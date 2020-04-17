DAWN.COM

IMF okays over $1.3bn aid to help Pakistan

Khaleeq KianiUpdated April 17, 2020

The disbursement will enable country to meet urgent balance of payments needs stemming from outbreak of Covid-19. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: In a major support to shore up the declining reserves following the outflow of hot money, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday night approved the disbursement of $1.386 billion to Pakistan under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) to address the economic impact of the Covid-19 shock.

“The Executive Board of the IMF approved a purchase of Pakistan under the RFI equivalent to SDR 1,015.5 million ($1.386 billion, 50 per cent of quota) to meet the urgent balance of payments needs stemming from the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the IMF said in a statement.

With the near-term outlook deteriorating sharply, the authorities have swiftly put in place measures to contain the impact of the shock and support economic activity. Crucially, health spending has been increased and social support strengthened.

As the impact of the Covid-19 shock subsides, the authorities’ renewed commitment to implementing the policies in the existing Extended Fund Facility (EFF) will help support the recovery and strengthen resilience, the Fund said.

The disbursement will enable country to meet urgent balance of payments needs stemming from outbreak of Covid-19

While uncertainty remains high, the near-term economic impact of Covid-19 is expected to be significant, giving rise to large fiscal and external financing needs. The IMF support will help provide a backstop against the decline in international reserves and provide financing to the budget for targeted and temporary spending increases aimed at containing the pandemic and mitigating its economic impact.

“The IMF remains closely engaged with the Pakistani authorities and as the impact of the Covid-19 shock subsides will resume discussions as part of the current EFF,” said the IMF.

Following the Executive Board discussion, Geoffrey Okamoto, the First Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, said that “the outbreak of Covid-19 is having a significant impact on the Pakistani economy”. The domestic containment measures, coupled with the global downturn, are severely affecting growth and straining external financing. This has created an urgent balance of payments need, the Fund noted.

In this context of heightened uncertainty, The IMF emergency financing under the Rapid Financing Instrument provides strong support to the authorities’ emergency policy response, preserving fiscal space for essential health spending, shoring up confidence, and catalysing additional donor support.

In response to the crisis, the government of Pakistan has taken swift action to halt the community spread of the virus and introduced an economic stimulus package aimed at accommodating the spending needed to tackle the health emergency and supporting economic activity.

Crucially, the authorities are increasing public health spending and strengthening social safety net programmes to provide immediate relief to the most vulnerable. Similarly, the State Bank of Pakistan has adopted a timely set of measures, including lowering of the policy rate and new refinancing facilities, to support liquidity and credit conditions and safeguard financial stability. “In this context, the authorities’ policies should be targeted and temporary,” the IMF emphasised.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2020

Wacko
Apr 17, 2020 09:22am
Is this a loan?
Recommend 0
Veer
Apr 17, 2020 09:22am
Pakistan is a beautiful Country with intelligent and well built people, yet it depends on aid for its survival. It hurts me very much. Please change your policies to make Pakistan an economic giant.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Apr 17, 2020 09:27am
IMF is wasting their money.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 17, 2020 09:31am
Reckless borrowing.. Future generations will have to repay..
Recommend 0
Dalai lama
Apr 17, 2020 09:33am
Soon IMF is going to bankrupt.
Recommend 0
Kareem
Apr 17, 2020 09:39am
Thank you IK.
Recommend 0
Basu
Apr 17, 2020 09:39am
@Wacko, Yes, but you can call it an 'another achievement by IK'.
Recommend 0
Chirag
Apr 17, 2020 09:41am
Borrowed money isn't for last long if you don't know how to use.
Recommend 0
Lost track
Apr 17, 2020 09:45am
Depends upon contribution from member states
Recommend 0
Imran
Apr 17, 2020 09:46am
Free Lunch
Recommend 0
Facts
Apr 17, 2020 09:52am
94% economy under loan - Done 100% economy under loan by 2023
Recommend 0
Rahim
Apr 17, 2020 10:06am
Is this money not available for poor?
Recommend 0
uncleji
Apr 17, 2020 10:23am
Anather borden to pakistan
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 17, 2020 10:39am
Noble kindheart always accused PPP, PMLN for taking loans. He promised to build houses, give jobs, have overseas Pakistani donate billions, get money back from corrupt! Promises are meant for uturn!
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 17, 2020 10:53am
@Veer , yes unfortunately,plunderers and manipulators in the garb of Zia and Sharifs +Zardaris eaten up the material and mental wealth in last three decades. The country has been looted by her own people and now we are trying to start from a zero under the leadership of a honest but a spineless leader.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 17, 2020 10:53am
@Veer , Pakistan needs one Mustafa Kamal Pasha.
Recommend 0
Dev
Apr 17, 2020 10:58am
Hope most of the aid is in kind. That would benefit the people otherwise if it is in cash, it will just vanish into thin air
Recommend 0
Mahantesh
Apr 17, 2020 11:03am
Future generations of Pakistan is under danger
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 17, 2020 11:52am
We are not looking.
Recommend 0
Thomas Tablighi
Apr 17, 2020 11:52am
People should not criticize USA. Admit it or not US gives funding to all the needy states. Even in IMF, they are the biggest donors.
Recommend 0
TRACTION345
Apr 17, 2020 11:56am
There will be quite a bit of lip-smacking by both the selected and those who selected the selected at this news. However, IMF should ensure that no one dips their hands into the till and that each dollar goes in to fight the virus and help/rehabilitate the poorest that have been affected.
Recommend 0
Imran Sheikh
Apr 17, 2020 12:02pm
ADB announced 2.3 Billion for India aswell. Good move by IMF and ADB.
Recommend 0
Imran
Apr 17, 2020 12:25pm
Ar what rate is it. When does it have to be repaid. What are the terms. Why you have not mentioned the basics of this loan to us.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 17, 2020 12:40pm
A friend in need is a friend indeed.
Recommend 0
Amjad
Apr 17, 2020 12:42pm
@Chris Dann, Pakistan needs Islamic government not Mustafa Kamal
Recommend 0
Usman
Apr 17, 2020 01:14pm
@Wacko, What else you think it could be. There are no Aunts and Uncles in International world bro ..
Recommend 0
K P RAO
Apr 17, 2020 01:44pm
@Veer , Any suggestions?
Recommend 0
K P RAO
Apr 17, 2020 01:44pm
@Veer , Any suggestions?
Recommend 0
Omveer
Apr 17, 2020 02:00pm
Loans, aid, donations, grants and debt economy till when?
Recommend 0
haris
Apr 17, 2020 02:00pm
"ADB assures $2.2 billion support package to India for COVID-19 response " - Indiatimes Our neighbors have no shame at all.
Recommend 0
Omveer
Apr 17, 2020 02:01pm
Ask for debt relief even before the aid is given.
Recommend 0
Viren
Apr 17, 2020 02:01pm
Three stages of bad economy :1.Country cannot run without loans and aid and after taking to much loans. 2.Country struggle to pay the intrest of the loans ( I think pakistan is in this stage). 3 Country failed to meet the obligations (DEFAULT) The third stage is most likely inevitable for Pakistan until it change course.
Recommend 0
kp
Apr 17, 2020 02:09pm
@Wacko, No this is Pure AID, Means Pakistan does not have to payback. I would say Good Job Imran Khan.
Recommend 0
Monsieur
Apr 17, 2020 02:53pm
It is a deferred payment of the approved loan which has been advanced. Why are people jumping with joy as it was a world that they won
Recommend 0
Atif
Apr 17, 2020 02:58pm
@Justice, When will you indians start worrying about your own 500+ billion dollars external debt??
Recommend 0
Andherr Nagri
Apr 17, 2020 03:24pm
Nothing but more debt for the future generations to deal with!!! When will this cycle stop, Is this what we got our independence for ?
Recommend 0
tushar
Apr 17, 2020 03:44pm
@Wacko, yes it is loan and have to be repaid. Only the next government will be responsible for repayment. So IK and his team can slip away.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Apr 17, 2020 03:51pm
Good step by IMF. For any scenarios like Pandemic, Financial meltdowns etc IMF always provides funds. Since 1950, Pakistan received loans 22 times out of which 13 are bailouts. Forex is badly needed to sustain the economy.
Recommend 0

