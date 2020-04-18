DAWN.COM

Centre, Sindh reach consensus over Covid-19 tests on bodies

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated April 18, 2020

PM’s aide says country’s testing capacity is gradually increasing. — AFP
ISLAMABAD: Despite some differences over the level of the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the federal and Sindh governments have agreed to start conducting Covid-19 tests on bodies being brought to hospitals to ascertain the cause of death.

Meanwhile, the country’s capability to conduct Covid-19 tests is gradually increasing and on Friday the highest number of tests — 6,264 — were conducted since the first case was detected.

“Today I talked to the Sindh health minister and we both have agreed that Covid-19 tests on bodies being brought to hospitals will be conducted to ascertain whether the people had died of coronavirus or due to some other reason,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said at his daily press conference on Friday.

The federal and provincial governments had reached the consensus on the matter a day after media reports claimed that over 300 bodies were brought to only one hospital of Karachi over the past 15 days while the Edhi Foundation’s mortuary had also received a similar number of bodies during the last fortnight.

Taking notice of these reports, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to release accurate data of Covid-19 patients and reported deaths so that people could know the factual situation.

Dr Mirza said it would be wrong to declare that a person had died of coronavirus without having a laboratory test of the deceased. There­fore, he added, people should avoid speculation about such cases.

He said the federal and Sindh governments had agreed on a strategy that all bodies being brought to hospitals would be tested for Covid-19 and an advisory would be issued by the federal government in this regard on Saturday.

The advisory, he said, would give a guideline to medical practitioners about how bodies would be treated and how their tests would be conducted.

Dr Mirza said the Sindh minister had told him that the provincial government had started contacting relevant people to know the cause of death of persons whose bodies were recently brought to hospitals in the province.

Dr Mirza said over 30,000 Pakis­tani doctors and health experts were assets of the country, adding that they wanted to help the government in its fight against the deadly virus. “We are launching a platform to seek their expertise and assistance,” he said.

Testing capacity

Dr Mirza said the country’s coronavirus testing capacity was gradually increasing, adding that 6,264 tests were conducted on Friday. He said this was the highest number of tests conducted in a single day since the crisis began.

“Initially we were carrying out few tests in a day, but now our capacity has gone past 6,000 tests per day and by the end of this month we will able to conduct over 20,000 tests in a day,” he added.

Dr Mirza said 60 per cent cases in the country were locally transmitted. “However, the case fertility in the country is still quite low as 1.9pc against 6.7pc globally,” he added.

Ramazan guidelines

Dr Mirza said the government, in collaboration with all stakeholders, including ulema, was preparing guidelines for offering religious rituals and prayers during the holy month of Ramazan with precautionary measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus. “The guidelines are being prepared for fasting, prayers, Taraweeh and other congregations,” he added.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Comments (17)

Justice
Apr 18, 2020 07:53am
Murad is an excellent leader.. Even IK's supporters can't deny that. He has done a much better job in Sindh in Covid containment compared to Federal Government.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 18, 2020 07:54am
Can't believe Dr. Mirza is still part of Covid-19 management. Didn't CJP make strong directives to IK recently about Dr. Mirza?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 18, 2020 07:56am
Pakistan's anti-Covid efforts are more coordinated and effective. Credit for guidance and empowering provinces goes to the PM.
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 18, 2020 07:58am
Sadly in India, many of India's provinces distress calls to Centre are not being answered.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 18, 2020 07:59am
We trust PMIK's ability to handle. And he never disappoints.
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 18, 2020 08:01am
Why can't Indian PM learn a thing from Imran specially harmony? It is good for our India.
Recommend 0
What about me
Apr 18, 2020 08:14am
@Justice, Another Saqib as chief of Apex court! That guy didn’t know anything about dams and this guy doesn’t know anything about medical field, but just like Saqib he has to wield power.
Recommend 0
Ding Dong
Apr 18, 2020 08:19am
Where is Imran Khan's Tiger force?
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 18, 2020 08:24am
@Indian, Sorry, dear non-Indian India doesn't have Provinces. We have States which are not like Pakistan's provinces. Per our constitution, Indian states are overseen and supervised by Central governments. Some education for you..
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 18, 2020 08:29am
@Justice, Lovely to see Pakistan obsession wakes you early and check on Pakistan news everyday. No wonder Indians are a disaster on Happiness Index.
Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 18, 2020 08:42am
Sindh government caught red handed hiding death count. Media Shah needs to learn from Usman Buzdar hot to control virus.
Recommend 0
Knightshiner
Apr 18, 2020 08:44am
Obviously, per million test count for Pakistan is best in South Asia. This is quite surprising. Pakistan had to face double threat, from land as well as air traffic unlike many other countries. Despite initial failures to contain pilgrims from Iran, statistically, Pakistan is doing much better. If the stats are correct, the curve appears to be flattening. Next few weeks wil be crucial though. Hope the humanity sails through, these tough times.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 18, 2020 08:57am
@Fastrack, Want to keep the records straight here..
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 18, 2020 09:32am
I am indian Muslim .but people like justice are glued to Pak newspaper . obsession with Pak makes u unhappy nation Vote for progress you get imran. Vote for hatred you get modi.
Recommend 0
Muneer
Apr 18, 2020 09:34am
@Justice, The Sindh CM is such a good leader that 300 dead bodies were brought to a hospital,the number of Corona tests carried out so far by Sindh are 13000 as compared to the Punjab’s 50000. Out of the those tests Covid 19 cases in Sindh are 2217 and Punjab 3391. Cases in Sindh are increasing at an alarming rate of 10% daily. All that is happening despite (false) claims of complete lockdown by the Sindh CM.Please stop befooling people and eulogizing the CM.The figures simply indicated that lockdown is ineffective because of corrupt Sindh government machinery for which Murad Ali Shah and PPP are responsible.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Apr 18, 2020 03:06pm
@Muneer, Mr. Muneer, You are right. Lockdown is in Karachi and some other cities and in major parts of province is only on the paper. Actually, Mr. Syed Murad Ali Shah and his most corrupt regional political party PPP are destroying Karachi. This is called discrimination.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Apr 18, 2020 03:09pm
@Salman, Mr. Salman, Is this strange? PPP is the most corrupt regional political party and the members of PPP are qualified cheaters and manipulators. Mr. Syed Murad Ali Shah is one of them.
Recommend 0

