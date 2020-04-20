DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 20, 2020

Two more polio cases detected, taking year’s tally to 41

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 20, 2020

Sindh and Balochistan have reported one case each. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: Two more cases of polio were found in the country over the weekend, taking the tally for the year to 41.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Sindh and Balochistan have reported one case each.

In Sindh, a 14-month-old boy contracted the poliovirus in Kingri Tehsil of Khairpur district.

“The child from Balochistan is an eight-month-old male boy in Bazar-i-Kona union council of Pishin district. All his four limbs have been paralysed. The child’s socio-economic status is poor as his father is a farmer,” an official said.

Polio is a highly infectious disease which mainly affects children under the age of five. It invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis or even death.

While there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease.

Each time a child under the age of five is vaccinated, his or her immunity against the virus is strengthened. Repeated immunisations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio-free.

There are only two countries — Pakistan and Afghanistan — from where polio has not been eradicated. Pakistan remains under a polio-linked travel restriction imposed by the World Health Organisation which makes it mandatory for every citizen travelling abroad to carry a vaccination certificate.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2020

Comments (8)

Rahim
Apr 20, 2020 09:02am
We have to deal with both Polio and Coronavirus. What is the government doing? They are just giving press releases and tweets about other countries every day. They have to pay attention to what is happening in our own country.
Vivek Lahore
Apr 20, 2020 09:04am
There is no polio even in very poor countries like somalia and Haiti.
M. Emad
Apr 20, 2020 09:06am
Poliovirus -- 41. Coronavirus -- 8,310.
Murali
Apr 20, 2020 09:07am
Please control polio. Vaccination and personal hygiene
V Prakash
Apr 20, 2020 09:23am
Whole world is fighting against Covid-19 and Pakistan still fighting against Polio. When your fight against Covid-19 will start?
Joe
Apr 20, 2020 09:26am
The reluctance of some ignorant people in getting vaccination is effecting and putting children's life and well-being at risk. Sadly many of this people are encouraged by our own religious fanatic. Low paid polio-workers trying selflessly to save the children are being threatened or killed Religious fanaticism has become the biggest curse to this country. Education and awareness campaign will not find any resonance with these people, they have to be dealt with Iron-hand. The state tried doing everything it could, but it too cannot go beyond certain point
Thomas Tablighi
Apr 20, 2020 09:49am
No word from IK on this for sure
Uttam R
Apr 20, 2020 09:50am
Covid-19 pandemic & polio endemic?
