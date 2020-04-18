DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 19, 2020

'We will have lost the war' if poverty rises by the time we defeat coronavirus, says PM Imran

Dawn.comUpdated April 18, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan briefs the media on Covid-19 on Saturday. —DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan briefs the media on Covid-19 on Saturday. —DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that if levels of poverty in Pakistan increased by the time it has defeated the coronavirus, the country will have lost the overall war.

"Our greatest challenge is to ensure that those suffering from economic distress right now do not fall further below the poverty line. Because if they do and our poverty rises by the time we have defeated this virus, we will have lost the war," the premier remarked at a press briefing alongside ministers and his special assistants.

He said that while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan is currently lower than projected, the country could still face "difficulties" from May 15. He advised people to be careful going forward.

"Our initial projections showed that we would have 50,000 cases by April 25. By Allah's grace, that's not the case. Our new projections suggest that we could now have 12,000 to 15,000 coronavirus patients by next week. In other words, the pressure we expected in our hospitals earlier would now be felt next month," he warned.

Prime Minister Imran added that the government is currently in the process of procuring ventilators and personal protective equipment to prepare for the potential spike in cases and deaths next month.

He credited the country's lower number of confirmed Covid-19 cases than previously projected to timely actions by the government.

"We acted promptly in March when we only had a few cases. Sindh enforced a stricter lockdown, we quarantined pilgrims from Iran at Taftan border and we screened passengers at the airport. So you see, we're now reaping benefits of quick decision making."

He added that the government will now "gradually start reopening the economy, starting from the construction sector".

Explaining his decision to prioritise the reopening of the construction sector, Imran said that his government "opted to reopen the construction industry because this industry provides countless jobs to our people".

The prime minister also requested the police forces of the country to be gentle with people while enforcing lockdown measures.

"Be gentle, I understand that there's a lot of pressure on you (police). But we can't enforce a lockdown if we're strict with our people. If people do not get rations, there is no way they will not come out on the streets and our efforts to control the virus will fail. Harsh measures are unlikely to work," he cautioned.

The premier also announced that the government will soon issue an ordinance to crack down on smuggling. He issued a warning to hoarders once again, saying the government will take strict action against them. "We will go directly after owners of stores that are hoarding items. We will be extremely harsh with you," he warned.

Prime Minister Imran also urged his countrymen to follow the directives issued by President Dr Arif Alvi regarding Ramazan.

"Today Dr Alvi met ulema and issued directives for the holy month of Ramazan. Please follow these directives because following them is in your interest," he advised.

PM Imran rubbishes reports of government hiding casualties

The prime minister also questioned the spread of "fake news" regarding a higher number of Covid-19 deaths than officially reported in Sindh, calling the news "irresponsible". He rejected the "baseless" reports and questioned the idea that a government would ever hide casualties of its own people.

Dr Faisal Sultan, the prime minister's focal person on coronavirus, added that the government was investigating suspected deaths due to Covid-19 in Karachi. "Some 15 of the 300 deaths that were reported in Karachi are suspected to be due to coronavirus. But we are still investigating the matter and will not issue any further comment on it," he said.

Federal Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar, meanwhile, announced that the government will introduce a scheme for payment of electricity bills on instalments, saying that this facility will primarily benefit small businesses and shop owners.

Azhar said the government will bring forth an "economic programme for those who have lost their jobs" amid lockdowns enforced to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The minister revealed that there were 10 per cent more stocks of food items in utility stores across the country as compared to Ramazan of last year.

In his remarks, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar warned that even though the country's case numbers are currently lower than previously projected, the situation is still "uncertain".

He said this was why testing, tracing and quarantining was necessary. "We need to increase our testing capacity at once. Our aim is to conduct 25,000 tests daily by the month's end."

Explaining what testing, tracing and quarantining would entail, Umar said that the government would first aim to conduct mass testing followed by constituting a system of extensive contact tracing whereby infected patients and all those who came in contact with them are quarantined.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf, meanwhile, thanked overseas Pakistanis for their "patience", assuring them that the government is making arrangements to repatriate them soon.

"We are trying to increase our quarantine and testing facilities so that we can bring [overseas Pakistanis] back as soon as possible. Our target is to be able to bring back up to 7,500 people every week," he revealed.

He added that the government will also grant permission to commercial airlines to bring back Pakistanis stranded abroad.

"Some of our students whose visas have expired in the US, Malaysia and Australia have been granted permission to return via commercial airlines. Rest assured we will follow our usual protocol of testing and quarantining every individual who is returning from abroad," Yusuf concluded.

Pakistan

Fastrack
Apr 18, 2020 06:31pm
Pakistan leader defines leadership. Honesty, facing the opponent head on, hard work. Indian leader defines bigotry. Blame game, avoid facing questions, panic.
Recommend 0
Sanjay Sen
Apr 18, 2020 06:41pm
Although he isn’t one of the most sharp world leaders, his worries for the poor is commendable
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 18, 2020 06:44pm
What a speech. And the bone chilling warning- Ordinance coming tonight to save common man from smugglers and hoarders. Mischief and the owner go to jail.
Recommend 0
Talha
Apr 18, 2020 06:47pm
Well 75% of population is already below poverty line by international standards. Another 15% is borderline poor. PM IK should disburse money to 90% of population instead of listening to selected team representing 9% lower middle class and 1% rich.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 18, 2020 07:06pm
So he surrenders, cant make any improvement to Naya Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 18, 2020 07:07pm
When will you defeat, when cant fight the hoarders, mafias?
Recommend 0
Qamar
Apr 18, 2020 07:08pm
If poverty rises, the best is to take loans, and the rich will pocket them along with associates.
Recommend 0
Pushpendra S Matharu
Apr 18, 2020 07:12pm
I agree. Ask for more donation
Recommend 0
Ajaz
Apr 18, 2020 07:15pm
The virus will affect the world economy. You cannot avoid it but you can save lives who will drive the economy. I think someone has drilled some sense in to the PM . At least he's not ignoring the problem like a month ago.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 18, 2020 07:15pm
Better lose the war on poverty, if there is such a war in progress, then lose the war against this virus. There are 18 advisors and special assistants to the government with ministerial status, in addition to the cabinet of ministers. Who will believe that this is a poor country, as is often claimed that cannot enforce total lockdowns because the people will go hungry. A better reason should be advanced than this one. The pain and suffering from this virus are greater than the pangs of temporary hunger.
Recommend 0
Ash Man
Apr 18, 2020 07:24pm
After initially opposing the lockdown announced by the provinces he is now claiming credit as it has been successful
Recommend 0
A Razzak
Apr 18, 2020 07:35pm
The West will be defeating the virus first, because they are doing the research, find vaccine, and save their nationals first.
Recommend 0
Raven
Apr 18, 2020 07:37pm
@Sanjay Sen, Thank you. What a nice and positive comment.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Apr 18, 2020 07:47pm
I thought we already did.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Apr 18, 2020 07:49pm
Mr. PM should take another emergency trip to KSA for more resources.
Recommend 0
Basu
Apr 18, 2020 07:53pm
@Sanjay Sen, Ofcourse IK worries for the poor, afterall poor makes majority in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Basu
Apr 18, 2020 07:54pm
Ofcourse IK worries for the poor, afterall poor makes majority in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 18, 2020 07:55pm
@Talha, The Spectator Index - People living in extreme poverty After Nigeria and Congo, India is 3rd in percentage terms and highest in numbers. Whilst Pakistan far better and equal to US stat at just 0.3%
Recommend 0
Rishab
Apr 18, 2020 08:02pm
@bhaRAT©, Covering up the deficiencies?
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Apr 18, 2020 08:10pm
But, but if you keep handing them cash, how is it that you’ll defeat poverty and Coronavirus? Sir
Recommend 0
Indus valley
Apr 18, 2020 08:10pm
What he said is true
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Apr 18, 2020 08:13pm
Speeches, speeches and more talk, it’s time Imran walks the talk.
Recommend 0
Faran
Apr 18, 2020 08:44pm
Please arrest Tablighi Jamat leaders and the mosque violators first.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 18, 2020 08:51pm
So cancel lockdown --- open factories, shops, mosques and schools.
Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
Apr 18, 2020 08:53pm
Why worry, ask for further debt relief, debt waiver, donations from overseas Pakistanis. You have been doing this , do it again.
Recommend 0
Well wisher
Apr 18, 2020 08:58pm
@bhaRAT©, commendable sir.... You should stop asking for loan waivers and repay them with honour and pride
Recommend 0
Vishesh
Apr 18, 2020 09:00pm
so you are confused between poverty and lives of your own citizens? no wonder you are not able to come up with clear strategy
Recommend 0
Dr. Dummy
Apr 18, 2020 09:02pm
@Fastrack, Off the track always but who cares!
Recommend 0
KAMAL NAYAN
Apr 18, 2020 09:09pm
No matter what poverty is going to rise in South Asia the best we can do that to keep the rate as low as we can.
Recommend 0
Gaurab
Apr 18, 2020 09:11pm
Ur figures r totally hidden since yesterday not even a single case
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 18, 2020 09:12pm
IK, Your worst fear is going to be true.
Recommend 0
Chirag
Apr 18, 2020 09:36pm
Fight poverty with ask first loan and ask waive loan, Great tool invented. He deserves for Nobel prize ( Economy) Normally leaders ask their people to work hard and educate them.
Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 18, 2020 09:43pm
Only person who really cares for all his people not just those living in posh areas.
Recommend 0
KJ
Apr 18, 2020 09:50pm
Poverty will rise everywhere, in every country. Everyone knows that. We don't need to hear that from IK. Is he trying to set the stage for that eventuality so that he can totally blame it on the virus, and hide his own shortcoming?
Recommend 0
Nk
Apr 18, 2020 09:53pm
Mr. PM, Gear and plan for that time. Economic fallout for every nation affected by COVID19 is eminent. There is silver lining also. Many developed nation's have outsourced their supply chain to one country China. They will rethink on this strategy. If we try and get into their supply chain we will have a big opportunity to revive our economy and diminishing poverty.
Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 18, 2020 09:58pm
Tough times for Imran... Tough times for Pak... But both are tough. Gordon D. Walker Canada
Recommend 0
Nk
Apr 18, 2020 09:59pm
@Talha, Suggest living in reality. What is not possible currently will not be possible.
Recommend 0
Arun1
Apr 18, 2020 10:04pm
Only in Pakistan can there be widespread celebrations at getting further into debt!
Recommend 0
ratan bhai
Apr 18, 2020 10:16pm
IK heads land of looters and common man suffers
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 18, 2020 10:19pm
@A Razzak, yes. I am sure .
Recommend 0
Sharme
Apr 18, 2020 10:19pm
@LAHORI KID, Speeches, speeches and more talk, it’s time Imran walks the talk. But he has already delivered in the form of many loans.
Recommend 0
Sharma
Apr 18, 2020 10:21pm
Why PMIK compares any struggle to war.
Recommend 0
Saa
Apr 18, 2020 10:21pm
Lives matter more than poverty. Feed the poor.
Recommend 0
Click
Apr 18, 2020 10:33pm
You already have lost it
Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Apr 18, 2020 10:35pm
To lockdown or not had been dilemma of all world leaders and there are no set rules or no sure shot success strategy. Only if you are authoritarian regime like China you can implement complete lockdown. What if you impose a long lockdown and after lifting lockdown curve does not flatten? Or other way round if you do not impose and suffer great human life loss? I do not think anybody has clear answer.
Recommend 0
Imran
Apr 18, 2020 10:45pm
If the china virus spreads and more people die, more stringent lockdown will have to be implemented and the economy will automatically deminish. Poverty will increase. But our confused and indecisive PM cannot think beyond today. Will see what future holds.
Recommend 0
Nirad
Apr 18, 2020 11:01pm
@bhaRAT©, you are an expert in finding information and reports from unknown and dubious sources. Kudos keep it up.
Recommend 0
Anujit
Apr 18, 2020 11:07pm
Consodering the magnitude of corona pandemic, poor nations having an extremrly fragile health care set ups are left with only two options to offer for their folks- 1) get perished of hunger and corona both 2) fight corona with the available means avoiding mass-starvation. Imran opts for the second. Simple.
Recommend 0
Vishu123
Apr 18, 2020 11:08pm
Virus will not discriminate against poor or rich. life's or economy, your choice.
Recommend 0
psnehi
Apr 18, 2020 11:08pm
Greatest leader in the world. Such smartness and foresight. He will single handedly defeat corona. Wait and see!
Recommend 0
Karum
Apr 18, 2020 11:10pm
@LAHORI KID, imran has become lame and cannot walk the talk. Hence only talk talk and talk. No action.
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Apr 18, 2020 11:53pm
@Fastrack, does your beloved leader not realise that poverty will rise in every country in the world by the time Coronavirus is defeated?
Recommend 0
Ash20
Apr 18, 2020 11:59pm
When economy is going to shrink and inflation is still 9-10%, this is not rocket science that poverty will increase.
Recommend 0
Baba ladla
Apr 19, 2020 12:33am
Pakistan has done very well in handling the covid crisis. Don't see a need for handouts..
Recommend 0

