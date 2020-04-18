DAWN.COM

PIA crew fined at Manchester airport

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 18, 2020

Crew fined for not having valid visas, in spite of having their names mentioned in the General Declaration. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: A 15-member flight crew of the Pakistan Inter­­­national Airlines (PIA) was stopped at UK’s Manchester airport after landing on Thursday and subjected to financial penalty for not having valid visit visas.

This was the second incident within a week when the PIA crew members were stopped at Manchester airport on similar grounds, although their names were mentioned in the General Declaration, a document on which most countries allow entry of crew members of any airline without pre-arranged visas provided to the crew in proper uniform.

Talking to Dawn, PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said that a PIA flight PK-701 with 15 crew members, including two pilots, departed from Islamabad for Manchester. On arrival at Manchester airport, the crew members were stopped by the British authorities who demanded visit visas be produced. He said the issue was resolved after PIA’s station manager in Man­chester intervened. The crew members were to stay there to take their next flight to Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2020

Comments (0)

