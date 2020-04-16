DAWN.COM

April 17, 2020

SBP slashes policy rate by 200 bps to 9pc in third such move in a month

Dawn.comUpdated April 16, 2020

This is the third time in less than a month that the State Bank of Pakistan has slashed the policy rate. — APP/File
The State Bank of Pakistan in an emergency meeting of the monetary policy committee (MPC) on Thursday slashed the country's policy rate by 200 points to nine per cent, the third time the central bank has reduced the interest rate in less than a month.

The decision was taken "in light of the reduction in growth and inflation" projections released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) earlier this week, said a statement released by the SBP.

The statement added the committee "remains ready to take whatever further actions become necessary in response to the evolving economic impact of the coronavirus."

The committee noted the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy, which it said was "expected to enter into the sharpest downturn since the Great Depression".

"The MPC was of the view that this action [cutting policy rate] would cushion the impact of the coronavirus shock on growth and employment, including by easing borrowing costs and the debt service burden of households and firms, while also maintaining financial stability," the statement read.

"It would also help ensure that economic activity is better placed to recover when the pandemic subsides."

Earlier this week, the IMF in its annual World Economic Outlook, had projected Pakistan's economy to shrink by 1.5pc during this fiscal year, compared to 3.3pc growth in 2018-19.

The IMF had also forecast Pakistan’s consumer price index rising by 11.1pc this year before easing to 8pc next year. It also estimated the current account deficit at 1.7pc of GDP in 2019-20 which will increase to 2.4pc next fiscal year.

Moreover, the country’s unemployment rate is projected at 4.5pc in FY20 and 5.1pc the next fiscal year.

The SBP had reduced the policy rate on March 17 for the first time in four years, when it cut rates by 75 bps to 12.50pc citing a declining inflationary pressure and a need to sustain the economy that was hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The central bank had noted that the Covid-19 pandemic precipitated a slowdown in global demand and volatility in world financial markets, as well as a steep fall in oil prices.

“Since this disease has spread, it has started impacting our economy,” SBP Governor Reza Baqir had said at the time. The bank's earlier projection of 3.5pc growth for the ongoing fiscal year had slid to 3pc, he had added.

Exactly one week later, the central bank again slashed rates by 150 basis points to 11pc on March 24, saying "substantial new information on global and domestic developments" showed the pandemic had caused major disruptions to economic activity and the IMF had also significantly downgraded its global growth outlook for 2020 from 3.3 per cent growth previously to below zero.

Idrees Raja
Apr 16, 2020 07:38pm
Wonder what it will be in 3 months
Recommend 0
zain
Apr 16, 2020 07:53pm
should decrease to 3-4%
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Apr 16, 2020 08:00pm
Positive decision. This will provide cushion in fiscal account. Businesses must take full advantage of this decision. We all must be clear that this country can not begging for ever . We all must pay our share of taxes otherwise any disease can attack us. Corona or disease ? can attack us. Let us meet our obligations.
Recommend 0
Faketrack
Apr 16, 2020 08:23pm
Strong and harsh decisions have to be taken at this critical moment.
Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Apr 16, 2020 08:26pm
Pakistan's rapid economic decline in the last 12 years is a mystery that remains to be resolved. Can the media or any expert shed some light on this matter ?
Recommend 0
Moin Zia
Apr 16, 2020 08:32pm
It Should be Zero per cent as of USA.
Recommend 0
Lost track
Apr 16, 2020 08:39pm
Too Little Too Late, All the Hot money already moved out of Country
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Apr 16, 2020 08:54pm
Rupee will come under more pressure now.
Recommend 0
Mamoo
Apr 16, 2020 08:54pm
Finally for the SBP Governor Reza Baqir the penny has dropped on what was clear much earlier that double digit policy rate was bleeding the economy. You didn't need to be Einstein to see it and now he's trying to play catch up with the third drop in rates in a month. It might be time for Governor to let go of his IMF shackles and work for the best interest of the country.
Recommend 0
amer
Apr 16, 2020 09:03pm
@Lost track , So what?
Recommend 0
AT
Apr 16, 2020 09:07pm
should have been done 2 weeks ago, the writing was on the wall but our governor need hard facts to punch first face up
Recommend 0
AT
Apr 16, 2020 09:08pm
that was the reason to hold cut actually, to give them exit
Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Apr 16, 2020 09:15pm
PM IK, Financial Advisor AHS & SBP Governor RB are a deadly combination.
Recommend 0
SAB
Apr 16, 2020 09:15pm
It took a pandemic to convince SBP gov to slash interest rate!!!
Recommend 0
Fasih Amin
Apr 16, 2020 09:16pm
And with consumer demand at the floor, what good will this do for any business. Sbp and ik broke the economy.
Recommend 0
R. S. Menon
Apr 16, 2020 09:19pm
@Lostrack It is because of the reduction in interest rates hot money has moved out of Pakistan. When substantial amount of hot money has already moved out what is the benefit of keeping interest rates high. Very tough time for Pak economy. It is on the verge of collapse. R.S. Menon, Gurgaon
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 16, 2020 09:29pm
The actual issue is that there is no circulation of money as most of the bank's branches are closed due to coronavirus. When people will not deposit money either in local or foreign currencies how can the reserves of SBP will be increased? SBP has offered to give loan on low markup rates but it seems that business community is reluctant to take loan as when they will not earn money how will they be able to repay back the money to SBP. The haphazard policy of Sindh government to enforce forced lockdown more strictly is keeping away the small shopkeepers and industrialist to stay back home and if some businesses are allowed by the federal government but they dont want to reopen the already shut down businesses as the business community will also have to follow the rules of Sindh government. Most of people are unable to pay schools fees as they don't have money and schools will only allow their children to study online provided after parents will clear the arrears of the schools fees.
Recommend 0
amin khan
Apr 16, 2020 10:35pm
Too late too late. MCP needs to be brought to 2%. Today's move by SBP is like a son tells dad "I failed this year by scoring 27% but better than last year when I scored 23% marks."
Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Apr 16, 2020 11:07pm
A proactive Federal Government would already have an elaborate plan prepared & announced for an economic turnaround in the post lockdown period.
Recommend 0
JNB
Apr 16, 2020 11:34pm
SS and PMLN has already advised this percentage decrease in interest rate to govt but Govt of PTI is always late in decision making. This should have been decreased in the previous month when SS advised. Now Petrol and diesel prices should also be decreased to the percentage which SS has advised.
Recommend 0

