DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 19, 2020

Social distancing rules should be same for Ramazan as for Easter: Trump

AFPUpdated April 19, 2020

Email

US President Donald Trump arrives during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington DC, US, April 18. — Reuters
US President Donald Trump arrives during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington DC, US, April 18. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he hopes US Muslims will be held to the same social distancing standards during Ramazan as Christians at Easter, when a number of faithful chafed against coronavirus-related restrictions on large gatherings.

The US president made the comments after being asked to defend a retweet of a conservative commentator who seemed to question whether Muslims would be treated with the same severity as Christians who broke social distancing rules.

“I would say that there could be a difference,” Trump said during his daily coronavirus press conference. “And we'll have to see what will happen. Because I've seen a great disparity in this country. They go after Christian churches but they don't tend to go after mosques."

“The Christian faith is treated much differently than it was,” Trump added. “And I think it's treated very unfairly. “

Ramazan falls a week and a half after Easter, when some Christians bucked public health regulations to attend illicit services.

Asked whether he thought imams would refuse to follow social distancing orders, Trump responded: “No, I don't think that at all.”

“I am somebody that believes in faith. And it matters not what your faith is. But our politicians seem to treat different faiths very differently.”

Trump has been accused of anti-Muslim rhetoric in the past and one of his first acts upon entering office was to ban travellers from several Muslim-majority countries.

More than 700,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the United States, forcing religious communities across the country to shutter their doors.

The Islamic Society of North America, alongside Muslim medical experts, has urged the suspension of group prayers, among other gatherings. Jewish Americans were likewise forced to turn traditional Passover seders into virtual affairs when the eight-day holiday began at sundown on April 8.

Despite similar measures taken across much of the Christian community, a Virginia pastor who continued to preach in defiance of stay-at-home rules died a week ago of coronavirus. And pastors at two megachurches in Florida and Louisiana have been arrested on misdemeanour charges for flouting stay-at-home orders.

Protests erupt in US

Hundreds, meanwhile, protested Saturday in cities across America against coronavirus-related lockdowns — with encouragement from President Trump — as resentment grows against the crippling economic cost of confinement.

An estimated 400 people gathered under a cold rain in Concord, New Hampshire — many on foot while others remained in their cars — to send a message that extended quarantines were not necessary in a state with relatively few confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Hundreds of New Hampshire residents rallied outside the statehouse in Concord to urge a quick end to the northeastern US state's virus-related stay-at-home rule. — AFP
Hundreds of New Hampshire residents rallied outside the statehouse in Concord to urge a quick end to the northeastern US state's virus-related stay-at-home rule. — AFP

The crowd included several armed men wearing military-style uniforms, with their faces covered.

In Texas, more than 250 people rallied outside the State Capitol in Austin, including far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, founder of the Infowars site, who rolled up in a tank-like truck.

"It's time to reopen Texas, it's time to let people work, it's time for them to let voluntary interaction and good sense rule the day, not government force," said Justin Greiss, an activist with Young Americans for Liberty.

Few if any observed social distancing recommendations.

Most Americans — by a two-to-one margin — actually worry about virus restrictions being lifted too soon, not too late, a recent Pew survey found.

But demonstrators found encouragement Friday from the president, who in a series of tweets called to "LIBERATE" Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia — all states with Democratic governors — from stay-at-home orders.

Trump has repeatedly called for the earliest possible return to normality as virus-related closings have had a crushing impact on American workers and businesses.

"I really think some of the governors have gotten carried away," Trump said at a White House news conference on Saturday.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (31)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Lost track
Apr 19, 2020 11:37am
Mr President, You are a True Stateman, Long live America
Recommend 0
Aravind
Apr 19, 2020 11:44am
Do you expect exception for Ramazan from Trump? He is correct.
Recommend 0
Only Loans
Apr 19, 2020 11:49am
What is said is truth!
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 19, 2020 11:56am
It's a matter of great concern.
Recommend 0
Dave
Apr 19, 2020 12:07pm
Great leader, great wisdom
Recommend 0
TBH
Apr 19, 2020 12:08pm
Respect law of the land. Maintain social distancing.
Recommend 0
Ankit Jain
Apr 19, 2020 12:10pm
He is not wrong. See what's happening in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Apr 19, 2020 12:12pm
Trump is correct. Corona has no religious bias
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 19, 2020 12:36pm
For once,I agree with Trump. This is the only way to combat virus . Furthermore,it lays down a good international example for civilized humanity that no human being is above the law and all human beings are equal in the eyes of law and a good civil governance.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Apr 19, 2020 12:59pm
Trump is 100 percent right. Everyone has to maintain the law... whether Easter or Ramazan.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Apr 19, 2020 01:06pm
"Social distancing rules should be same for Ramazan as for Easter: Trump.." But some Communities Ignore the Rules and Regulations of the Government...
Recommend 0
Srini
Apr 19, 2020 01:16pm
Trump is right as always.
Recommend 0
BACON OF HOPE
Apr 19, 2020 01:29pm
Good
Recommend 0
Rajesh
Apr 19, 2020 01:32pm
Christian are civilised and follow law of land.
Recommend 0
ProundIndian
Apr 19, 2020 01:58pm
Correct!!
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Apr 19, 2020 02:26pm
Trump is right.
Recommend 0
MG
Apr 19, 2020 02:36pm
He is right
Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Apr 19, 2020 02:40pm
Sure. What is wrong in it
Recommend 0
Shahzad Akbar Shaikh
Apr 19, 2020 02:43pm
Trump is correct.
Recommend 0
YODA
Apr 19, 2020 03:23pm
He is 100% correct.
Recommend 0
Rakesh
Apr 19, 2020 03:23pm
Of course,he is saying right .. Same rules for every religion
Recommend 0
AAA
Apr 19, 2020 03:46pm
Fully agree.
Recommend 0
Pure ind
Apr 19, 2020 03:47pm
Completely agree with Trump. All religions have to abide by rules. In India all temples were asked to remain closed.
Recommend 0
babu
Apr 19, 2020 04:06pm
At least Trump dare to speak the Truth.
Recommend 0
babu
Apr 19, 2020 04:07pm
We need leader like Trump in these tough times.
Recommend 0
Harish
Apr 19, 2020 04:30pm
He is 100%correct. Why so much chaos
Recommend 0
Asif
Apr 19, 2020 04:59pm
Speak for your own religion!!!
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Apr 19, 2020 05:44pm
Trump is right. Muslims must observe same rules for their and everyone’s safety.
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 19, 2020 06:10pm
Hopefully all nations will understand this peacefull massege .
Recommend 0
atta rehman
Apr 19, 2020 06:13pm
@Ahsan Gul, yes sir they are doing in USA and many other countries including Saudi Arabia but Pakistan needs improvement
Recommend 0
Waheed UK
Apr 19, 2020 08:18pm
@JustSaying, not true but exception to rules are observed amongst all communities
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Afghan politics vs infection

Afghan politics vs infection

Afghanistan is among the countries with the least testing facilities, but the coronavirus appears to be spreading.

Editorial

April 19, 2020

A risky proposition

THE coronavirus pandemic has upended social, political and economic routines across the globe. Routine activities...
April 19, 2020

Construction package

NOBODY doubts that the construction sector is a job-creating part of the economy and hires more unskilled daily...
April 19, 2020

Progress in Yemen

THERE is reason for cautious optimism where ending the debilitating war in Yemen is concerned, as the UN’s top...
April 18, 2020

IMF facility

THE news of new lending from the IMF totalling $1.3bn is a welcome development as Pakistan’s external pressures ...
Updated April 18, 2020

Blaming Muslims

India has brought charges of culpable homicide against a senior cleric for holding a gathering last month.
April 18, 2020

Shelter in place

WHEREVER economic inequality exists, it is reflected, enacted and maintained through the anti-poor biases of a ...