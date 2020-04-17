DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 17, 2020

'Premature' to say all deaths taking place due to Covid-19: Zafar Mirza

Dawn.comApril 17, 2020

Email

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Zafar Mirza addresses the media in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Zafar Mirza addresses the media in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday said that it would be "premature" to say that all deaths occurring in the country were due to Covid-19.

Speaking at a media briefing in Islamabad, Mirza said that the primary method of ascertaining whether a person died due to Covid-19 is a laboratory test. "If tests haven't been done, you cannot say whether a person has died from Covid-19," he said, adding that without testing, any conclusions would be "mere speculation".

The SAPM added that the government would issue an advisory in the coming days for doctors working in emergencies about how they should receive dead on arrival or critically ill cases.

"The advisory will contain instructions on how and when to carry out tests of such people if doctors clinically suspect they are Covid-19 positive," Mirza said.

Referring to media reports claiming the number of deaths in Sindh was much higher than being reported, Mirza said that the Sindh health minister had started a process of contact tracing after some recent unexplained deaths, which he termed a welcome move.

Read: Is the number of Covid-19 deaths in Pakistan higher than being reported?

Increased testing capacity

The SAPM said that 6,264 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, adding that it was the highest number of tests in a single day so far.

He revealed that Pakistan now has nearly one million testings kits and more than 20,000 tests would be carried out daily by the month's end.

Mirza said these tests would help authorities identify the people who have the coronavirus whether they exhibit symptoms or not. He added that 60 per cent of coronavirus cases in the country were locally transmitted.

'Yaaran-e-Watan programme being launched for overseas doctors'

Appreciating the nation's resilience during this time, the SAPM said that the country always united in the face of a calamity. "We are getting contributions in the form of money, equipment and medicines not only from people in the country but Pakistanis living abroad as well."

Some 30,000 Pakistani doctors are serving in foreign countries, Mirza revealed, adding that many of them had expressed a desire to help during the pandemic.

He said the government was launching a technology-based platform called "Yaaran-e-Watan" for all such overseas Pakistani doctors and nurses who wanted to help treat coronavirus patients in the country.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 17, 2020

A stealthy contagion

A VIRUS that spreads stealthily even through asymptomatic individuals is obviously one most difficult to counter,...
April 17, 2020

Debt relief

SINCE Pakistan is now set to participate in the debt relief plan just approved by the G20 group in its meeting on...
Updated April 17, 2020

Congregational prayers

Efforts to curb congregations should not be seen as an affront to religion.
April 16, 2020

Maintaining lockdown

PICTURES of crowded vegetable markets in some of Pakistan’s largest cities in recent days paint a grim picture of...
April 16, 2020

SBP Act

THE State Bank is a central pillar of Pakistan’s economic management, and any reform of its constitutive law,...
April 16, 2020

Trump’s ego

ONCE again, US President Donald Trump has let his ego get the better of him. In the midst of a pandemic, he has...