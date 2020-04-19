DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 19, 2020

Karachi police arrest 124 people for violating ban on pillion riding

Imtiaz AliUpdated April 19, 2020

Email

A policeman stops motorcyclists for pillion riding as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 after a provincial government ban on pillion riding during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown, in Karachi on Sunday. — AFP
A policeman stops motorcyclists for pillion riding as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 after a provincial government ban on pillion riding during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown, in Karachi on Sunday. — AFP
Rangers personnel stop motorcyclists for pillion riding as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus after a provincial government ban on pillion riding during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown in Karachi on Sunday. — AFP
Rangers personnel stop motorcyclists for pillion riding as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus after a provincial government ban on pillion riding during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown in Karachi on Sunday. — AFP

Karachi police on Sunday registered 57 first information reports (FIRs) and arrested 124 people for violating the ban on pillion riding, while dozens of others were let off with strict warnings.

The ban on pillion riding was announced on Saturday. A notification from the Sindh home department stated that "a strict ban/restriction on pillion riding is imposed without any exceptions, whatsoever."

City police chief Additional Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon told Dawn.com that police in the metropolis stopped and checked some 3,284 motorbikes. Police in the South Zone stopped and checked 1,103 motorbikes, while police in the East and West Zones checked 1,189 and 992 bikes respectively.

Among these motorbike riders, 124 were arrested while 3,205 others were let off with a "strict warning".

City police chief Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon said even police officers who violated the ban on pillion riding were not spared. — Photo courtesy Karachi police
City police chief Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon said even police officers who violated the ban on pillion riding were not spared. — Photo courtesy Karachi police

Memon said the police "preferred to either warn or issue challans (tickets) to people riding with women and children". However, he added that even police officers who violated the ban were been spared.

'1,403 people fined'

Separately, a spokesperson for the Karachi Traffic police said that 1,403 people riding motorbikes were fined during the day for different offences, including three police officers. Giving a breakdown of the fines, the spokesperson said that 45 people were fined for driving while underage, 342 people were fined for riding motorbikes without valid licenses and some 724 were fined for riding wrong side on one-way roads.

Meanwhile, New Karachi Industrial Area Police arrested four persons for "setting up Sunday bazaar" in violation of section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

The police registered an FIR against the four accused under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Pakistan Penal Code on behalf of State through police officer.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Afghan politics vs infection

Afghan politics vs infection

Afghanistan is among the countries with the least testing facilities, but the coronavirus appears to be spreading.

Editorial

April 19, 2020

A risky proposition

THE coronavirus pandemic has upended social, political and economic routines across the globe. Routine activities...
April 19, 2020

Construction package

NOBODY doubts that the construction sector is a job-creating part of the economy and hires more unskilled daily...
April 19, 2020

Progress in Yemen

THERE is reason for cautious optimism where ending the debilitating war in Yemen is concerned, as the UN’s top...
April 18, 2020

IMF facility

THE news of new lending from the IMF totalling $1.3bn is a welcome development as Pakistan’s external pressures ...
Updated April 18, 2020

Blaming Muslims

India has brought charges of culpable homicide against a senior cleric for holding a gathering last month.
April 18, 2020

Shelter in place

WHEREVER economic inequality exists, it is reflected, enacted and maintained through the anti-poor biases of a ...