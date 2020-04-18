DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 18, 2020

Pakistanis’ deaths abroad shock Bilawal

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 18, 2020

“I hope that Pakistani missions around the world will be in close touch with troubled citizens." — Twitter/File
KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday exp­ressed concern over the plight of aggrieved families in Pakistan whose loved ones fell victim to the deadly coronavirus abroad.

In a statement, the PPP chairman said he was shocked to hear about deaths of Pakistanis from coronavirus in different countries, adding that he shared the grief and anguish of their relatives back in Pakistan.

“A large number of Pakistanis present in Gulf countries for work are facing various problems in the wake of the pandemic like our citizens living in the United States and European countries who are also passing through the most difficult time,” he said.

“I hope that Pakistani missions around the world will be in close touch with troubled Pakistanis to extend them all possible help in mitigating their pain. Overseas Pakistanis should never consider themselves alone in this hour of grief and sorrow as the people in Pakistan are concerned for them,” he added.

The PPP chairman prayed for salvation of the departed souls and for courage to the members of grieved families to bear such a colossal loss.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

AZAM AKBAR
Apr 18, 2020 08:42am
Mr. Bilawal Zardari, Only script-reading without suggestions and solutions to the problems
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Apr 18, 2020 08:47am
"Pakistanis’ deaths abroad shock Bilawal". It doesn't shock Imran Khan.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 18, 2020 08:51am
You look at him. You laugh and feel pity for his few voters in Interior Sind at the same time.
Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Apr 18, 2020 08:52am
Are you going to shed some of your & family’s loot for the suffering people.
Recommend 0
Ding Dong
Apr 18, 2020 08:52am
Bilawal for PM
Recommend 0
Chacha
Apr 18, 2020 08:53am
We need a complete overhaul of our financial, business and political environment so people don’t have to leave home for better opportunities outside, many Pakistanis are very successful financially in foreign countries but there is no place like home.
Recommend 0
Smart Observer
Apr 18, 2020 08:53am
What about your own city? What are you doing there? Obviously you are not worried about 100s of people dyeing in Sind. Why cry over who is dying overseas? What a joke you are!
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 18, 2020 08:58am
You are great bilawal. We want u to be our next PM of Pakistan
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 18, 2020 08:59am
Bilawal please save Pakistan from IK mess
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 18, 2020 08:59am
East or west Bilawal is the best leader in Pakistan today
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
Apr 18, 2020 09:00am
A dynamic leader like Bilawal is needed for solving Kashmir
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 18, 2020 09:03am
"Pakistanis' death abroad shocks Bilawal" Sindhis misery (disease, corruption, lack of development, deaths) by Bilawal's PPP shock every Pakistani.
Recommend 0
Mike
Apr 18, 2020 09:05am
He is still around?
Recommend 0
shamshad
Apr 18, 2020 09:08am
It too late to get Shock...no leader did condolence....only they want remittance
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 18, 2020 09:16am
I don't see how IK is better than Bilawal. We have been watching IK's pathetic performance every day in the last 20 months.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 18, 2020 09:16am
@Ding Dong, "Bilawal for PM" Yes. Take him and make India's PM.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 18, 2020 09:18am
@Ratan bhai, "East or west Bilawal is the best leader" Immediately take him and replace your clueless Modi.
Recommend 0
Masood
Apr 18, 2020 09:19am
@Ratan bhai, You sound like Modi's hidden jewel.
Recommend 0
Mak
Apr 18, 2020 09:20am
@kamal chowkidar, let’s talk about Bilawal why bring Imran in everything. Stick to the matter.
Recommend 0
Masood
Apr 18, 2020 09:20am
@Ratan bhai, You sound like Amit Shah's hidden jewel.
Recommend 0
Mak
Apr 18, 2020 09:20am
@Ding Dong, keep dreaming
Recommend 0
Masood
Apr 18, 2020 09:21am
@Ratan bhai, You sound like Rajnath Singh's very old jewels.
Recommend 0
Boom
Apr 18, 2020 09:21am
The plight of Pakistanis, they have bilwal, Sharifs and IK as leaders. Of course they live on loans
Recommend 0
Mak
Apr 18, 2020 09:21am
@Ratan bhai, wake up Ratan Bhai and use your brain before demanding stupid things
Recommend 0
shahzada
Apr 18, 2020 09:22am
@kamal chowkidar, Looks like you only read news that you want. In London the Pakistani Embassy is trying to keep track of British citizens with Pakistani ancestry effected by the virus, while in the Middle East the embassies are providing essential products for survival for a month. These I know about, I am sure Pakistani embassies are doing there best in other countries. In certain countries due to the emergencies the diplomats cannot do much.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 18, 2020 09:23am
To all sad Indians clutching at straws as Khan keeps teaching them leadership- We gift you Bilawal. Whatever India Modi couldn't destroy, Bilawal will. ;)
Recommend 0
shahzada
Apr 18, 2020 09:27am
@Ratan bhai, So that his father can come back and loot all that money in the country coffers.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 18, 2020 09:30am
@kamal chowkidar, All you Indians similar comments result in ONE thing: They make every Pakistani hate looters more and love IK more. Keep it up!
Recommend 0
Masood
Apr 18, 2020 09:31am
And we were celebrating that you were one of the casualty. Go and drive one of the Eidhi's ambulance without a mask and latex and make this a Happy Nation.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 18, 2020 09:45am
Fake concern. No one is buying it.
Recommend 0
Nasir
Apr 18, 2020 09:55am
@Ratan bhai, Indian trolls at work again.
Recommend 0
Justice First
Apr 18, 2020 10:07am
All the above comments on Bilawal's statement give us the clear approach of the nation.They all ask him and his party leaders to return the looted wealth of the nation at this needy time.
Recommend 0
Adil Jadoon
Apr 18, 2020 10:12am
Only Pakistanis death abroad??? How about the thousands dead in Pakistan thanks to your corrupt parents...
Recommend 0
Abdulrehman
Apr 18, 2020 10:13am
Wow...amazing... how many people took to write that for him....how about feeling shocked @ the sorry state of people in Sind?
Recommend 0
Expat Pakistani
Apr 18, 2020 10:40am
However, Mr. Bilawal Zardari does not get shocked by the deaths of Pakistani in Karachi and interior Sindh. Very interesting.
Recommend 0
Santosh
Apr 18, 2020 11:18am
Where are you now??
Recommend 0
Nk
Apr 18, 2020 11:24am
@kamal chowkidar, Most of these Pakistanis are now dusl nationals.
Recommend 0
Laila
Apr 18, 2020 11:25am
@kamal chowkidar, your rcomment was savage....agreed
Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Apr 18, 2020 12:18pm
Bilawal is a statesman...
Recommend 0
Sajjad
Apr 18, 2020 12:43pm
Too many comments from BJP IT cell.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Apr 18, 2020 12:43pm
@Abdulrehman , Mr. Abdulrehman, Firstly: Mr. Bilawal Zardari reads the scripts without knowing the content. Secondly: The people listen to him as an entertainment and enjoyment. Thirdly: This is duly understood he doesn't read the comments about him in the English language newspapers otherwise he would have stopped making himself laughable.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Apr 18, 2020 12:47pm
@Fastrack, Mr. Fastrack, Mr. Bilawal Zardari is a leader of some inhabitants of some rural areas of Sindh. His dream is to become the prime minister of Pakistan which will never happen.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Apr 18, 2020 12:48pm
@Dr Tarik, Mr. Dr Tarik, Mr. Bilawal Zardari is himself corrupt and he will be standing before the court for conviction because he is one of the directors of Zardari-Group which is involved in the crimes of money-launderings.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Apr 18, 2020 12:51pm
@Chacha, Mr. Chacha, Is this matter of overnight? The most corrupt PPP, PML-N, JUI and ANP have ruled Pakistan for decades but for corruptions, crimes, mal-administrations, money-launderings, etc.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Apr 18, 2020 12:54pm
@Ding Dong, Mr. Ding Ding, " Bilawal for PM". Yes! Why not? Mr. Bilawal Zardari for Prime Minister of India.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Apr 18, 2020 12:57pm
@Smart Observer, Mr. Smart Observer, Mr. Bilawal Zardari doesn't know the surrounding of Bilawal House, Karachi where he resides. And you putting the questions to him about Sindh.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Apr 18, 2020 01:02pm
@Thomas, Mr. Thomas, PPP only uses the Sindh-Card for getting the votes from the majority of illiterate, uneducated and backward people of the rural areas of Sindh since 1970. Mr. Bilawal Zardari's maternal grandfather Mr. (late) Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto started this and he also broke Pakistan because he was a power hungry person.
Recommend 0
Parvez
Apr 18, 2020 01:17pm
Well, he has to say something ....Murad Ali Shah is stealing the spotlight by actually working.
Recommend 0
Faraz-Canada
Apr 18, 2020 01:18pm
@kamal chowkidar, Please worry about India
Recommend 0
Faraz-Canada
Apr 18, 2020 01:19pm
@Ratan bhai, He can be next PM of your India
Recommend 0
Dilip Kumar Peshwarwala
Apr 18, 2020 01:30pm
A great leader.... Very balanced thinking.
Recommend 0
rich
Apr 18, 2020 01:41pm
a true leader, cares for pakistani people salute from india
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Apr 18, 2020 02:39pm
@Sajjad, Mr. Sajjad, " Too many comments from BJP IT cell " . Without any doubt. And also from RSS, Shiv Sena, Hindutva and Hindu-extremists.
Recommend 0
qamarzai`
Apr 18, 2020 02:52pm
@Chacha, Pakistanis, like many nationals of other countries have been leaving their homes, since time immemorial, to better their lot. This is not a new phenomenon!
Recommend 0
Nazir
Apr 18, 2020 03:02pm
He doesn't look shocked at all.He should be shocked for Sindh..
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Apr 18, 2020 03:03pm
@Chacha, you have confirmed that it is far better away from home!
Recommend 0
hanif khawaja
Apr 18, 2020 03:07pm
@Justice, you've been living in the clouds the looting and misery meted out by the Zardaris on the people of Sindh is beyond words. Governer rule zindabad.
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Apr 18, 2020 03:16pm
@Masood, no, he is your own indigenous gem!
Recommend 0
faqir gul
Apr 18, 2020 04:59pm
@Ali Khan, Statesman of the corrupts!
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 18, 2020 05:04pm
@AZAM AKBAR , Yes off course.
Recommend 0
aisha
Apr 18, 2020 06:58pm
Murad Ali is the leader of the PPP.
Recommend 0
Neutral
Apr 18, 2020 07:24pm
Bilawal, The only sensible leader in Pakistan. Sindh is leading Pakistan.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Apr 18, 2020 08:15pm
People have been dying left and right in Karachi, in Sindh due to poverty, filth, now Coronavirus, and you haven’t taken any responsibility, people haven’t heard one word on your plan, but everyone gets to hear your concerns and finger pointing, that’s is, blaming others, not once. Not one damn time.
Recommend 0

