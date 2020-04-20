PM likens Modi govt to Nazis in Germany

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said Narendra Modi’s government by intentionally and violently targeting the Muslims in India was diverting backlash of people over its [faulty] policy on Covid-19.

PM Khan in a tweet said the Modi government’s policy on coronavirus had left thousands stranded and hungry. “The deliberate & violent targeting of Muslims in India by Modi Govt to divert the backlash over its COVID19 policy, which has left thousands stranded & hungry, is akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Germany,” he tweeted.

He said this was yet another proof of the racist Hindutva supremacist ideology of the Modi government.

In 2019, a bill was passed by the Indian parliament offering amnesty and citizenship to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from Pakis­tan, Afghanistan and Bang­ladesh. The move prom­pted protests, as many locals say they would be “overrun” by immigrants.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2020