DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 20, 2020

Dawood hints at scheme for small businesses

The Newspaper's ReporterUpdated April 20, 2020

Email

“It is our endeavour to help small businesses as compared to larger ones because of their weaker financial position.” — APP/File
“It is our endeavour to help small businesses as compared to larger ones because of their weaker financial position.” — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Sunday that the government was finalising a scheme to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across all sectors.

“It is our endeavour to help small businesses as compared to larger ones because of their weaker financial position,” Mr Dawood said in a Twitter posting.

Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has already said that Rs100 billion had been allocated for supporting SMEs and the agriculture sector as part of the government’s relief package of Rs1.2 trillion to deal with the impact of Covid-19 on economy.

Salient features of the plan would include concessional loans to SMEs and the agriculture sector. SMEs, industry and agriculture will see deferment of loans — both principal and interest. The government will also provide risk guarantee to banks for fresh loans to SMEs, according to a tweet by Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar.

SMEs, being one of the largest and the most important sectors of economy, play a key role in shaping national growth strategies, employment generation and social cohesion by improving standard of living of vulnerable segments of society. In most countries, SMEs constitute more than 90 per cent of all enterprises and significantly contribute towards inclusive economic growth.

There has been concern that in Pakistan the SME sector has not been able to realise its full potential. The SMEs continue to suffer from a number of weaknesses, which hamper their ability to take full advantage of the opening of economy and the increasingly accessible world markets. The areas of constraints are normally identified as labour, taxation, trade capacity, finance and credit availability, says a document of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Unsung heroes

Unsung heroes

District administration officials are the first line of response.

Editorial

April 20, 2020

Mental health & Covid-19

HOWEVER high the numbers of coronavirus patients, the pandemic is exacting a mental toll on far more people, and its...
April 20, 2020

A divided region

THE news stories about the never-ending Pakistan-India conflict add a surreal touch to the events dominated by the...
April 20, 2020

The eternal outsiders

ON Friday, officials in Myanmar announced the release of nearly 25,000 prisoners to the applause and relief of their...
April 19, 2020

A risky proposition

THE coronavirus pandemic has upended social, political and economic routines across the globe. Routine activities...
April 19, 2020

Construction package

NOBODY doubts that the construction sector is a job-creating part of the economy and hires more unskilled daily...
April 19, 2020

Progress in Yemen

THERE is reason for cautious optimism where ending the debilitating war in Yemen is concerned, as the UN’s top...