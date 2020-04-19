Artists, ordinary citizens are making art to spread messages of hope and to illustrate the quarantined life April 19, 2020 Facebook Count Twitter Share Email Your Name*Recipient Email* 0 Advertisement Facebook Count Twitter Share Email Your Name*Recipient Email* 0 Advertisement Advertisement Read more Director of Wuhan lab denies virus link as Trump warns China of 'consequences' Social distancing rules should be same for Ramazan as for Easter: Trump Global virus deaths cross 150,000 mark Advertisement On DawnNews کورونا وائرس کے کچھ مریضوں کی حالت زیادہ خراب کیوں ہوتی ہے؟ کورونا وائرس کے خلاف دنیا کی تیز ترین ویکسین کی 500 افراد پر آزمائش وہ فارم جس کو پُر کرنے سے قرنطینہ میں موجود لوگوں کی اکثریت گھبرا گئی Comments (0) also submit to newspaper To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs 1000 characters COMMENT MOD POLICY
Comments (0)