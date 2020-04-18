PM Imran for crackdown against smugglers, hoarders

ISLAMABAD: Calling for a crackdown against those involved in smuggling and hoarding of essential items, particularly during the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed law enforcement agencies to seek assistance of the country’s spy agencies in curbing the menace.

The prime minister also decided to seek ulema’s assistance in ensuring that precautionary measures are taken during Ramazan to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

“Strict action should be taken against those involved in smuggling and hoarding of essential items,” Prime Minister Khan said while presiding over a high-level meeting. He said that hoarding and price-hike would intensify the miseries of the poor people who had been badly affected by the current situation.

He said prices of consumer items went high due to smuggling and hoarding and poor and low-income people bore the burden. “Services of intelligence agencies should be sought to curb smuggling of essential items,” he added.

The prime minister also directed the relevant departments to deploy honest and competent officers at the places from where possibility of smuggling was high.

He stressed the need for better coordination between the federal and provincial governments for monitoring the situation on a daily basis and removing hurdles in the way of prevention of smuggling and hoarding.

Ulema’s help to be sought to ensure precautionary measures are taken during Ramazan to contain spread of virus

The prime minister was briefed on the current year’s wheat crop and told that last year four million tons of wheat was procured by government departments and this year’s target was 8.2 million tons.

The prime minister emphasised the need for a comprehensive strategy for timely procurement of wheat and supply of flour to people.

The government had on Thursday promulgated an ordinance for taking stern action against hoarders and artificial price hike of 32 consumer items.

Under the ordinance, which has been prepared on the directives of Prime Minister Khan, hoarders will face a maximum imprisonment of three years and a fine equivalent to 50 per cent of the value of seized items.

The meeting also reviewed the situation arising due to the prevailing attack of locusts on crops and was informed that due to the coronavirus situation, the import of machinery and insecticide from China had halted. The prime minister directed his adviser on finance Dr Hafeez Sheikh to ensure release of required funds to eliminate locusts.

Meeting with ulema

Prime Minister Khan also held a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar and Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and it was decided that he would meet ulema of different schools of thought next week to devise a strategy on how to control the spread of coronavirus during Ramazan.

PM Khan asked the speaker to get recommendations from standing committees of the lower house for promotion of agriculture in the country.

He said the budgetary allocation for agriculture would be increased in the next fiscal year.

The speaker informed the prime minister about a plan to hold virtual sessions of the assembly during the coronavirus pandemic. He said meetings of standing committees were also being held through video link.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2020