DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 18, 2020

‘FM Direct’ app launched to promote exchange of ideas with foreign ministry

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 18, 2020

Email

Initiative billed as a new way of encapsulating the spirit of meritocracy through digital communication. — APP/File
Initiative billed as a new way of encapsulating the spirit of meritocracy through digital communication. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday launched a new app ‘FM Direct’ for promoting exchange of ideas within the foreign ministry.

“The purpose of the ‘FM Direct’ app is to involve all officers of the ministry of foreign affairs both at the headquarters and missions abroad in an interactive dialogue for exchange of ideas,” Mr Qureshi said at the launching ceremony of the app that was attended online among others by 60 heads of Pakistani diplomatic missions abroad.

The ‘FM Direct’ app is a new and evolved way of thinking, encapsulating the spirit of meritocracy and transparency within the Foreign Office through digital communication, a Foreign Office statement said.

The web-based application provides an opportunity to each officer, irrespective of grade and location, to reach out to the foreign minister directly and share his/her views independently and without any restriction, it added.

About the timing of the app’s launch, the FO said it had been launched in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, as the foreign minister “believed in the critical importance of being as connected as possible to ensure multi-stakeholder coordination and dialogue”.

Initiative billed as a new way of encapsulating the spirit of meritocracy through digital communication

The application, developed by Nadra, would in future replace currently used means of communications within the foreign ministry.

“The App will be regularly updated and improved in order to eventually replace other commercially available communication means in the Foreign office,” the FO said.

Pakistani diplomats, while participating in the launch, shared their views with the foreign minister.

The launch of the ‘FM Direct’ was part of Mr Qureshi’s ‘Vision FO’, which is his public diplomacy drive, to “craft an environment of thought leadership at the ministry; to promote a macro vision, digital landscape and an evolved/transparent way of communications”.

The ‘Vision FO’ was launched in last December under the digitisation and enhanced e-governance project.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 18, 2020

IMF facility

THE news of new lending from the IMF totalling $1.3bn is a welcome development as Pakistan’s external pressures ...
April 18, 2020

Blaming Muslims

IN a radical move that bears all the hallmarks of bigotry, India has brought charges of culpable homicide against a...
April 18, 2020

Shelter in place

WHEREVER economic inequality exists, it is reflected, enacted and maintained through the anti-poor biases of a ...
April 17, 2020

A stealthy contagion

A VIRUS that spreads stealthily even through asymptomatic individuals is obviously one most difficult to counter,...
April 17, 2020

Debt relief

SINCE Pakistan is now set to participate in the debt relief plan just approved by the G20 group in its meeting on...
Updated April 17, 2020

Congregational prayers

Efforts to curb congregations should not be seen as an affront to religion.