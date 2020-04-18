DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 19, 2020

Tando Mohammad Khan hospital sealed, staff quarantined after doctor tests positive for Covid-19

Mohammad Hussain KhanUpdated April 18, 2020

Email

The Indus Medical College and Hospital is located in Sindh's Tando Mohammad Khan district. — Photo courtesy: IMC website
The Indus Medical College and Hospital is located in Sindh's Tando Mohammad Khan district. — Photo courtesy: IMC website

The Indus Medical College and Hospital in Sindh's Tando Mohammad Khan district was closed, and its staff placed under quarantine, after a doctor at the health facility tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.

The 60-year-old doctor was shifted to an isolation facility in Tando Mohammad Khan after his test turned out positive, the hospital's CEO, Dr Iqbal Memon, told Dawn.

“Around 100 of our doctors, paramedics, nurses, sanitary workers and other allied staff are in quarantine within the hospital,” he said, adding that no one was allowed to leave the hospital.

According to Dr Memon, samples for coronavirus tests of all 100 members of the staff would be taken on Sunday morning by the staff of the district health office (DHO) Tando Mohammad Khan. The samples will be tested in LUMHS’s Diagnostic and Research Laboratory (DRL) located in Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) city branch Hyderabad.

He revealed that only three or four female patients were currently admitted in the hospital who required gynaecological treatment. “They are completely separate [from the staff] and being taken care of accordingly,” he added.

He said the hospital staff would be allowed to leave only after their tests have been conducted by the DHO and they will be required to follow the government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) after leaving.

Indus hospital is owned by the former vice-chancellor of the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Prof Jan Mohammad Memon. The former VC himself is seriously ill and under treatment in Dubai. The hospital is Tando Mohammad Khan’s first private sector hospital.

Sindh has so far recorded more than 2,300 infections from Covid-19, more than half of which are cases of local transmission. Nearly 600 people have recovered from the virus in the province while 48 have died.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Thomas
Apr 18, 2020 10:24pm
He will recover, as Tando hospital is well equipped.
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 18, 2020 10:43pm
Good we are testing doctors at least. Hope these are not Chinese kits
Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Apr 18, 2020 10:58pm
Doctors, paramedics, sanitary workers and other staff at the hospitals are our frontline soldiers in our protracted war against coronavirus. We owe them our gratitude and wish them the best of luck.
Recommend 0
Fazal Akbar
Apr 18, 2020 11:10pm
Why seal hospital, we are already short of healthcare facilities in Pakistan and just one doctor positive and you seal whole looks a bit out of proportion. I am working as a doctor here in ireland and as much as more than 3000 healthcare workers infected but no hospital was sealed or closed.
Recommend 0
Daanish
Apr 18, 2020 11:14pm
We must make PPP rule of decades accountable fir the poor governance in rural Sindh province.
Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 18, 2020 11:47pm
Possibly an overreaction... But better error on the side of private business... Too sad. Gordon D. Walker Canada
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Apr 18, 2020 11:47pm
Doctors and nurses must keep working virus or not, just as doctors in other countries are doing.
Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Apr 19, 2020 12:33am
Sindh Chief Minister is answerable to this negligence. Example of bad governance....
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Afghan politics vs infection

Afghan politics vs infection

Afghanistan is among the countries with the least testing facilities, but the coronavirus appears to be spreading.

Editorial

April 19, 2020

A risky proposition

THE coronavirus pandemic has upended social, political and economic routines across the globe. Routine activities...
April 19, 2020

Construction package

NOBODY doubts that the construction sector is a job-creating part of the economy and hires more unskilled daily...
April 19, 2020

Progress in Yemen

THERE is reason for cautious optimism where ending the debilitating war in Yemen is concerned, as the UN’s top...
April 18, 2020

IMF facility

THE news of new lending from the IMF totalling $1.3bn is a welcome development as Pakistan’s external pressures ...
Updated April 18, 2020

Blaming Muslims

India has brought charges of culpable homicide against a senior cleric for holding a gathering last month.
April 18, 2020

Shelter in place

WHEREVER economic inequality exists, it is reflected, enacted and maintained through the anti-poor biases of a ...