DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 18, 2020

Chinese firm starts ration distribution in Chagai

A CorrespondentUpdated April 18, 2020

Email

Five truckloads worth of rations arrive in the area. — Dawn/File
Five truckloads worth of rations arrive in the area. — Dawn/File

CHAGAI: The state-owned Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC) has started distributing ration worth Rs17.5 million among 2,500 deserving families affected by the lockdown due to the coronavirus in Chagai district.

Five trucks loaded with packets of four, rice, oil, sugar, tea, soap and other daily use items were handed over to the district administration by M. Khalid Gul, the vice president of MCC Resource Development Limited (MRDL) which has been working at the Saindak copper-cum-gold project in Chagai since 2002.

Mr Gul said he, along with Dalbandin Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Javed Domki, distributed the ration packets among several families in Dalbandin and its surrounding areas and it would continue on Saturday.

He said ration would also be distributed in Chagai, Nokkundi, Taftan and surrounding areas in phases. “MRDL and its parent company MCC stand by the local people in such critical circumstances amid lockdown and offer assistance to the masses in combating Covid-19,” he added.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 18, 2020

IMF facility

THE news of new lending from the IMF totalling $1.3bn is a welcome development as Pakistan’s external pressures ...
April 18, 2020

Blaming Muslims

IN a radical move that bears all the hallmarks of bigotry, India has brought charges of culpable homicide against a...
April 18, 2020

Shelter in place

WHEREVER economic inequality exists, it is reflected, enacted and maintained through the anti-poor biases of a ...
April 17, 2020

A stealthy contagion

A VIRUS that spreads stealthily even through asymptomatic individuals is obviously one most difficult to counter,...
April 17, 2020

Debt relief

SINCE Pakistan is now set to participate in the debt relief plan just approved by the G20 group in its meeting on...
Updated April 17, 2020

Congregational prayers

Efforts to curb congregations should not be seen as an affront to religion.