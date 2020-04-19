DAWN.COM

Severe punishment will be meted out to hoarders, says Farogh Naseem

Dawn.comUpdated April 19, 2020

Federal Min­ister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem speaks to the media in Islamabad, April 19. — DawnNewsTV
Federal Min­ister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem on Sunday said that severe punishments will be meted out to hoarders as the country's battle against Covid-19 intensifies.

"Anyone who is involved in hoarding will face severe punishments. As per our ordinance, it will be a criminal offence to be involved in hoarding. The perpetrator will face three years in jail, summary trials, heavy fines of up to 50 per cent, confiscations and more," the law minister stated.

He made these remarks during a press briefing as he announced that the law ministry has prepared an ordinance on hoarding, on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, to curb the shortage of essentials during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The ordinance has been sent to the prime minister. His office is vetting it at the moment. We will release it by Monday or Tuesday, and it will then be codified into law after legislation," Naseem shared.

The law minister also revealed that an anti-smuggling ordinance will also be introduced in parliament soon.

"As per this (anti-smuggling) ordinance, we will primarily target undeclared routes for smuggling of foreign currencies and essential commodities such as sugar, wheat and medicines," Naseem explained.

The law minister also said that the eventual parliamentary act will contain checks and balances to assist the government in implementation of the law.

"Our district administrations have information about these things. The bill will let us coordinate with district administrations and customs staff around the country to identify these individuals. At the same time, if this work isn't done by relevant authorities, the Law Secretary will summon them by issuing a dereliction report — which will then be forwarded to their departments for further disciplinary action," Naseem said, adding that this system of checks and balances will compel authorities to take their responsibilities seriously.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently revealed that ordinances to criminalise hoarding and smuggling would soon be released. He had also directed law enforcement agencies to seek assistance of the country’s spy agencies in curbing the menace of hoarding and smuggling.

“Strict action should be taken against those involved in smuggling and hoarding of essential items,” Prime Minister Imran had said while presiding over a high-level meeting. He had said that hoarding and price-hike would intensify the miseries of the poor people who had been badly affected by the current situation.

Comments (11)

Reader (Texas)
Apr 19, 2020 03:40pm
Except those in PTI cabinet.
Recommend 0
AAA
Apr 19, 2020 03:44pm
Good now even if prices still goes up then accept the shortage and do the real hard work aka planning and execution, at least PMLN is more wiser than them they admits that there is electricity shortage and does some work so we have this uninterrupted supply today, they can also cover issue by the ordinance against theft and line losses, but again they need votes PTI don't have such issue.
Recommend 0
Hamid Shafiq
Apr 19, 2020 03:52pm
Seriously
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 19, 2020 04:05pm
Thanks. Now start first from the sugar and wheat mafias already pin-pointed in the FIA's report.
Recommend 0
Vimesh A
Apr 19, 2020 04:08pm
Hoarding must be going on for decades.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 19, 2020 04:16pm
@Reader (Texas) , That is PTI, not your BJP. Enjoy!
Recommend 0
Concerned
Apr 19, 2020 04:30pm
Start from your own cabinet then. One federal minister and the close friend of Imran Khan is involved in it as well. Most of the wheat and sugar mills belong to those who are now members of PTI.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 19, 2020 04:39pm
Really, I heard it before thousands times before . Have you caught anyone so far.
Recommend 0
No Name
Apr 19, 2020 04:44pm
whats next, ordinance against COVID19 and declare it illegal, PTI is now become laughingstock.
Recommend 0
rafiq
Apr 19, 2020 05:29pm
@Reader (Texas) , Come back to Pakistan and see the real world. Best Wishes.
Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Apr 19, 2020 06:24pm
Pleade show us some action so that we can believe you. So far PTI has only done brilliantly well in sinking us in more debts.
Recommend 0

