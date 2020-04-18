Pakistanis’ deaths abroad shock Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday exp­ressed concern over the plight of aggrieved families in Pakistan whose loved ones fell victim to the deadly coronavirus abroad.

In a statement, the PPP chairman said he was shocked to hear about deaths of Pakistanis from coronavirus in different countries, adding that he shared the grief and anguish of their relatives back in Pakistan.

“A large number of Pakistanis present in Gulf countries for work are facing various problems in the wake of the pandemic like our citizens living in the United States and European countries who are also passing through the most difficult time,” he said.

“I hope that Pakistani missions around the world will be in close touch with troubled Pakistanis to extend them all possible help in mitigating their pain. Overseas Pakistanis should never consider themselves alone in this hour of grief and sorrow as the people in Pakistan are concerned for them,” he added.

The PPP chairman prayed for salvation of the departed souls and for courage to the members of grieved families to bear such a colossal loss.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2020