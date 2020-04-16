DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 16, 2020

India seal women's World Cup berth after Pakistan series scrapped

AFPApril 16, 2020

Email

The rivals have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13. — AP/File
The rivals have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13. — AP/File

India have qualified for the 2021 women's World Cup after the International Cricket Council declared that the points from a cancelled series against Pakistan would be shared.

The series, part of the ICC Women's Championship, was unable to be played after India's governing body, the BCCI, said it could not get government clearance to host Pakistan with tensions rising between the two countries over Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The ICC declared the circumstances a “force majeure” event and awarded the teams three points each.

Two other final-round series cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic — South Africa v Australia and Sri Lanka v New Zealand — also saw the six points on offer shared.

The decision means India sealed the final automatic qualifying spot on 23 points behind Australia (37), holders England (29) and South Africa (25) for the 50-over competition next year alongside hosts New Zealand.

“The technical committee concluded that the [India v Pakistan] series could not be played because of a Force Majeure event,” an ICC statement said late Wednesday.

“The BCCI demonstrated that it was unable to obtain the necessary government clearances to allow India to participate in the bilateral series against Pakistan.”

The rivals have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13 when the Pakistan men crossed the border for a series of one-day internationals.

With the decades-old dispute over Kashmir at a new peak, India has stopped all sports teams going to Pakistan and they have only clashed at major international events, such as last year's 50-over men's World Cup in England.

Pakistan, who finished four points below India, will now seek one of the three remaining places in the World Cup at a 10-team qualifying tournament in Sri Lanka originally scheduled for July 3-19, but which could be postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hani_Layyah
Apr 16, 2020 08:36pm
Such a biased and unfair attitude of so called golbal body. .
Recommend 0
Georgie
Apr 16, 2020 08:43pm
Keeping the current pandemic situation in mind, nobody cares!
Recommend 0
Mad Dixit
Apr 16, 2020 08:46pm
Excellent news.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 16, 2020 09:17pm
Excellent decision for both teams ! Play well ladies.
Recommend 0
Varun Pillai
Apr 16, 2020 09:24pm
Who cares?... Neither we in India are bothered & I believe no one in Pakistan is interested in this.... We all are focused on Coronavirus.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A season of regrets

A season of regrets

Do ordinary Pakistanis not behave as responsible citizens because they aren’t treated as citizens?

Editorial

April 16, 2020

Maintaining lockdown

PICTURES of crowded vegetable markets in some of Pakistan’s largest cities in recent days paint a grim picture of...
April 16, 2020

SBP Act

THE State Bank is a central pillar of Pakistan’s economic management, and any reform of its constitutive law,...
April 16, 2020

Trump’s ego

ONCE again, US President Donald Trump has let his ego get the better of him. In the midst of a pandemic, he has...
April 15, 2020

Domestic violence

WHEN governments around the world first began announcing lockdown measures to stop the spread of the novel...
April 15, 2020

A risky choice

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has announced a continuation of the lockdown for another two weeks — but there will be...
Updated April 15, 2020

Back to the future?

Amidst a once-in-a-century pandemic, there is a sense of déjà vu in the lofty halls of the Supreme Court.