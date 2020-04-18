DAWN.COM

New infection cases declining in Nagar

A CorrespondentUpdated April 18, 2020

Civil and military leadership visit area, discuss situation with deputy commissioner. — Dawn/File
GILGIT: Commander FCNA Maj-Gen Ehsan Mehmood Khan along with Gilgit-Baltistan chief secretary, top civil and military officials visited the Nagar district to review Covid-19 situation.

He was informed that the number of patients was declining in the district, which has been the hardest hit by coronavirus.

The delegation visited the quarantine centres set up at Rakaposhi viewpoint and reviewed treatment of the patients.

Chief secretary Khuram Shahzad Agha said all the required medical facilities and relief items had been provided to the affected people of lockdown.

Nagar deputy commissioner Mohammad Shahrukh Cheema briefed the delegation about the ongoing efforts to contain Covid-19 in the district.

He said situation in the area was improving as new infections were on the decline.

Gen Mehmood appreciated the administration’s role in coordinating with local representatives and organisations to slow down Covid-19 infections in the area.

He assured provision of medical and relief items to the affected people.

He also handed over Rs1 million to the deputy commissioner to distribute among the needy people.

Gen Mehmood said the Pak Army stood by the people of Nagar at this critical time.

GB Assembly members Javed Hussain and Rizwan Ali appreciated the army’s role in coping with the crisis.

However, Mr Ali lamented that the chief minister had yet to visit the most affected area under his jurisdiction.

He thanked the commander FCNA for visiting the area in times of crisis.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2020

