Pakistan welcomes G-20 decision to suspend debt servicing for 76 countries

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated April 17, 2020

Qureshi calls it Islamabad’s diplomatic achievement. — AP/File
Qureshi calls it Islamabad’s diplomatic achievement. — AP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday welcomed the G-20 move to suspend debt servicing for 76 developing countries, saying it would have substantial impact on economies reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The prime minister appreciated debt relief measures by G-20 countries, IMF (International Monetary Fund) and World Bank for developing countries, including Pakistan,” the PM Office said in a statement.

Pakistan, which is itself under heavy external debt, has been on the forefront advocating debt relief and debt restructuring for struggling economies so that they could spend their resources on saving lives.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had on April 12 launched an international appeal for debt relief. He urged the world leaders to help developing countries in dealing with the impact of Covid-19 through debt relief and restructuring so that fiscal space could be created for them to carry out relief activities in their countries.

Pakistan’s total external debt is $107 billion and in the last fiscal year (2018-19), $11.6 billion was paid to service these loans.

Qureshi calls it Islamabad’s diplomatic achievement

The PM’s call for debt relief, called as ‘Appeal for Global Initiative on Debt Relief’ was preceded by an extensive diplomatic outreach by the foreign ministry.

Endorsing PM Khan’s appeal, a spokesperson for the UN secretary general, Stephane Dujarric, said Mr Khan’s initiative was in the same spirit as the secretary general’s own position.

A meeting of the finance ministers and officials of G-20 countries on Wednesday agreed to suspend repayments of principal and interest for poor and least development countries for almost a year. Countries with debt service payments to the World Bank and the IMF are eligible to benefit from the relief. The initiative, which is being backed by Paris Club of creditors, would be effective from May 1.

Pakistan will also be able to benefit from the relief for being on an IMF programme.

Fiscal space

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while speaking at a press conference at the Foreign Office, said Pakistan would get fiscal space because of the relief package and the government would use it for the welfare of people, especially the most vulnerable segments of society.

He said that the detailed study on the impact of the G-20 debt relief was being undertaken, but it is going to be substantial.

Pakistan has announced a relief package of $8 billion. This includes food distribution and cash disbursement for the poor.

Mr Qureshi said that the immediate objective of the PM’s appeal for debt relief was for creating fiscal space and that has been achieved.

He hailed it as Pakistan’s diplomatic achievement. He recalled that there was scepticism at the time of launching of the initiative and he too had cautioned the prime minister about the risks. However, he said, it worked.

Responding to a question about seeking similar relief from China, the foreign minister said that the G-20 package would not have been possible without Beijing’s support. Moreover, he maintained that the focus has to be on international financial institutions because China’s share in Pakistan’s external loans is very little.

“Lot of things can be done bilaterally and we will be doing that whenever needed,” he added.

Meanwhile, Resident Represen­tative of IMF in Pakistan Teresa Daban Sanchez called on Foreign Minister Qureshi to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact.

Mr Qureshi, during the meeting, underscored that any initiative for supporting developing countries to combat Covid-19 ramifications should be inclusive and without onerous conditions.

It should be recalled that besides debt relief, Pakistan is working with the IMF for a $1.4 billion concessionary financing arrangement to deal with economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2020

Comments (80)

AJK
Apr 17, 2020 08:27am
Who cares whether you welcome or condemn.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 17, 2020 08:31am
Much of the credit for the crucial help to 76 countries goes to PMIK. He is a realist, with empathy and a balanced approach. Pakistan will come out of this crisis stronger, more confident.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 17, 2020 08:32am
When Imran Khan speaks, the world listens. There is hope and motivation in the air. The looters who brought Pakistan to this position are never coming back now. Never ever.
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 17, 2020 08:37am
Why do we waste our time here everyday?
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 17, 2020 08:38am
Pak PM has his nation together. Ours is dividing communities, classes and groups.
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 17, 2020 08:39am
Nothing to see here. But nothing good to see in India.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 17, 2020 08:47am
Qureshi taking for credit for nothing ??
Recommend 0
Kaustub
Apr 17, 2020 08:50am
@Fastrack, back again backslapping a disoriented, confused and late jack leader. PMIK's role has little to do with the G20 decision forget initiating. This move was initiated and discussed much earlier in early March. IK woke up only April. G20 contries, including India, endorsed the issue for all the 76 least developed and developing countries. China couldn't have influenced the entire group, but FM Qureshi has to endorse and bow down to his superior. The IMF list had 25 countries and Pakistan didn't figure in it.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 17, 2020 08:51am
@AJK, You are here. You are always here. You care to read and care to comment. YOU care.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 17, 2020 08:53am
@Justice, "taking for credit for nothing"? Easy boy. Deep breath. Try again.
Recommend 0
Abhay Kumar
Apr 17, 2020 08:53am
It was with done with India consent, a member of G20, It was a unanimous decision.
Recommend 0
Sid
Apr 17, 2020 08:54am
let’s hope pakistan in the meantime uses this relief wisely..,
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 17, 2020 08:55am
Pak FM is everywhere. Gets things done. Indian FM is on paid leave.
Recommend 0
Kareem
Apr 17, 2020 08:58am
Our IK has done it again. Even our minister Quereshi has worked his charm at the G20 finance ministers meeting. It is all due to the hard work of these two people.
Recommend 0
Ding Dong
Apr 17, 2020 08:58am
Do not build castles in the air Qureshi saab....your dreams will fall like a pack of cards
Recommend 0
Teripen Dillon
Apr 17, 2020 09:00am
This is laughable, SMQ is saying that G20 approved this aid because IK asked for it?? Hilarious!
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Apr 17, 2020 09:02am
This means these countries including pakistan will not get any fresh loans for next few years.
Recommend 0
Thomas Tablighi
Apr 17, 2020 09:09am
@Indian, than you can happily move to Pakistan and enjoy the benefits there.
Recommend 0
Aslam
Apr 17, 2020 09:21am
Ac country is giving loan and another is taking loan with pride .And both after 73 yrs of freedom
Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 17, 2020 09:21am
India is a G 20 Member.
Recommend 0
Aslam
Apr 17, 2020 09:22am
As if 75 country would not have got loan if IK would not had tweet.
Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Apr 17, 2020 09:27am
India is G20 member.
Recommend 0
Lost track
Apr 17, 2020 09:28am
@Fastrack, Nobody is talking about CPEC anymore?
Recommend 0
Joe
Apr 17, 2020 09:34am
One is seeking loan or loan waiver even to run day to day government expenditure ,Other is helping by giving not only donation in money but also supplying virus drugs across world . Both became independent on same day about seven decades ago. Any reason for this wide gap all across.
Recommend 0
Joe
Apr 17, 2020 09:37am
@A shah, Pak FM is everywhere. Gets things done. Indian FM is on paid leave."" Just ask your FO spokesperson to confirm if India had as a good gesture , yesterday supplied Pakistan with anti virus drugs?
Recommend 0
Ramesh R
Apr 17, 2020 09:38am
@A shah, "Pak FM is everywhere. Gets things done. Indian FM is on paid leave." Normally every country Foriegn Ministers doesn't have much work now due to pandemic, but cash strapped countries are different.
Recommend 0
Ravinder
Apr 17, 2020 09:38am
This is how adversity is converted into opportunity.
Recommend 0
Lost track
Apr 17, 2020 09:39am
@Fastrack, China has reported its worst ever Economic performance in many decades as the impact of the Wuhan Virus hits,GDP figures for the first quarter of 2020 show economy shrank by 7.1%
Recommend 0
Lost track
Apr 17, 2020 09:41am
@Fastrack, Wuhan revised its death numbers by more than 50%
Recommend 0
Ash20
Apr 17, 2020 09:50am
How to pay all these new loans? Imran trying to delay the inevitable and trying to put onus on next government to deal with crises.
Recommend 0
Dr. Gurpreet Singh
Apr 17, 2020 09:51am
Two countries became independent at the same time 73 years ago. One of them is constantly pleading for debt relief while the other as a part of G20 is providing the debt relief.
Recommend 0
Vishal Gambhir
Apr 17, 2020 09:52am
@Sam, yes India is G 20 member and having record USD 500 billions foreign reserves.
Recommend 0
Vishal Gambhir
Apr 17, 2020 09:53am
@A shah, because India is having already foreign reserves USD 500 billions, since not worrying for its debts
Recommend 0
Tahir A
Apr 17, 2020 10:16am
@Indian, yes, why do you?
Recommend 0
Lost cause
Apr 17, 2020 10:28am
@Lost track , Slowly more dirt will emerge.
Recommend 0
rohit bhanot
Apr 17, 2020 10:36am
Well done Tejinder pal Singh
Recommend 0
Rajveer
Apr 17, 2020 10:37am
India which is part of G20 helping Pakistan in the time need. Good move by India
Recommend 0
T. M. Reddy
Apr 17, 2020 10:39am
India is in G-20!
Recommend 0
gabril
Apr 17, 2020 10:43am
@Fastrack, its a classic Imran Khan masterstroke bro
Recommend 0
Sympathiser
Apr 17, 2020 10:54am
Qureshi Saab remember India is also a member of G20 and you are patting your own back about diplomatic achievement...
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Apr 17, 2020 11:00am
@Fastrack, where is the word suspend in G20 press release of which India is one of the member in G20
Recommend 0
Enoch isrel
Apr 17, 2020 11:29am
I know about the world leaders of lot of countries and who is imran khan? Pakistan peoples always dreaming Ik is top of world? Joke of the millennium. Pls guys wake up.sply 2 blindies @fastrack and @salariha ahemad.i belive this both swimming in a well and imagining its a sea .poor souls
Recommend 0
BACON OF HOPE
Apr 17, 2020 11:36am
@A shah, Lots of impostors today, I see....
Recommend 0
Desi Baba
Apr 17, 2020 11:42am
Good news for Pakistan. But this should not be a matter for rejoicing. The economy should be revived so that such reliefs are not required in future.
Recommend 0
no brainer
Apr 17, 2020 11:42am
India has very supportive when it comes to human lives.
Recommend 0
Imran Sheikh
Apr 17, 2020 11:43am
@Aslam, ever care to comapre Debt to GDP of both countries? It is same also grants taken by both countries are almost same.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Apr 17, 2020 11:44am
@Sam, yet you are not permanent member of UNSC... liberate Kashmir.
Recommend 0
Imran Sheikh
Apr 17, 2020 11:44am
India is the Poorest memeber of G20 according to GDP per capita, india doesn't give loans india takes loan, both countries have taken same amount of Financial aid last year.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Apr 17, 2020 11:46am
@Sympathiser, India doent matter anymore since there's no nawaz and Zardari presenting us.
Recommend 0
Imran Sheikh
Apr 17, 2020 11:59am
@Aslam, one country only qualified for being g20 because of sheer number of population which makes good GDP nominal and other has alot lower percentage of population living below poverty line than that G20 member. After 73 years still poverty is alot higher in Percentage than the other.
Recommend 0
Mehak Beri
Apr 17, 2020 12:09pm
But what are you going to do for the public?
Recommend 0
ankit
Apr 17, 2020 12:30pm
@Fastrack, it was not pakistan but IMf and WB who seeked this on behalf of poorest countries like pakistan.. Have a complete knowledge before commenting
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 17, 2020 12:39pm
In the midst of the fastly growing and ever expanding coronavirus pandemic, great and dynamic leadership skills shown by the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to achieve an outstanding diplomatic victory by helping at least 76 developing nations of the world to get debt relief from G-20. Well done and keep it up.
Recommend 0
Klall82
Apr 17, 2020 12:41pm
@A shah, Yes, of course. He can efficiently beg all & sundry to ensure alms are received in a timely manner. Indeed, very efficient!
Recommend 0
Really
Apr 17, 2020 12:43pm
@Imran Sheikh, Per capita GDP of India is much higher than Pakistan.
Recommend 0
K P RAO
Apr 17, 2020 01:01pm
@A shah, okay. Do not see. Who invited you.
Recommend 0
Rahul
Apr 17, 2020 01:10pm
@A shah, your own false satisfaction drag you down. India is much better. If you are counting the infected person USA has much more but still he is strong nation. So live in your own false world.
Recommend 0
Rahul
Apr 17, 2020 01:12pm
@Pakistani, He still doesn't even care your single word.
Recommend 0
FMa
Apr 17, 2020 01:27pm
@Thomas Tablighi, who said he is already not in Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Pk
Apr 17, 2020 01:29pm
@Abhay Kumar, So India could not resent?
Recommend 0
K P RAO
Apr 17, 2020 01:47pm
Prayer beads of Prime Minister have brought results.
Recommend 0
Saaho
Apr 17, 2020 02:00pm
G20 includes India
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Apr 17, 2020 02:20pm
@Imran Sheikh, arrey , India is a bankrupt country.
Recommend 0
Subh
Apr 17, 2020 02:21pm
@Imran Sheikh, INDIA is a prosperous nation recognises by World
Recommend 0
Dastan
Apr 17, 2020 02:32pm
@Imran Sheikh, hey when did you become a economic analyst. Try other theories.
Recommend 0
Swamia
Apr 17, 2020 02:38pm
@Lost track , yes they were forced too after international media aired videos and pictures of long line of persons waiting to collect the urns with ashes of their cremated relatives. The account of the number of urns was much higher than the reported deaths. That forced thr government to add another 50% to the earlier death repored. Of course they had several excuses. Trump spoke at a briefing that no one can trust china and their official reports. Is Pakistan now following China.
Recommend 0
Monsieur
Apr 17, 2020 02:43pm
@A shah, absolutely right, your country has bills to be paid, or else a port Will change nationality for the next 99 years
Recommend 0
Dr. Jhallaria
Apr 17, 2020 02:55pm
@Fastrack, Not just 'much of the credit', but all the credit should go to IK. Now G-20 & UN are waiting for further directions. Please expedite to issue the next plea.
Recommend 0
Sounder Rajan
Apr 17, 2020 03:12pm
So much celebrations for being at the received end.
Recommend 0
Qwerty
Apr 17, 2020 03:35pm
@Imran Sheikh, India external loans are 19% of GDP, China external loans are 15% of GDP. Pakistan external loans are 39% of GDP. Pakistani Forex reserves are at a measly 10.7bn USD which is less than the net worth of Ambani.
Recommend 0
Priyavrat
Apr 17, 2020 03:35pm
Wow, congrats..
Recommend 0
Manoj
Apr 17, 2020 04:06pm
Suspending debt means debt has been pushed back with interest ticking. The repayment will become only more intense. Devaluation of Pak rupee will be accelarated further.
Recommend 0
Kumar
Apr 17, 2020 04:07pm
Your welcome! Regards India
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 17, 2020 04:21pm
There are 76 countries on that list. Each one can claim credit for it.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Apr 17, 2020 04:21pm
This truly a win for this U turn PM whom sword on not getting any more loans.
Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 17, 2020 04:38pm
Don’t be too happy . That debt gonna break your backs in the near future
Recommend 0
K Srinivas Rao
Apr 17, 2020 05:10pm
There is nothing like free lunch.
Recommend 0
Aks
Apr 17, 2020 05:11pm
Another feather in the cap of Imran Khan.
Recommend 0
RK
Apr 17, 2020 05:15pm
No one can make anyone billionaire. You need to work for it.
Recommend 0
Sanjay Patil
Apr 17, 2020 05:37pm
I would suggest south asian countries to spend more and more on education and health to be able to compete the world.
Recommend 0

