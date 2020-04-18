Chinese firm starts ration distribution in Chagai

CHAGAI: The state-owned Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC) has started distributing ration worth Rs17.5 million among 2,500 deserving families affected by the lockdown due to the coronavirus in Chagai district.

Five trucks loaded with packets of four, rice, oil, sugar, tea, soap and other daily use items were handed over to the district administration by M. Khalid Gul, the vice president of MCC Resource Development Limited (MRDL) which has been working at the Saindak copper-cum-gold project in Chagai since 2002.

Mr Gul said he, along with Dalbandin Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Javed Domki, distributed the ration packets among several families in Dalbandin and its surrounding areas and it would continue on Saturday.

He said ration would also be distributed in Chagai, Nokkundi, Taftan and surrounding areas in phases. “MRDL and its parent company MCC stand by the local people in such critical circumstances amid lockdown and offer assistance to the masses in combating Covid-19,” he added.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2020