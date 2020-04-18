DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 18, 2020

US announces $8.4m to help Pakistan’s anti-virus efforts

Amin AhmedUpdated April 18, 2020

Email

The contribution was announced on US mission’s social media platforms by Ambassador Paul Jones. — AFP/File
The contribution was announced on US mission’s social media platforms by Ambassador Paul Jones. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The United States announced on Friday a funding of $8.4 million for Pakistan to combat the spread of new coronavirus in the country.

The contribution was announced on US mission’s social media platforms by Ambassador Paul Jones.

An amount of $3m will be utilised to provide three new mobile labs to enable Pakistanis living in virus hotspots to be tested, treated and monitored to stop the spread. High-tech emergency operations centres will be established in Islamabad, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan under the initiative.

Funding of $2m will be used to train community health workers to assist people in their homes and lessen the burden on hospitals. Life-saving activities among Afghan refugees and in host communities in the country will be carried out at a cost of $2.4m, which will be administered by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Details about the remaining $1m were not spelt out. With the new contributions, the US is collaborating with Pakistan to help stop the spread of Covid-19 nationwide and to care for the affected people. All of these contributions were identified as top priority needs by the Pakistani authorities, and they were fully paid for by the American people, a press release of the US embassy said.

The US ambassador described the contributions as the latest chapter in a long, vibrant US-Pakistan health partnership. It built on US contributions over the past 20 years of more than $1.1bn in the health sector, and more than $18.4bn overall to the US-Pakistan development partnership, Ambassador Jones said. “Together, we can stop the spread of this deadly disease to protect out loved ones and regain our prosperity and freedom,” emphasised the ambassador.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (58)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Apr 18, 2020 07:39am
Great. More money is coming. IK's government can still stay operational for some more time.
Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Apr 18, 2020 07:39am
All of this money will go in Politicians pocket.
Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 18, 2020 07:40am
A grand gesture by Trump... Kudos Gordon D. Walker Canada
Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Apr 18, 2020 07:40am
On what term and conditions?
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 18, 2020 07:42am
Useful info. Nice to know that in the past 20 years, the aid that USA provided to Pakistan is more than $1.1bn in the health sector, and more than $18.4bn overall assistance.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 18, 2020 07:46am
US chips in as they see honest leadership working hard for ther country. Keep going Khan.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 18, 2020 07:47am
Pakistanis and the world appreciate IK for empathy and relentless struggle. Indians and the world condemn Modi for hate and national disunity.
Recommend 0
sachin
Apr 18, 2020 07:48am
Nothing to see here. Again.
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 18, 2020 07:50am
Is this your isolation promise, Modi? Why keep fooling and embarassing us?
Recommend 0
GhabranaNahin
Apr 18, 2020 07:52am
Thank you USA
Recommend 0
Rahim
Apr 18, 2020 07:59am
Timely contribution from our long time friends. We can use the money efficiently to develop vaccines and help the needy. We can help People from poor countries also.
Recommend 0
Pakistan Guy
Apr 18, 2020 08:20am
Shabbash government. Keep spending intelligently.
Recommend 0
Muinna
Apr 18, 2020 08:24am
This is too little a money. We need more.
Recommend 0
Knightshiner
Apr 18, 2020 08:34am
Welcome move. Any help should be appreciated. Though Pakistan
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Apr 18, 2020 08:52am
Only ration distribution from the Chinese brothers. No money aid.
Recommend 0
kums
Apr 18, 2020 08:56am
@Fastrack, India gets paid for exporting Hydroxychloroquine. Although a smaller amount is allocated for India in this as well. Sorry to burst your bubble.
Recommend 0
Csh080
Apr 18, 2020 08:59am
@sachin, then why are you here?
Recommend 0
Nadia Khan
Apr 18, 2020 09:01am
What a joke, keep it
Recommend 0
Common
Apr 18, 2020 09:09am
Alms are always welcome.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 18, 2020 09:09am
@Dawn This is an important news for Pakistan and it is important that comments from Pakistanis (like myself) who commented immediately after its publishing should not be relegated downwards unnecessarily. Hoping to see the needful done. Many thanks.
Recommend 0
topbrass
Apr 18, 2020 09:11am
This is way more than the ' Iron Biradar ' could even dream of giving to Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Imran Shafi
Apr 18, 2020 09:15am
A country , though a super power , ravaged by virus itself is reaching out to help Pakistan. Kudos to usa
Recommend 0
Tariq
Apr 18, 2020 09:18am
USA has always been kind and generous with Pakistani. I remember when we were in schools , long back, USA used to provide milk in schools for kids.
Recommend 0
Boom
Apr 18, 2020 09:22am
US and China would never give you anything for free. Learn it asap
Recommend 0
Neutral
Apr 18, 2020 09:26am
How much did iron brother give you?
Recommend 0
ACEGIKtime
Apr 18, 2020 09:27am
India is loosing 8m usd daily during lockdown.
Recommend 0
ACEGIKtime
Apr 18, 2020 09:29am
@Fastrack, stop supporting a failure. On the other hand you don’t have better option either.
Recommend 0
Logicalhuman
Apr 18, 2020 09:35am
Pakistan is doing great in collecting funds. There is no doubt that Imran Khan is the best, most powerful and most handsome leader in the world.
Recommend 0
Aslam
Apr 18, 2020 09:50am
Poor countries need even this too
Recommend 0
American by Heart
Apr 18, 2020 09:50am
Hope this aid reaches the people in need than feeling the pockets of politicians.
Recommend 0
Aslam
Apr 18, 2020 09:51am
I think now people might claim becasue of IK USA provided this money
Recommend 0
Yaqoot Mir
Apr 18, 2020 09:52am
@Gordon D. Walker, really? 8.4 million is a GRAND gesture?
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Apr 18, 2020 10:04am
China will become more happy as pakistan receives more money. Iron brother!!
Recommend 0
Krishna Rao
Apr 18, 2020 10:06am
@A shah, nice one it is not 8 billion buddy 8m which is peanuts for Pakistan
Recommend 0
Only Loans
Apr 18, 2020 10:16am
We Need More!
Recommend 0
Shabaz
Apr 18, 2020 10:22am
@Shehbaz, read the article before commenting. Only USD 1million in cash, which is also doubtfull, rest all as equipment and training cost.
Recommend 0
Gopal
Apr 18, 2020 10:27am
That is not enough
Recommend 0
Nishant
Apr 18, 2020 10:48am
@Shehbaz, it's grant not Chinese Loan.
Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Apr 18, 2020 12:04pm
In all difficult times, US always helped Pakistan on many many occasions in past.
Recommend 0
Indian Guy
Apr 18, 2020 12:40pm
@Fastrack, There is a reason we keep reading Dawn.
Recommend 0
Bhaskar
Apr 18, 2020 12:41pm
America should do more. Imran Khan should ask more.
Recommend 0
SS
Apr 18, 2020 12:55pm
This will help Imran feed his people....
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 18, 2020 01:04pm
How much money has iron brother given?
Recommend 0
Sameer Shinde
Apr 18, 2020 01:16pm
@Tariq , still Pakistanis are thankless. Leave no opportunity to demonise US.
Recommend 0
T
Apr 18, 2020 01:21pm
@Shehbaz, Shabaz sherif shall steal,?
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 18, 2020 01:42pm
Peanuts. Could have asked India to bailout for such small things.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 18, 2020 01:47pm
No doubt, a friend in need is a friend indeed.
Recommend 0
Simba
Apr 18, 2020 02:43pm
8 million is not even peanuts its skin if peanuts
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 18, 2020 02:49pm
Why iron brother not writing off loans?
Recommend 0
PmikFanClubHeadOfPak
Apr 18, 2020 03:04pm
No probs US. China gave better, match it if you can.
Recommend 0
Laila
Apr 18, 2020 03:52pm
@A shah, because they are not running a charity. I'd you take a loan you must pay it back. Or else don't take a loan. Very simple.
Recommend 0
Ravi
Apr 18, 2020 04:06pm
While US takes help from India to fight covid-19........
Recommend 0
Andherr Nagri
Apr 18, 2020 04:37pm
When are we going to wake up to the reality?? Nothing is free, this money will be spent in Pakistan on the gullible innocents, they will be used to TEST vaccines, nothing more, nothing less!!
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Apr 18, 2020 04:52pm
@Muinna, At least a billion would keep IK in power.
Recommend 0
Truth
Apr 18, 2020 04:53pm
US help and chaina loan with high intt.
Recommend 0
Truth
Apr 18, 2020 04:53pm
@Justice, better than chaina
Recommend 0
Ashwani
Apr 18, 2020 05:17pm
congratulations, great help
Recommend 0
Humanity
Apr 18, 2020 05:25pm
It's quite a humble contribution, thanks anyways :)
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 18, 2020

IMF facility

THE news of new lending from the IMF totalling $1.3bn is a welcome development as Pakistan’s external pressures ...
Updated April 18, 2020

Blaming Muslims

India has brought charges of culpable homicide against a senior cleric for holding a gathering last month.
April 18, 2020

Shelter in place

WHEREVER economic inequality exists, it is reflected, enacted and maintained through the anti-poor biases of a ...
April 17, 2020

A stealthy contagion

A VIRUS that spreads stealthily even through asymptomatic individuals is obviously one most difficult to counter,...
April 17, 2020

Debt relief

SINCE Pakistan is now set to participate in the debt relief plan just approved by the G20 group in its meeting on...
Updated April 17, 2020

Congregational prayers

Efforts to curb congregations should not be seen as an affront to religion.