Today's Paper | April 17, 2020

Chinese epicentre Wuhan raises number of virus dead by 1,290

APApril 17, 2020

In this file photo from February 1, funeral home workers remove the body of a person suspected to have died from the coronavirus outbreak from a residential building in Wuhan. — AP
The central Chinese city of Wuhan has raised its number of Covid-19 fatalities by 1,290, with state media saying on Friday the undercount had been due to the insufficient admission capabilities at overwhelmed medical facilities at the peak of the outbreak.

Wuhan's revised death toll of 3,869 is the most in China. Numbers of total cases in the city of 11 million were also raised by 325 to 50,333, accounting for about two thirds of China's total 82,367 announced cases.

Read: China didn’t warn public of likely pandemic for 6 key days, alleges report

The official Xinhua News Agency quoted an unidentified official with Wuhan's epidemic and prevention and control headquarters as saying that during the early stages of the outbreak — due to the insufficiency in admission and treatment capability — a few medical institutions failed to connect with the disease prevention and control system in time, while hospitals were overloaded and medics were overwhelmed with patients.

“As a result, belated, missed and mistaken reporting occurred," the official was quoted as saying.

"The new figures were compiled through a comparison of data from Wuhan's epidemic prevention and control big data system, the city funeral service system, the municipal hospital authority's information system, and the nucleic acid test system to remove double counted cases and fill in missed cases," the official was quoted as saying.

"New death cases were added because non-hospitalised deaths had not been registered at the disease control information system and some confirmed cases had been reported late or not been reported at all by some medical institutions," the official said.

Questions have long swirled around the accuracy of China's case reporting, with Wuhan in particular going several days in January without reporting new cases or deaths.

That has led to accusations that Chinese officials were seeking to minimise the impact of the outbreak and wasting opportunities to bring it under control in a shorter time.

Coronavirus
World

kp
Apr 17, 2020 10:55am
So they were manipulating and hiding everything, Once this thing settles down so world will come to China. Before even rise china`s Downfall begins.
Recommend 0
Mohanlal KR
Apr 17, 2020 11:00am
Hope Pakisthan should also declare the exact figure
Recommend 0
Dumbtrack
Apr 17, 2020 11:02am
Yet these are incorrect...why raise now? Something fishy going on.... Just can't accept anything and everything the regime says..
Recommend 0
Tanit
Apr 17, 2020 11:03am
Still they are not answering that why they delivered over 12000 urns if death is only 3800 in Wuhan?
Recommend 0
Rangaraaghavachari
Apr 17, 2020 11:08am
The figures are much high and this is cosmetic and damage control due to adverse reaction from all sides !Pakistan has multiple issues including no autopsy on the dead,people dying in home,body going straight from hospital to burial ground ,the entire exercise without data integrity.Since the iron brother has changed the figure it becomes easier for Pakistan to change its figure now after revisiting Karachi from March 31 and Balochistan..Understand more than 1200 have perished in Pakistan but let the truth uncover ? Pl add Iran border ßorder cases and afgan influx many of whom were infected ?
Recommend 0
Wasim
Apr 17, 2020 11:11am
Not surprising as this is routine in china. Hide facts and then under pressure unfold a part of it with some excuses. More of it will come out in the open over time. Will Pakistan also follow their master. One CM has already cast his suspicion
Recommend 0
Abdul Razak
Apr 17, 2020 11:14am
Truth is coming out slowly.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 17, 2020 11:26am
@Mohanlal KR, Focus on your India!
Recommend 0
IndianBirdy
Apr 17, 2020 11:26am
How many people still believe that 'Chinese controlled the virus well in their country'?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 17, 2020 11:27am
@Abdul Razak, "Truth is coming out slowly". But in India even more slowly.
Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr.
Apr 17, 2020 11:31am
@Abdul Razak, we know the “truth” as it is since we are here. “Propagated” truth is for the consumption of those whose opinion doesn’t matter.
Recommend 0
Ramsay Bolton
Apr 17, 2020 11:37am
1290 more died in China from Chinese virus.
Recommend 0
Akhilesh Singh
Apr 17, 2020 11:40am
Many revisions yet to come. China lied World cried.
Recommend 0
Sid
Apr 17, 2020 12:08pm
Very smart move by China. They are caught red handed. Now, slowly they will keep on revising numbers and pass the buck on hospital administration.
Recommend 0
Vishesh
Apr 17, 2020 12:09pm
Undemocratic country with double standards, unreliable leadership..... Should be taught a lesson for this mess
Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Apr 17, 2020 12:11pm
A great power may be suffering from math deficiency.
Recommend 0
Imran Sheikh
Apr 17, 2020 12:11pm
@Mohanlal KR, hope India follows the same where is only people 220 People tested per Million while 380 were tested in Pak
Recommend 0
jehengir khan
Apr 17, 2020 12:18pm
Hard to trust any information coming out of Chinese government controlled media
Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr.
Apr 17, 2020 12:28pm
@Gopal Patel, “math” originated in ancient India ?
Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr.
Apr 17, 2020 12:31pm
@jehengir khan, Men are apt to mistake the strength of their feeling for the strength of their argument. The heated mind resents the chill touch and relentless scrutiny of logic.
Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr.
Apr 17, 2020 12:34pm
@jehengir khan, Yes, we are expected to only trust Western Media and also accept their “twists” and “spins”?
Recommend 0
Proud Indian
Apr 17, 2020 12:35pm
@Imran Sheikh, where you got this joke numbers.do you know ik appealed India for medicines ?
Recommend 0
MANOJ
Apr 17, 2020 12:46pm
Never beleive this chinese creatures
Recommend 0
Rashid
Apr 17, 2020 12:47pm
India in under scoring
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 17, 2020 12:51pm
The Chinese lies slowly being exposed
Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 17, 2020 12:54pm
Now multiply that with 50 or 100
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 17, 2020 12:55pm
What a grave and great tragedy and loss of precious human lives due to rapidly expanding and fastly growing coronavirus pandemic although the brave and brilliant Chinese government has been able to bring things under control as compared to the U.S. and Continental European nations especially Italy and Spain?
Recommend 0
Syama
Apr 17, 2020 01:02pm
Never trust the chinese
Recommend 0
IndranilM
Apr 17, 2020 01:10pm
Just to please the world, otherwise the number could be much higher than US.
Recommend 0
Steve lomas
Apr 17, 2020 01:18pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, did you even read the article? Call yourself a doctor!
Recommend 0
G.M
Apr 17, 2020 01:20pm
Honesty goes a long way. Chinese dont understand that...evio cheaters.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Apr 17, 2020 01:23pm
Deaths are in crores. China is afraid of US investigation and civil war.
Recommend 0
Mohanlal KR
Apr 17, 2020 01:28pm
Chinese are very poor in mathamatics
Recommend 0
ragini
Apr 17, 2020 01:33pm
Even these figures may be wrong, might be actual more.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Apr 17, 2020 01:33pm
Still all foreign countries manufacturing will leave china. All this drama is of no use now. Now what has WHO DG has to say about this revelation.
Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr.
Apr 17, 2020 01:34pm
Mistakes are a fact of life. It is the response to error that counts.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Apr 17, 2020 01:34pm
@Dumbtrack, Fear of US Investigation.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Apr 17, 2020 01:38pm
@bhaRAT©, In India till today 180000 covid patients have died.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Apr 17, 2020 01:39pm
@Gopal Patel, they were using chinese calculator instead of Japan.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Apr 17, 2020 01:40pm
@Hu Zhi Yuan Dr., but china was using chinese calculator.
Recommend 0
MG
Apr 17, 2020 01:48pm
The numbers are at least over 1,00,000 and slowly China will agree on it. Whole development on the virus, China misled the rest of the world and will pay heavy toll for it.
Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr.
Apr 17, 2020 02:21pm
@Steve lomas, what does the article say ?
Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr.
Apr 17, 2020 02:27pm
@Mohanlal KR, What a pity “we” can't exchange “problems“. Everyone knows exactly how to solve the “other” fellow's.
Recommend 0
Dr. Gurpreet Singh
Apr 17, 2020 02:39pm
Wonder what all the China lackeys have to say now.
Recommend 0
Dr. Jhallaria
Apr 17, 2020 02:49pm
Pakistan's turn now.
Recommend 0
tushar
Apr 17, 2020 03:01pm
China was forced to do so since many international news media showed pictures and videos of long line of people waiting to get the urns containing the ashes of the cremated relatives. Also the count of the stored urns was much higher than the reported deaths. No one can trust China on any subject. The more they hide the more they will get exposed. Xi following a dangerous national policy.
Recommend 0
tushar
Apr 17, 2020 03:02pm
@Mohanlal KR, problem is Pakistan blindly follows it's master. No question asked.
Recommend 0
Rajveer
Apr 17, 2020 03:14pm
Chinese virus indeed killed millions of chinese. There are over 21 million SIM cards deactivated (due to no renewals in subscription plans)in 2 months. Why?
Recommend 0
snowman
Apr 17, 2020 03:31pm
Credibility - once you lose it it's difficult to get back.
Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Apr 17, 2020 03:33pm
@Jjacky, Smart reply.
Recommend 0
snowman
Apr 17, 2020 03:34pm
Off by 50 percent? How to you undercount dead people - it's not like they are moving around.
Recommend 0
MG
Apr 17, 2020 03:44pm
3 Trillion dollar suit is on its way....be ready
Recommend 0
JAVED
Apr 17, 2020 03:46pm
Sadly, some people are so anxious about the numbers. Is this the level of humanity? It's not a race, it's a matter of humanity. Some people still want more numbers from China. Such people need to be tested psychologically and mentally.
Recommend 0
Prithviraj
Apr 17, 2020 03:52pm
They are releasing thier old data now. !
Recommend 0
Texan
Apr 17, 2020 03:52pm
This still doesn't include deaths from COVID-19 which were classified under patince's pre existing conditions
Recommend 0
Moin
Apr 17, 2020 03:56pm
Biggest jokers of this world.
Recommend 0
Naveen
Apr 17, 2020 04:03pm
@Imran Sheikh, Pakistan have 22 crore population .while India have 135 crore.what short of comparison you are doing? by misleading by your media.if you are even 10th grade passed.you will know the ratio only depend how large number is ? instead of fooling your self just do some basic math.
Recommend 0
PedoPopat
Apr 17, 2020 04:04pm
China always does unimaginably GR8 things.
Recommend 0
Takeitorleaveit
Apr 17, 2020 04:13pm
It is being talked about that the deaths in China is close to three million. 3 millions mobile phone connections have gone dead after the outbreak. Whatever china does, somehow the truth comes out.
Recommend 0
AAA
Apr 17, 2020 04:56pm
As write many time and writing yet again, you can hide humanly matters but you can't hide natural calamity, hope our government also learns from failed attempts of China.
Recommend 0
Gulshan Kumar
Apr 17, 2020 05:05pm
@Hu Zhi Yuan Dr., Article says that China is a liar and cheater. China is and was never a reliable country. This Chinese virus will kill you yourself again and again and yet again. Furrhermore, China itself is a dangerous virus.
Recommend 0
Brian
Apr 17, 2020 05:08pm
They were never honest and continue to be like that
Recommend 0
Piyush
Apr 17, 2020 05:11pm
After visiting China post Pandamic you guys leaned from your masters how to hide the facts and numbers.
Recommend 0
Bipin
Apr 17, 2020 05:24pm
50% addition on previously reported figure but still figures only. Can't be verified.
Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr.
Apr 17, 2020 05:47pm
@Rajveer, laughable ! Do you know how China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom operate ? For years, over 100 Million RMB is on a yearly average leftover balance with these companies on cards which become deactivated. And BTW, how many mobile phone subscribers are there for these service providers? Your Sherlock Holmes “finding” is a real joke in these difficult times !!!
Recommend 0
South Indian
Apr 17, 2020 06:34pm
Chinese data is as good as their products. Both are unreliable. Time to nullify their veto power in UNSC
Recommend 0
tellyouthetruth
Apr 17, 2020 07:00pm
Anyone trust this iron brothers ? if you do..Thank again.
Recommend 0
HZR
Apr 17, 2020 07:54pm
Never trust data from China.It is all subjective and open for massaging and there is way for anyone to validate their claims.
Recommend 0
HZR
Apr 17, 2020 07:57pm
@Sid, No,they will claim it was mis -diagnosed as pneumonia!
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Apr 17, 2020 07:57pm
It all began in China. The innocent world taken by surprise. China suppressed the initial breakout, and wasted 6 days, a gross misconduct on handling such lethal virus. China should compensate all its neighbors, besides all other developing nations, being affected badly .
Recommend 0
KJ
Apr 17, 2020 07:59pm
Now that they realize that their numbers look so very ridiculous, with respect to the rest of the world, they are making an attempt to bump them up, to make them look more respectable!
Recommend 0

