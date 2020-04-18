DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 18, 2020

LHC moved against dismissal of factory workers in Punjab during lockdown

Rana BilalUpdated April 18, 2020

Email

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday was moved against the dismissal of hundreds of thousands of factory workers and private employees during the lockdown period in Punjab. — Creative commons/File
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday was moved against the dismissal of hundreds of thousands of factory workers and private employees during the lockdown period in Punjab. — Creative commons/File

A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday challenging the dismissal of hundreds of thousands of factory workers and private employees during the lockdown — enforced to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus — in Punjab .

Government of Punjab, Punjab's Department of Industries and Commerce, and Department of Labour have been named as respondents in the petition, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, filed by Advocate Ishtiaq A Chaudhry.

While it notes that a nationwide lockdown has been imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, the petition points out that trade organisations and factory owners have laid off workers during the lockdown in Punjab.

“Trade organisations have also cut the salaries of workers in Punjab,” the petition reads.

It further notes that the governments of Sindh and Balochistan have undertaken steps to protect the jobs of wokers in their provinces but in Punjab, it claims, hundreds of thousands of workers are now facing financial ruin after losing their jobs.

The petition requests the court to instruct the Punjab government to reinstate all workers fired after imposition of the lockdown in addition to financial compensation for them.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
AAA
Apr 18, 2020 02:36pm
Thanks to Ishtiaq A Chaudhry for bringing the case of working class which include both blue and white collar.
Recommend 0
Wajahat
Apr 18, 2020 02:54pm
Government should announce relief plan for small business owners and industry and only those should be eligible who continue to pay their employees during lockdown.
Recommend 0
Vince
Apr 18, 2020 04:59pm
Most unruly and lawless people on this earth.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 18, 2020

IMF facility

THE news of new lending from the IMF totalling $1.3bn is a welcome development as Pakistan’s external pressures ...
Updated April 18, 2020

Blaming Muslims

India has brought charges of culpable homicide against a senior cleric for holding a gathering last month.
April 18, 2020

Shelter in place

WHEREVER economic inequality exists, it is reflected, enacted and maintained through the anti-poor biases of a ...
April 17, 2020

A stealthy contagion

A VIRUS that spreads stealthily even through asymptomatic individuals is obviously one most difficult to counter,...
April 17, 2020

Debt relief

SINCE Pakistan is now set to participate in the debt relief plan just approved by the G20 group in its meeting on...
Updated April 17, 2020

Congregational prayers

Efforts to curb congregations should not be seen as an affront to religion.