Balochistan CM orders 5,000 Covid-19 tests daily in Quetta

Saleem ShahidUpdated April 17, 2020

Tests to also start in Jaffarabad district. — Dawn/File
QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Thursday directed that 5,000 random coronavirus tests be carried out daily in the provincial capital.

A meeting presided over by the chief minister also decided to start tests in Jaffarabad district and resolved that in order to increase the number of tests, the National Disaster Management Authority would be contacted for procurement of two more PCR machines and testing kits.

The meeting reviewed the current situation of coronavirus and preventive measures. The health department briefed the chief minister on various measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The chief minister directed the chief secretary to contact the NDMA for procurement of PCR machines at the earliest so that the testing capacity could be increased in the province.

In another meeting, the chief minister directed the authorities concerned to further expedite the process of distribution of ration among deserving people.

He ordered early purchase of wheat and said that besides prevention of coronavirus, food security and availability of edibles in the markets were also essential.

Provincial Minister for Food Abdul Rehman Kethran also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture Zamrak Khan Achakzai said that Covid-19 had become a challenge for the entire world and the Balochistan government was utilising all resources to contain the deadly virus.

During his visit to Pishin on Thursday, he inspected the quarantine centre established at Cadet College. He also distributed ration among the needy people.

Mr Achakzai urged people to cooperate with the government in enforcing the lockdown.

The minister said that all departments must work in a coordinated manner. He lauded the doctors and paramedical staff for their fight against coronavirus and ordered provision of all facilities to them.

He said the government was taking all-out measures for the promotion of the agriculture sector and elimination of locusts.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2020

