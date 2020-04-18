DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 18, 2020

Ali Habib, prominent businessman and chairman of Indus Motors, passes away in Karachi

Dawn.comUpdated April 18, 2020

Email

Indus Motor Company Chairman Ali Suleman Habib. — Youtube screengrab
Indus Motor Company Chairman Ali Suleman Habib. — Youtube screengrab

Ali Suleman Habib, a business magnate and chairman of the Indus Motor Company Ltd (IMC), passed away in Karachi on Friday at the age of 64.

His death was confirmed by the Habib University, where he was a member of the board of governors. The cause of his death wasn't immediately known.

IMC, a joint venture of the House of Habib, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Toyota Tsusho Corporation of Japan, manufactures and markets Toyota brand vehicles in Pakistan.

The prominent businessman also headed and oversaw the operations of the House of Habib, a conglomerate of companies employing over 15,000 people, according to his profile provided by Habib University. The group has four publicly-listed companies.

Habib was the founding chairman of the Young Presidents Organisation, Pakistan Chapter, and former chairman of the Pakistan Business Council. He also served on the Board of Governors of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust and as a member of the boards of directors of Thal Limited, Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited, Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited and Metro Habib Cash and Carry Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited.

He was a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota and attended the PMD programme at Harvard University, according to the IMC website.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief at his passing in a tweet, terming him an "old friend" and a "respected and enterprising businessman".

Other politicians and members of the business community expressed condolences at his demise as well.

"Very saddened to hear of the passing of Mr Ali Habib. A good friend, a very decent man and a captain of industry, he left us all too soon," tweeted former finance minister Miftah Ismail.

Prominent stockbroker and businessman Arif Habib while speaking to Geo News termed his death a big loss for the nation and the Pakistani business community.

"He was a fearless man who did not shy away from expressing his views in front of policymakers," Arif recalled. "He was a nationalist who used to tell people not to discuss personal issues or problems and instead talk about national issues."

Former interior and planning minister Ahsan Iqbal said he was "extremely sad" to hear of Habib's death. "He was a good friend & very patriotic industrialist, who contributed immensely in the development of Pakistan," he wrote on Twitter.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 17, 2020

A stealthy contagion

A VIRUS that spreads stealthily even through asymptomatic individuals is obviously one most difficult to counter,...
April 17, 2020

Debt relief

SINCE Pakistan is now set to participate in the debt relief plan just approved by the G20 group in its meeting on...
Updated April 17, 2020

Congregational prayers

Efforts to curb congregations should not be seen as an affront to religion.
April 16, 2020

Maintaining lockdown

PICTURES of crowded vegetable markets in some of Pakistan’s largest cities in recent days paint a grim picture of...
April 16, 2020

SBP Act

THE State Bank is a central pillar of Pakistan’s economic management, and any reform of its constitutive law,...
April 16, 2020

Trump’s ego

ONCE again, US President Donald Trump has let his ego get the better of him. In the midst of a pandemic, he has...