DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 19, 2020

Artists, ordinary citizens are making art to spread messages of hope and to illustrate the quarantined life

April 19, 2020

Email

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Afghan politics vs infection

Afghan politics vs infection

Afghanistan is among the countries with the least testing facilities, but the coronavirus appears to be spreading.

Editorial

April 19, 2020

A risky proposition

THE coronavirus pandemic has upended social, political and economic routines across the globe. Routine activities...
April 19, 2020

Construction package

NOBODY doubts that the construction sector is a job-creating part of the economy and hires more unskilled daily...
April 19, 2020

Progress in Yemen

THERE is reason for cautious optimism where ending the debilitating war in Yemen is concerned, as the UN’s top...
April 18, 2020

IMF facility

THE news of new lending from the IMF totalling $1.3bn is a welcome development as Pakistan’s external pressures ...
Updated April 18, 2020

Blaming Muslims

India has brought charges of culpable homicide against a senior cleric for holding a gathering last month.
April 18, 2020

Shelter in place

WHEREVER economic inequality exists, it is reflected, enacted and maintained through the anti-poor biases of a ...