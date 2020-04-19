DAWN.COM

Director of Wuhan lab denies virus link as Trump warns China of 'consequences'

AFP | ReutersUpdated April 19, 2020

The existence of the lab has fuelled conspiracy theories that the germ spread from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, specifically its P4 laboratory. — AFP
The director of a maximum security laboratory in China's coronavirus ground-zero city of Wuhan has rejected claims that it could be the source of the outbreak, calling it "impossible".

Beijing has come under increasing pressure over transparency in its handling of the pandemic, with the US probing whether the virus actually originated in a virology institute with a high-security biosafety laboratory.

Chinese scientists have said the virus likely jumped from an animal to humans in a market that sold wildlife.

But the existence of the facility has fuelled conspiracy theories that the germ spread from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, specifically its P4 laboratory which is equipped to handle dangerous viruses.

In an interview with state media published Saturday Yuan Zhiming, director of the laboratory, said that "there's no way this virus came from us".

None of his staff had been infected, he told the English-language state broadcaster CGTN, adding the "whole institute is carrying out research in different areas related to the coronavirus".

The institute had already dismissed the theory in February, saying it had shared information about the pathogen with the World Health Organisation in early January.

But this week the United States has brought the rumours into the mainstream, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying US officials are doing a "full investigation" into how the virus "got out into the world".

When asked if the research suggested the virus could have come from the institute, Yuan said: "I know it's impossible."

"As people who carry out viral studies we clearly know what kind of research is going on at the institute and how the institute manages viruses and samples," he said.

He said that because the P4 laboratory is in Wuhan "people can't help but make associations", but that some media outlets are "deliberately trying to mislead people".

Reports in the Washington Post and Fox News have both quoted anonymous sources who voiced concern that the virus may have come — accidentally — from the facility.

Yuan said the reports were "entirely based on speculation" without "evidence or knowledge".

Authorities in Wuhan initially tried to cover up the outbreak and there have been questions about the official tally of infections with the government repeatedly changing its counting criteria at the peak of the outbreak.

This week authorities in the city admitted mistakes in counting its death toll and abruptly raised the figure by 50 per cent.

Trump warns China of consequences

US President Donald Trump warned China on Saturday that it should face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the coronavirus pandemic, as he ratcheted up criticism of Beijing over its handling of the outbreak.

“It could have been stopped in China before it started and it wasn’t, and the whole world is suffering because of it,” Trump told a daily White House briefing.

It was the latest US volley in a war of words between the world’s two biggest economies, showing increased strains in relations at a time when experts say an unprecedented level of cooperation is needed to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

“If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake. But if they were knowingly responsible, yeah, I mean, then sure there should be consequences,” Trump said.

He did not elaborate on what actions the United States might take.

Trump and his senior aides have accused China of a lack of transparency after the coronavirus broke out late last year in its city of Wuhan. This week he suspended aid to the World Health Organisation accusing it of being “China-centric”.

Washington and Beijing have repeatedly sparred in public over the virus. Trump initially lavished praise on China and his counterpart Xi Jinping for their response. But he and other senior officials have also referred to it as the “Chinese virus” and in recent days have ramped up their rhetoric.

They have also angrily rejected earlier attempts by some Chinese officials to blame the origin of the virus on the US military.

Trump’s domestic critics say that while China performed badly at the outset and must still come clean on what happened, he is now seeking to use Beijing to help deflect from the shortcomings of his own response and take advantage of growing anti-China sentiment among some voters for his 2020 reelection bid.

At the same time, however, White House officials are mindful of the potential backlash if tensions get too heated. The United States is heavily reliant on China for personal protection equipment desperately needed by American medical workers, and Trump also wants to keep a hard-won trade deal on track.

Trump said that until recently the US-China relationship had been good, citing a multi-billion agricultural agreement aimed at defusing a bitter trade war. “But then all of a sudden you hear about this,” he said.

He said the Chinese were “embarrassed” and the question now was whether what happened with the coronavirus was “a mistake that got out of control, or was it done deliberately”?

“There’s a big difference between those two,” he said.

Wandering off the topic of the coronavirus, Trump also used the White House briefing to take a swipe at presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his long record on China as a senator and former vice president.

While stressing his own confrontational trade policies toward China, Trump, using his nickname “Sleepy Joe” for his rival, said if Biden wins the White House that China and other countries “will take our country.”

Trump also again cast doubt on China’s death toll, which was revised up on Friday. China said 1,300 people who died of the coronavirus in Wuhan — half the total — were not counted, but dismissed allegations of a cover-up.

The United States has by far the world’s largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 720,000 infections and over 37,000 deaths.

Even Dr Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force who has steered clear of political aspects of Trump’s contentions briefings, questioned China’s data.

Showing on a chart that China’s death rate per 100,000 people was far below major European countries and the United States, she called China’s numbers “unrealistic” and said it had a “moral obligation” to provide credible information.

Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 19, 2020 12:17pm
Millions have died in the world and are dying everyday. Now whom to believe for this mess and who will clear it ?
Prithviraj
Apr 19, 2020 12:22pm
We will never know what happened there. It will remain a history. But china is a culprit for sure !
Prem
Apr 19, 2020 12:27pm
7 US Senators have asked China to come clean.
Shailendra Shukla
Apr 19, 2020 12:28pm
Two US states have filed lawsuit against China for mishandling the virus.
Nand
Apr 19, 2020 12:31pm
Weather it is virus originated in a virology or virus likely jumped from an animal to humans in a market that sold wildlife, it has started from China.
Proud Indian
Apr 19, 2020 12:40pm
Pakistan should be beware of Chinese and Chinese virus
Aurora
Apr 19, 2020 12:50pm
Will China ever accept even if proved in future?
Salaria
Apr 19, 2020 01:02pm
Now, the real games will begin.. Let the games begin!!
Vishal Choudhary
Apr 19, 2020 01:10pm
China is not reliable. China can do anything for money. All world must minimize dependability on china
Amrita
Apr 19, 2020 01:17pm
China cannot get away with cold blooded murders world wide. Must face the consequences.
Baazigar
Apr 19, 2020 01:21pm
What's happening behind the iron curtain nobody knows.
Abcd
Apr 19, 2020 01:43pm
What else can he do except denying.
Ahmed
Apr 19, 2020 01:51pm
Does any one believe those Chinese scientists?
Tahir Raouf
Apr 19, 2020 01:57pm
All the world is looking for scapegoat and US is number one. It’s a surprise for the world that US having best medical system has got so many cases and deaths but India with the health system very weak and their hygienic conditions are the worst have least cases in such large population (fudging and concealment of figures), why the WHO is not asking them?
Bala
Apr 19, 2020 02:08pm
How's it's all going to end...big ones will take cake...small ones will get bread crumbs.
Nagar
Apr 19, 2020 02:31pm
No country readily accepts wrong doing because of accountability issues, specifically very high claims amounting to several hundred of trillions from countries worldwide with Covid-19 case.
Boss
Apr 19, 2020 02:41pm
@Tahir Raouf, because Indians are strictly following their leaders direction, except for few stray incidents.
Tomas
Apr 19, 2020 02:46pm
Pakistan is trusted friend of China so Shahbaz sharif should ask China on coronavirus mortality figures
Javed
Apr 19, 2020 02:50pm
This is not the time to do politics. It will not benefit the suffering humanity. Rather, please collaborate to find solutions to stop this outbreak.
Mohan
Apr 19, 2020 03:09pm
America and the West let this genie out of the bottle for quick profits. They felt doing business with this authoritarian statr would bring in quick returns circumventing processes, in place in a democratic country such as India. Now the whole world suffers.
Fastrack
Apr 19, 2020 03:19pm
@Javed , our noble kindhearted leader has already sold the citizens lives so that big industrialists dont suffer economic downturn!
Dlip
Apr 19, 2020 03:25pm
Chinese Viruses has been a biggest cause for tragedies world is facing.
A shah
Apr 19, 2020 03:30pm
China will have to a very heavy price
A shah
Apr 19, 2020 03:32pm
World should unite against China and its supporters
Voice OF Reason
Apr 19, 2020 03:40pm
Question: Why did the US announce the closure of its consulate general in Wuhan on Jan 25 and evacuate its personnel? And why did the US shut its borders to all Chinese nationals and foreigners that had been to China in the past 14 days on Feb 2?
babu
Apr 19, 2020 04:00pm
China's business loss will be Gain to India.
M. Saeed
Apr 19, 2020 04:08pm
Trump is the reason of every human misery today. He needs to be placed above covid-19.
babu
Apr 19, 2020 04:08pm
Does any Thief ever accepts that he steals ?
M. Saeed
Apr 19, 2020 04:11pm
@Prem, China has already come clean by cleaning it's own house. Now, Trump wants China to clean his refuse.
Voice OF Reason
Apr 19, 2020 04:20pm
@Prem, “ As congressional investigators who requested WHO documents and communications are now learning, senior Trump administration officials — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Robert R. Redfield Jr., Anne Schuchat, Ray R. Arthur and Jeffrey McFarland; the National Institutes of Health’s Anthony S. Fauci and H. Clifford Lane, and many others — consulted with the WHO throughout the crisis.
snowman
Apr 19, 2020 04:20pm
One thing for sure - China has lost face over it's handling of this pandemic. Early on it was caught intimidating Chinese doctors who tried warn its own people and then they started a disingenuous rumour that US military planted the virus. Now they finally acknowledge that they underreported the death toll by 50 percent. One blunder after another.
Sudhanshu
Apr 19, 2020 04:27pm
There will definitely be consequences for china, India also planning restrictions on Chinese companies.
Andherr Nagri
Apr 19, 2020 04:42pm
First they were saying Coronavirus is from from Animals that the Chinese eat (something they've done for centuries) Now they are saying it has been created in a Laboratory, by the same logic this virus could have been created in America and then released in China. After all America has a history of doing this, dating from when they gave Native Americans blankets riddled with disease to AIDS created in a lab in America and unleashed in Africa!!
Jacky
Apr 19, 2020 05:01pm
@Andherr Nagri, than why china is blocking International investigators if there is nothing to hide.
Murtaza
Apr 19, 2020 05:34pm
@Prithviraj, US is the culprit that is for sure
Murtaza
Apr 19, 2020 05:36pm
@Amrita, then India should start off to make it correct otherwise be docile as they have been for centuries
Murtaza
Apr 19, 2020 05:36pm
@Ahmed, a lot of people. Unlike west who have a track record of lying
PedoPopat
Apr 19, 2020 05:53pm
Bad days are ahead for China.
Sach baat
Apr 19, 2020 06:05pm
And the wet markets have re-opened
KBA
Apr 19, 2020 06:15pm
@Javed , too naive
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr.
Apr 19, 2020 06:27pm
@babu, two are “poles” apart but may be dreaming is need of the these times...
happyIndian
Apr 19, 2020 07:21pm
@Amrita, very true
