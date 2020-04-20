DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 20, 2020

PM likens Modi govt to Nazis in Germany

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 20, 2020

Says Indian govt's targeting of Muslims is diverting people's attention from country's faulty policies against Covid-19. — Dawn.com
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said Narendra Modi’s government by intentionally and violently targeting the Muslims in India was diverting backlash of people over its [faulty] policy on Covid-19.

PM Khan in a tweet said the Modi government’s policy on coronavirus had left thousands stranded and hungry. “The deliberate & violent targeting of Muslims in India by Modi Govt to divert the backlash over its COVID19 policy, which has left thousands stranded & hungry, is akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Germany,” he tweeted.

He said this was yet another proof of the racist Hindutva supremacist ideology of the Modi government.

In 2019, a bill was passed by the Indian parliament offering amnesty and citizenship to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from Pakis­tan, Afghanistan and Bang­ladesh. The move prom­pted protests, as many locals say they would be “overrun” by immigrants.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2020

Comments (22)

Musti Sheikh
Apr 20, 2020 07:35am
Modi govt and its policies are worst then Nazis and let historian judge and compare it with another barbaric regime not yet in history books.
Recommend 0
Ismail
Apr 20, 2020 08:01am
Modi exposing in front of entire world
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 20, 2020 08:05am
PMIK just stated what the whole world's media is reporting today. Kudos IK for exposing the merciless fascists.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 20, 2020 08:06am
Credit to IK for exposing the RSS-Nazi ideological connection and making whole world aware of Modi's evil mischief. Keep going Khan.
Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 20, 2020 08:08am
Don’t interfere in others matter,look what’s happening in your country.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 20, 2020 08:08am
IK leads by inspiration and vision. Modi moves with bigotry. Modi is to India what Corona is to the world.
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 20, 2020 08:09am
Modi has demonstrated lack of foresight and disregard for unity during critical time. Missing Dr MMS.
Recommend 0
Babban
Apr 20, 2020 08:10am
Stop all these personal attack for once and all. Its not going to help either side.
Recommend 0
Ayman
Apr 20, 2020 08:10am
Please stop your illogical rhetoric Mr Khan, enough is enough, focus on your country
Recommend 0
Mayank Sharma
Apr 20, 2020 08:11am
Than why don't you take them back, I mean Muslims you left in 1947
Recommend 0
Rohit
Apr 20, 2020 08:12am
Sure thing ....now get back to managing your own country
Recommend 0
Srini
Apr 20, 2020 08:12am
World knows the balance sheet of India and Pakistan
Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Apr 20, 2020 08:13am
IK - it is great that you are so worried about Muslims living in India, but, can you please do any good to Muslims living in Pakistan who actually elected you.
Recommend 0
jill
Apr 20, 2020 08:14am
Mr Khan , first try to establish your writ on the state instead of those of the mullahas.
Recommend 0
AKL
Apr 20, 2020 08:16am
Well said IK, keep it up
Recommend 0
BK
Apr 20, 2020 08:19am
Diverting people's attention from your failures. Captain saying the other team is faulty, trying to hide his own failures.
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Apr 20, 2020 08:23am
Khan is spot on as usual.
Recommend 0
ajay
Apr 20, 2020 08:24am
Hiding own's failure and diverting people's attention again.. modi is doing great job for India.. you should worry about Pakistan what you are doing ?
Recommend 0
Ranvijay Chatterjee
Apr 20, 2020 08:26am
And does he even care?
Recommend 0
Tamza
Apr 20, 2020 08:29am
Muddy will have same end as Hitler.
Recommend 0
Udayan Mitra
Apr 20, 2020 08:38am
Can Imran for once provide evidence on his daily bombastic claims?
Recommend 0
Bala
Apr 20, 2020 08:43am
Worry about your people... India can wait....
Recommend 0

