DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 18, 2020

Hong Kong police arrest democracy activists, media tycoon

APApril 18, 2020

Email

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, center, who founded local newspaper Apple Daily, is arrested by police officers at his home in Hong Kong on Saturday. — AP
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, center, who founded local newspaper Apple Daily, is arrested by police officers at his home in Hong Kong on Saturday. — AP
In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, photo, from right, former pro-democracy lawmakers Yeung Sum, Leung Kwok-hung, Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan attend a pro-democracy protest in Hong Kong. — AP
In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, photo, from right, former pro-democracy lawmakers Yeung Sum, Leung Kwok-hung, Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan attend a pro-democracy protest in Hong Kong. — AP

Hong Kong police arrested at least 14 veteran pro-democracy lawmakers, activists and a media tycoon on Saturday on charges of joining unlawful protests last year calling for reforms.

Among those arrested were 81-year-old activist and former lawmaker Martin Lee and democracy advocates Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and Au Nok-hin.

Police also arrested media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who founded the local newspaper Apple Daily.

Lai, Lee Cheuk-yan and Yeung Sum — a former lawmaker from the Democratic Party — were charged in February over their involvement in a mass anti-government demonstration on Aug 31 last year. The protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory against proposed extradition legislation exposed deep divisions between democracy-minded Hong Kongers and the Communist Party-ruled central government in Beijing.

The bill — which would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China to stand trial — has been withdrawn, but the protests continued for more than seven months, centered around demands for voting rights and an independent inquiry into police conduct.

While the protests began peacefully, they increasingly descended into violence after demonstrators became frustrated with the government’s response. They feel that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has ignored their demands and used the police to suppress them.

The League of Social Democrats wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday that its leaders were among those arrested, including chairman Raphael Wong. They were accused of participating in two unauthorised protests on Aug18 and Oct 1 last year.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Danish
Apr 18, 2020 07:30pm
Very goodl lock.them up for indefinite period . Planted by imperialist regimes of.western countries against the peoples Republic of China.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 18, 2020

IMF facility

THE news of new lending from the IMF totalling $1.3bn is a welcome development as Pakistan’s external pressures ...
Updated April 18, 2020

Blaming Muslims

India has brought charges of culpable homicide against a senior cleric for holding a gathering last month.
April 18, 2020

Shelter in place

WHEREVER economic inequality exists, it is reflected, enacted and maintained through the anti-poor biases of a ...
April 17, 2020

A stealthy contagion

A VIRUS that spreads stealthily even through asymptomatic individuals is obviously one most difficult to counter,...
April 17, 2020

Debt relief

SINCE Pakistan is now set to participate in the debt relief plan just approved by the G20 group in its meeting on...
Updated April 17, 2020

Congregational prayers

Efforts to curb congregations should not be seen as an affront to religion.