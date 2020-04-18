195 Pakistanis return from Afghanistan

LANDI KOTAL: A total of 195 Pakistanis along with 101 trucks returned to Landi Kotal on Friday as Pakistan reopened the Torkham border crossing for its citizens stranded in Afghanistan.

Authorities said that almost all those who returned were transporters stranded on the Afghan side of the border with their vehicles since March 16 when Pakistan closed its border with Afghanistan as part of a national plan to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Elaborate security and immigration arrangements were made at the Torkham border crossing when these stranded people with their vehicles started their entry into Pakistan at around 10am on Friday as the area received light downpour.

The returning transporters were shifted to quarantine centres established in Landi Kotal with a total capacity of about 750 beds. Their vehicles too were fum­­igated with chlorine-mixed water on their entry into Pakistan.

Landi Kotal Additional Assistant Com­­­missioner Shams-ul-Islam, the focal per­­son for the process of return of Pakistanis via Tor­kham, told Dawn that pro­per care was taken at the time of the arrival of the stranded Pakistanis both at Torkham and later at the quarantine centre in Landi Kotal.

He said that every possible facility would be provided to the returning people and they would be allo­wed to go home and rejoin their families after completion of virus-related health protocols.

