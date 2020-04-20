DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 21, 2020

Ulema meet PM Imran on coronavirus measures, 'endorse govt's strategy'

Dawn.comUpdated April 20, 2020

Email

Prime Minister Imran met a delegation of prominent ulema and religious leaders on Monday to discuss coronavirus measures. — via PTI Twitter
Prime Minister Imran met a delegation of prominent ulema and religious leaders on Monday to discuss coronavirus measures. — via PTI Twitter

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that the ulema not only endorsed Prime Minister Imran Khan's strategy to fight against the coronavirus pandemic but also assured him of their complete cooperation.

The SAPM was speaking to the media alongside Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri after a meeting between the prime minister and religious scholars.

"We have to face and fight coronavirus. At the same time, we have to ensure that daily life continues to function. We, as a country, keep fighting the virus, unemployment and hunger — this is the thinking behind the prime minister's coronavirus strategy at the moment. And this strategy has been strongly acknowledged and endorsed by the respected ulema," Awan said.

According to Awan, ulema appreciated prime minister's decision to reopen mosques during Ramazan, adding that they called his decision "Islam friendly" and "humanity friendly".

Awan said that the prime minister, on ulema's suggestion, will issue directives to Pakistan Television (PTV) and others to start religious tele-schools for students of religious seminaries and madressahs so that these students, along with others, can also learn from home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Awan also announced that the prime minister will call for a nationwide 'Day of Taubah' on Friday to seek Allah's forgiveness and assistance in the country's fight against the "unprecedented" pandemic.

The prime minister assured the ulema that he will direct relevant ministries to prepare a plan to offer interest-free loans to madressahs to deal with the financial fallout from the virus outbreak. Additionally, he asked his economic advisers to look seriously into Mufti Taqi Usmani and Mufti Muneebur Rehman's suggestion of having an interest-free economy, she added.

Furthermore, the prime minister agreed to offer monetary relaxation in utility bills for mosques and madressahs, she revealed.

In a statement released after the meeting, Maulana Hanif Jalandhari of Wafaqul Madaris Al Arabia, revealed that the prime minister agreed to release religious leaders and others arrested for violating restrictions during the ongoing lockdown.

In turn, the premier requested the ulema to ensure implementation of the 20-point Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to follow during Ramazan announced by President Arif Alvi recently.

The president had recently met with prominent ulema and religious leaders at Aiwan-i-Sadr to build consensus and form a plan for congregational prayers and Taraweeh during Ramazan.

"Ramazan is a month of worship and Muslims love this month a lot. It was necessary that government's recommendations and ulema's recommendations be collected before any decision was taken," the president had said as he outlined the 20-point plan.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, meanwhile, in his daily press briefing on coronavirus, warned the nation that mosques could become Covid-19 hotspots if SOPs aren't adhered to during Ramazan.

"All worshippers will need to take precautions outlined by President Alvi when they frequent mosques during Ramazan. If we don't, our mosques are in danger of becoming Covid-19 hotspots," Zafar warned, adding that ulema had assured the prime minister of full cooperation in this regard.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (63)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mark
Apr 20, 2020 05:09pm
Or was it the other way around. IK endorsed the strategy of continuing congregational prayers by the Ulema!!
Recommend 0
ExMohajirInUK
Apr 20, 2020 05:15pm
Good news
Recommend 0
Ajaz
Apr 20, 2020 05:20pm
Electioneering.
Recommend 0
Vasu
Apr 20, 2020 05:20pm
How many parallel governments in Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Abdul Majeed sheikh
Apr 20, 2020 05:32pm
@Vasu, only one why are you worried
Recommend 0
Asfand
Apr 20, 2020 05:45pm
@Mark good observation
Recommend 0
Ayoub Alam
Apr 20, 2020 05:47pm
Moulvis were able to get their place of business open - risking lives of worshippers!!!!
Recommend 0
Mohit
Apr 20, 2020 06:00pm
Covid-19 vaccine dogging the coronavirus govts strategy.
Recommend 0
thinking
Apr 20, 2020 06:00pm
It was necessary that government's recommendations and ulema's recommendations be collected before any decision was taken," Dont we know SOP was written after ulemas decided for reopening. I think no one knows what an SOP is for.
Recommend 0
Tzaman
Apr 20, 2020 06:01pm
Let's pray that this 20 points SOP is followed, and there is no unnecessary additional infections.
Recommend 0
Kamran
Apr 20, 2020 06:16pm
It’s just not possible that people will follow those SOPs. Mosques should have been locked for congregations just like Saudi . If they seriously want to save lives.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 20, 2020 06:17pm
Agreements are good if they are followed.
Recommend 0
Aitzaz Haider Kazmi
Apr 20, 2020 06:18pm
The lot responsible for destruction of this nation. Well done IK.
Recommend 0
MKA
Apr 20, 2020 06:33pm
PM & President are meeting more with Ulemas than Epidemiologist/Scientists/experts.
Recommend 0
AMU
Apr 20, 2020 06:55pm
@Kamran, Standard Operating Procedures are for the sensible and educated .Don't expect that they will ever be followed by the masses .
Recommend 0
atta rehman
Apr 20, 2020 07:03pm
But there is no Government strategy everything is being dictated by Ulemas
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 20, 2020 07:27pm
Mr. PM. IK. Those people who authorized for mass prayers at masjid, can we have pictures of them attending prayers with public in masjids unless they are scared of COVID-19
Recommend 0
Shariq
Apr 20, 2020 07:29pm
Who in their sane mind believe that 20 instructions will be followed at all times? Another up surge in its making.
Recommend 0
Danish
Apr 20, 2020 07:46pm
Everything should be opened . Nothing to fear Pakistan is in safe hands of Ik and his allies .
Recommend 0
Reality Check
Apr 20, 2020 07:49pm
There are literally millions of mosques for these "Ulemas" to ensure for the SOP compliance. They were successful at bending the government to meet their demands regardless of the potential humanitarian catastrophe. If that happens, only Mullahs are to be blamed. Remember it!
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 20, 2020 08:10pm
@Vasu, good point
Recommend 0
fawadbhai
Apr 20, 2020 08:18pm
@Mark, Or maybe it was a compromise somewhere in the middle where both sides save face while accomplishing what they wanted. ie good diplomacy!
Recommend 0
Saba
Apr 20, 2020 08:21pm
Bad move. More people will get the virus
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 20, 2020 08:25pm
@Aitzaz Haider Kazmi, spot only
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 20, 2020 08:26pm
Do ulemas support uighurs in China?
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 20, 2020 08:27pm
@Danish, 100% true. More loans
Recommend 0
Daar
Apr 20, 2020 08:30pm
Congregational salat requires standing shoulder to shoulder in parallel lines. How this current agreement between religious leaders and government will explain allowing namazies standing 6 feet apart.
Recommend 0
hussain
Apr 20, 2020 08:47pm
The PM is doing what he's suppose to do, which is to rule by consensus.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Apr 20, 2020 08:49pm
Looks like PM agreed to their version of lock down so they agree with the PM completely.
Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 20, 2020 08:54pm
‘Herd Immunity’ approach will take a heavy toll on Pakistan and PTI.
Recommend 0
Siddharth chandigarh
Apr 20, 2020 09:32pm
@Danish, yeah he secures more loan easily.
Recommend 0
Siddharth chandigarh
Apr 20, 2020 09:33pm
Call other religions leader also.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 20, 2020 09:34pm
Confusing.. Ulema endorsed government strategies? And IK accepts it..
Recommend 0
Jacky
Apr 20, 2020 09:55pm
@Siddharth chandigarh, there are no other religions left.
Recommend 0
Shabana Feroz
Apr 20, 2020 09:56pm
The PM is surrounded by the wrong kind of Ulemas. He should get advice from a solid scholar like Dr. Ghamdi for sound advice.
Recommend 0
NACParis
Apr 20, 2020 10:06pm
@Siddharth chandigarh, Please give this advise to Modi and his Hindutva outfit
Recommend 0
Sanjay Sen
Apr 20, 2020 10:09pm
Why can’t the government nab the Lal masjid imam....they were so proactive in nabbing the political opponents!!
Recommend 0
Ahsan Mehmood
Apr 20, 2020 10:29pm
Ulemas don't need to wear masks, for real.
Recommend 0
Raza
Apr 20, 2020 11:07pm
yet another massive U-turn. actually a cop out in spite of the fact that 6 feet separation between worshippers defeats the purpose of the communal worship which requires worshippers to line up shoulder to shoulder. no wonder provincial governments are confused by the games that the federal government plays.
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 20, 2020 11:57pm
This Virus has taken over almost the whole world. Virus will penetrate those who will not follow the rules to keep it away.
Recommend 0
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
Apr 21, 2020 01:12am
What a mistake? Illiterate Mullahs and blind followers will not adhere to SOP? You will see jump in the virus cases.. Pray at home.
Recommend 0
Bikram Singh Thappa
Apr 21, 2020 01:59am
@Siddharth chandigarh, is there any exists there
Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Apr 21, 2020 02:16am
The clerics have not accepted any responsibility. But we shall hold them responsibility.
Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Apr 21, 2020 02:17am
@Mark, what’s your problem.
Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Apr 21, 2020 02:18am
@Mark, go & talk about modi’s bigoted policies against Muslims.
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 21, 2020 03:08am
Now we know who is the boss in the country?
Recommend 0
Basharat Inc Qamar
Apr 21, 2020 03:26am
@Ayoub Alam, So true.
Recommend 0
Basharat Inc Qamar
Apr 21, 2020 03:28am
@Tzaman, If you read the SOP, there is no way one can follow it.
Recommend 0
Basharat Inc Qamar
Apr 21, 2020 03:28am
@Kamran, So true and logical
Recommend 0
Basharat Inc Qamar
Apr 21, 2020 03:29am
@MKA, Unfortunate reality
Recommend 0
Imtiaz
Apr 21, 2020 03:56am
Get ready for a tidal wave of Coronavirus affected patients. Blinds are leading the blinds.
Recommend 0
Naaz
Apr 21, 2020 03:59am
@Vasu At least Three!
Recommend 0
A very proud Muslim
Apr 21, 2020 04:08am
@MKA They did the right thing. Our so called Ulema could be more dangerous than the Coronavirus itself. In the backdrop of this pandemic, can a government sustain a countrywide riots or a law an order situation created by these self-serving or ignorant Ulema?
Recommend 0
A very proud Muslim
Apr 21, 2020 04:16am
Where is the Parliament?
Recommend 0
Csh080
Apr 21, 2020 04:52am
@Vasu, keep guessing!
Recommend 0
Csh080
Apr 21, 2020 05:00am
@Justice, boy you seem to be a confused individual.
Recommend 0
Csh080
Apr 21, 2020 05:03am
@Ratan bhai, what has coronavirus got to do with loans?
Recommend 0
Csh080
Apr 21, 2020 05:05am
@atta rehman, everything! Are you sure?
Recommend 0
Csh080
Apr 21, 2020 05:07am
@Siddharth chandigarh, thanks for the free advice.
Recommend 0
tariq
Apr 21, 2020 07:35am
Remember Kamal Ataturk from Turkey? His idea was great! Take these Mullahs on a ship. Well you know what happens then!
Recommend 0
Forward bhai
Apr 21, 2020 08:01am
@fawadbhai, Please don't make things up!
Recommend 0
Forward bhai
Apr 21, 2020 08:04am
@Saba, Ulema will get more bold. And IK will do more U-turns!
Recommend 0
Forward bhai
Apr 21, 2020 08:09am
@Javed, But Polio is not done yet!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 21, 2020

Smart strategy?

AS the battle against the coronavirus rages on, the federal government has made a fresh proposition to the ...
April 21, 2020

Wrong messaging

AS the government moves to ease the lockdown restrictions, one scene is becoming increasingly familiar: social...
April 21, 2020

AQIS cell busted

WHILE the frequency of terrorist attacks in Karachi has come down considerably compared to what it was a few years...
April 20, 2020

Mental health & Covid-19

HOWEVER high the numbers of coronavirus patients, the pandemic is exacting a mental toll on far more people, and its...
April 20, 2020

A divided region

THE news stories about the never-ending Pakistan-India conflict add a surreal touch to the events dominated by the...
April 20, 2020

The eternal outsiders

ON Friday, officials in Myanmar announced the release of nearly 25,000 prisoners to the applause and relief of their...