi

Imtiaz AliUpdated April 20, 2020

All the infected policemen have been admitted to the isolation wards of different hospitals in the metropolis, an officer said. — Photo by Shahzeb Ahmed/Dawn.com
At least 15 police personnel have so far tested positive for the coronavirus in Karachi, prompting higher authorities to direct senior officers to get tests done of the infected policemen's family members and colleagues, officials and sources said on Monday.

The development comes as 156 of the 227 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh on Monday were detected in Karachi, indicating a rise in local transmission of the virus.

Among the Covid-19 positive policemen are two inspectors and as many sub-inspectors while most of the remaining officials are either head constables or constables deputed at different places in the city.

Except one inspector who tested positive in March, all other policemen tested positive in the last 20 days, according to a list of infected police personnel obtained by Dawn.

Police sources said that one of the policemen who tested positive is a personal staff officer (PSO) to a deputy inspector general (DIG) while another is the driver of another DIG rank officer. Two other such policemen were posted at the offices of as many senior superintendents of police (SSP) in the city.

According to the sources, 22 family members of one Covid-19 positive policeman were tested for the virus, out of whom eight close relatives turned out to be positive. A colleague of an infected policeman also tested positive while the results of tests of several family members and colleagues of other positive policemen are awaited.

A senior officer said that all the infected policemen have been admitted to the isolation wards of different hospitals in the metropolis. Only one police officer was in serious condition who has since “slightly recovered” after treatment at a private hospital.

Meanwhile, Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Monday directed the DIGs and SSPs of all ranges, districts and units to ensure tests are carried out of the family members and colleagues of all policemen who test positive or those personnel whose test results are awaited.

An official notice issued by AIG Welfare Tauqeer Mohammed Naeem directed the DIGs and SSPs to send the reports of tests of police personnel and their families to a focal person appointed by them.

Interviews with police officials conducted by Dawn earlier this month had revealed that thousands of police personnel who were deployed to enforce the lockdown announced by the provincial government to control the spread of Covid-19 found themselves on the frontlines of the crisis without proper personal protective equipment (PPE) or training.

Know more: Karachi police: Protectors of the public or vectors of the coronavirus?

'Not an easy situation'

Also on Monday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah revealed that 227 new Covid-19 cases emerged in the province during the last 24 hours after 1,600 tests were conducted. Five more people lost their lives from the disease, taking the provincial death toll to 61 in 33 days.

“Out of 227 new cases, 156 belong to Karachi and 71 to other divisions of the province but the local transmission [of the virus] has started wreaking havoc in the city,” Shah said, according to a statement issued by his office.

In a video message, the chief minister while highlighting the gravity of the situation said that 68 cases of local transmission were detected in Karachi's South district, 31 in Central, 65 in East, 23 Korangi, five West and four in Malir.

“This is not an easy situation, therefore, we will have to take some strict and proactive measures to contain it and stop its further spread,” Shah stressed.

M. Saeed
Apr 20, 2020 09:39pm
Policemen are also humans and equally susceptible to coronavirus attacks. They must be frequently checked for the symptoms and immediate isolation, if found infected.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 20, 2020 09:47pm
Please take care of them and their family. I salute Police officers, In spite of their bad reputation, low pay, low moral, being tool of every government to suppress opposition. They always at the front line. Many times I feel ashamed of myself blaming them for the heavy handed approach.
Recommend 0
Jacky
Apr 20, 2020 09:48pm
Its called community spread.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 20, 2020 10:10pm
Policemen are used for every sort of task in the country. “Smart Lock Down” should have been enforced without involving police in this mess by creating awareness among masses, but it is a trend that for every sort of task that policemen are used to implement the instructions. In developed countries, rules are made for every thing and when a leader pass out instructions which is in favour of general public, orders are obeyed by citizens without any pressure of the police. Sindh Govt. is leading to cure of coronavirus with the help of doctors and paramedics in the country and it can also make SOP’s upto the extent that Sindh province should not be considered by a common man as “Police State”. The poor policemen should be treated well so that coronavirus should not be spread to other policemen and their family members. The Sindh Govt. should donate adequate amount of money to welfare department of police and ensure that funds are used for the purpose for which it had been sanctioned.
Recommend 0
chengez k
Apr 20, 2020 10:23pm
Bilawal wants lock down leading to economic collapse leading to PTI ouster...Khan trying to save his government, economy & also if possible stop coronavirus.......in the end Pakistanis will suffer !!!!
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Apr 20, 2020 10:29pm
Media in limbo as what next they can do to magnify CM sindh and present him as best leader on planet earth in fight against corona.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Apr 20, 2020 10:30pm
Our police and doctors rose tho occasion better than our provinces and media.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 20, 2020 10:58pm
@M. Saeed, I can't agree more. They should have the same benefits as our brave soldiers who are defending country.
Recommend 0
Tzaman
Apr 20, 2020 11:37pm
@chengez k, Sir, if people are not there, then where will be the politics.
Recommend 0
Tzaman
Apr 20, 2020 11:39pm
Police, though much maligned, are doing wonderful job these days. Citizens should support them and give them encouragement like the healthcare heroes.
Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Apr 21, 2020 01:31am
Front liners like Police need all the respect in this situation. Please make sure they all have good PPE. Sindh, Karachi, politics mean nothing.
Recommend 0
Syed Ali
Apr 21, 2020 01:50am
They are the first responders, please take care of the policemen and their families.
Recommend 0
Mubashir Munir
Apr 21, 2020 08:25am
it is requested to arrange new hospitals on emergancy basis in different llocalities in all cities and make arrangements for more testing and treatments to avoid deaths
Recommend 0

