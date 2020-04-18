DAWN.COM

Bangladesh garment workers pack streets to demand wages during lockdown

ReutersApril 18, 2020

Garment workers in Bangladesh protested on Saturday against non-payment of wages amid the Covid-19 lockdown. — AFP/File
Garment workers in Bangladesh protested on Saturday against non-payment of wages amid the Covid-19 lockdown. — AFP/File

Hundreds of workers poured onto the streets of Bangladesh’s port city of Chittagong on Saturday, flouting social distancing rules to demand work and wages during the coronavirus shutdown.

Bangladesh, the world’s second-largest apparel producer after China, is set to lose about $6 billion of export revenues this fiscal year as retailers and brands across the world cancel orders, two industry bodies have said.

The country reported 306 new cases of coronavirus and nine more deaths on Saturday, taking the total to 2,144 cases and 84 deaths.

Those figures are still relatively low compared with the worst-hit regions including China, parts of Europe and the United States.

But health officials have warned that the infection could still spread fast through the surrounding South Asia region, home to a fifth of the world’s population where millions live in packed slums with fragile public health systems.

Read: South Asia’s worsening woes

Neighbouring India reported 991 new cases and 42 new deaths from the virus on Saturday, taking the total number of reported cases to 14,378 and deaths to 480.

Indian health ministry official Lav Agarwal told reporters some districts had not reported any new cases. But he urged people to stick to social distancing rules. “This is a battle for which we have to stay vigilant continuously,” he said.

India is in the fourth week of a nationwide shutdown, though the government has said it will allow industries in the countryside to reopen and some farms to resume work next week.

Sri Lanka’s government said on Saturday it would partially ease restrictions from April 20.

Read: Poor nations face bigger risks in easing restrictions

Bangladesh has sent troops out into the streets to help enforce a shutdown on travel and restrictions on gatherings.

In Chittagong, the crowds of workers on the streets said they were still waiting for last month’s wages.

Police had talked to one factory owner who had promised to make the payments by April 28, local officer Mohammad Zamiruddin told Reuters.

Bangladesh’s government last month launched a $588 million package to help companies in the crucial garments sector pay staff during the pandemic, but manufacturers have said it is not enough.

Comments (19)

Mohan
Apr 18, 2020 09:14pm
Bangladesh will overcome to become the largest exporter of textiles in the world, after the virus subsides. Best of luck to brothers.
Punj
Apr 18, 2020 09:23pm
Workers must be helped who are earning 10s of $billions for the country.
Kapil
Apr 18, 2020 09:24pm
Bangladesh must open up their treasury dept of GDP reserves higher than Pakistan.
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 18, 2020 09:36pm
A tragic mess... Emergency aid is required... Help the people. Gordon D. Walker Canada
Dave
Apr 18, 2020 09:44pm
$588 millions enough for Pakistani industries but not in Bangladesh. Wondering why?
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 18, 2020 09:44pm
Simply, poor countries will be most affected and their public will struggle to survive. More poverty, unemployment and hunger will be on the agenda for the next few years, as job opportunities will be very limited in such conditions.
Changez Khan
Apr 18, 2020 09:49pm
There goes the lock-down, coronavirus may join the protest.
Hafeez
Apr 18, 2020 09:55pm
Learn from Imran Khan help the poors...first think GDP later...
GULSHAN OMAR
Apr 18, 2020 09:56pm
This situation should be considered by the BD GOVT. as temporary shutdown due to lack demand of goods which is fully exported. The Tex. workers shall be considered as temporarily laid off employees and should be paid as per BD labor laws.
Siddharth chandigarh
Apr 18, 2020 09:59pm
They will not go to IMF or G20.
Hari
Apr 18, 2020 10:11pm
How much IMF given to them if less than 1.50 Billion USD, justice not done to Bangladesh.
Lost track
Apr 18, 2020 10:16pm
BD will never appeal World leaders and international financial institutions for Handouts
Faisal
Apr 18, 2020 10:19pm
After India mass failure for workers, now it Bangladesh turn. Sad that their leaders are busy in self praising.
Thomas
Apr 18, 2020 10:26pm
Bangladesh is a Saarc member, will get financial aid from Modi & Khan.
Ladakh
Apr 18, 2020 10:48pm
Bangladesh will overcome this issue. India will be with you brothers.
Mansur Ul Haque
Apr 18, 2020 11:17pm
In garment factory 90 to 95 percent of workers are on piece rate wages. This means they are paid on the basis of stiching of garments. When there is no work how can they be paid. I am sure big brands like NIKEE, LEVI'S, CHAPS etc. must have immediately cancelled their orders because of lock down in USA and Euorape as the stores theirs are closed. Factory owners definitely have suffered huge losses because of sudden cancelation of orders. No body in advance knew that this epidemic will so soon affect our lives. Every body prepare his cash flow in advance keeping in mind the normal situation. Cornivirous has caught everyone on wrong foot and especially the workers who must have planned their Ramzan and Eid shopping. This is the time for government to help the industry and piece rate workers.
Punj
Apr 18, 2020 11:18pm
@Mohan, I hope they will. But today it is a matter of survival for the labor force.
M. Emad
Apr 19, 2020 12:09am
Last week Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina announced $9.5bn Coronavirus relief packages to maintain her country's GDP growth rate at 8% in 2020-21.
RAja Raman
Apr 19, 2020 12:16am
@Faisal, ... and your leader goes pleading for handouts.
