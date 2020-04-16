DAWN.COM

India charges Tableeghi Jamaat leader with culpable homicide for coronavirus surge

April 16, 2020

A policeman wearing a protective mask santizes his baton as he stands guard during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease in the old quarters of Delhi, India on April 15. — Reuters
A policeman wearing a protective mask santizes his baton as he stands guard during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease in the old quarters of Delhi, India on April 15. — Reuters

India has brought charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the chief of the country's Tableeghi Jamaat for holding a gathering last month that authorities say led to a big jump in coronavirus infections, police said on Thursday.

The headquarters of the Tableeghi Jamaat group in a cramped corner of Delhi were sealed and thousands of followers, including some from Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh, were taken into quarantine after it emerged they had attended meetings there in mid-March.

Police initially filed a case against Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi, the chief of the centre, for violating a ban on big gatherings but had now invoked the law against culpable homicide, a police spokesman said.

Delhi police had filed a first information report earlier against the Tableeghi chief, "now Section 304 has been added", the officer said, referring to culpable homicide in the penal code, which carries a maximum punishment of a 10-year prison term.

A spokesman for the Tableeghi Jamaat group, Mujeebur Rehman, declined to comment saying they had not confirmed reports about the new charges.

The Tableeghi Jamaat is one of the world's biggest Sunni Muslim proselytising organisations with followers in more than 80 countries.

Authorities said at the beginning of the month that a third of the nearly 3,000 coronavirus cases at that time were either people who attended the Tableeghi gathering or those who were later exposed to them.

India's tally of coronavirus infections has since jumped to 12,380, including 414 deaths, as of Thursday.

In the coronavirus hot spot of Delhi, 1,080 of its 1,561 cases were linked to the group's gathering, according to the city government data on Wednesday.

The Tableeghi administrators earlier said many of the followers who had visited its offices in a narrow, winding lane in Delhi's historic Nizamuddin quarter were stranded after the government declared a three-week lockdown, and the centre had to offer them shelter.

Critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government have cautioned against fanning communal tension by laying the blame for the spread of the coronavirus on the Muslim group.

Officials have rejected suggestions they were unfairly targeting the Muslim community, but said they had to rebuke the group because it had behaved irresponsibly by ignoring social-distancing rules.

The Tableeghi Jamaat was also linked to a surge of cases in Pakistan where it cancelled a similar gathering, but only at the last minute when thousands had already arrived at a premises in the city of Lahore.

A gathering organised by the group in Malaysia also led to a surge of cases there and in several other Southeast Asian countries.

Comments (117)

Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 16, 2020 01:22pm
Contain the virus before it spreads into the brains of blind followers. Put him behind bars for life.
Recommend 0
Harish
Apr 16, 2020 01:23pm
Good decision. Kejariwal you are working good
Recommend 0
Dr. Cholera, Aamir A'Mad'
Apr 16, 2020 01:23pm
Good.
Recommend 0
Rehmatullah
Apr 16, 2020 01:23pm
Fine Modi. Don't say we didn't warn you.
Recommend 0
@Zak who
Apr 16, 2020 01:24pm
Good, now don't drag religion here for the sake of humanity
Recommend 0
Monsieur
Apr 16, 2020 01:26pm
Well done
Recommend 0
sachin
Apr 16, 2020 01:26pm
This is not good. For the first time we are uncertain of thr future of India. Where is it going?
Recommend 0
Lost track
Apr 16, 2020 01:29pm
Put him behind bars, Good Decision
Recommend 0
Yasir
Apr 16, 2020 01:30pm
Right decision.
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Apr 16, 2020 01:30pm
You should deal them in same manner in Pakistan as well.
Recommend 0
Nayan
Apr 16, 2020 01:31pm
No one is above the law.
Recommend 0
Rukhbhir
Apr 16, 2020 01:32pm
Ran from law, and was found hiding in New Delhi.
Recommend 0
kp
Apr 16, 2020 01:34pm
Atleast some action.
Recommend 0
Mani
Apr 16, 2020 01:35pm
Similar actions against the TJ should happen in Pakistan. This is the only language they understand.
Recommend 0
Shariq
Apr 16, 2020 01:35pm
Willful negligence is criminal act and should be punishable for any who has disregarded the life of other human beings. This is the time to walk the talk Mr. PM.
Recommend 0
Gyan
Apr 16, 2020 01:35pm
One thing that I fail to understand is that if they the Tableeghi Jamaat are innocent, why are they hiding like culprits.
Recommend 0
Qamar
Apr 16, 2020 01:36pm
Finally some tough decisions are being Taken by govt .
Recommend 0
Parvez
Apr 16, 2020 01:36pm
...and correctly so.
Recommend 0
Faisal
Apr 16, 2020 01:37pm
All those who attended the Ijtima were voluntary attendees- no one had forced them to!!
Recommend 0
VV
Apr 16, 2020 01:37pm
Finally, the law at work.
Recommend 0
Raghav
Apr 16, 2020 01:38pm
Ban that entire group and gathering forever. Why is the government afraid to do this? Arrest them all.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Apr 16, 2020 01:39pm
Any charges against Narendra who forced mass gathering of migrant workers due to which mega scale cases are spreading in rural India also. Come to senses another 1947 will happen or 1971 in which we will further divide our Subcontinent into fragments :( RSS never learns. IndoPakBangla Blood Brothers 4 Life!
Recommend 0
aji kumar
Apr 16, 2020 01:39pm
poor decision by tableeghi
Recommend 0
Shariq
Apr 16, 2020 01:40pm
Time to act for the sanctity of human life.
Recommend 0
Saqueeb Ali
Apr 16, 2020 01:41pm
Now people might understand why is Delhi a crime capital becoz police is inefficient. See they are not able to catch a maulana who slipped from hands of the police amid "lockdown".
Recommend 0
BNJ
Apr 16, 2020 01:41pm
Very good and timely decision by India.
Recommend 0
Reader (Texas)
Apr 16, 2020 01:42pm
A priest from a church was arrested and booked at kerala state in India . Police is strict irrespective of religion.
Recommend 0
Prithviraj
Apr 16, 2020 01:45pm
It is what it is !
Recommend 0
Ghani K
Apr 16, 2020 01:46pm
India, at least is decisive against Mullahs - here we are trying to negotiate with Mullahs., congregation in the mosques is suicidal, a firm NO to congregation can prevent it.
Recommend 0
Sunaina
Apr 16, 2020 01:48pm
Imran Khan should voice his concerns for the Tableeghi Jamaat leader's arrest.
Recommend 0
Kristopher
Apr 16, 2020 01:56pm
One of Modi's favorite pastime... to go after Muslims!
Recommend 0
amir
Apr 16, 2020 01:58pm
though I am not a Modi supporter, but a right decision to charge people who are causing harm to the public by irresponsible behavior, irrespective of religious affiliation should be thrown in jail.
Recommend 0
Zahir
Apr 16, 2020 02:00pm
@Gyan, where r they hiding big boy
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Apr 16, 2020 02:10pm
It's time to teach him humanity.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 16, 2020 02:20pm
Amidst ever growing and rapidly expanding coronavirus pandemic, a golden opportunity for racist Modi and his fascist R.S.S. and BJP cronies to kill, kill and kill as many helpless, trifle, vulnerable, weak and hapless Muslim minority population in India as possible, in-line with Hitler's Nazi party oriented Hindutva mission, including the Tableeghi Jamaat people hailing from countries all over the world.
Recommend 0
Rangaraaghavachari
Apr 16, 2020 02:22pm
@Gyan, with them are 150 foreigners who have come here for conversion and anti-national activities on tourist visa ..The inside story involving two countries is shocking ! It is clear espionage ?
Recommend 0
haris
Apr 16, 2020 02:24pm
Why not charging the organizers of procession to Sri Lakshmy temple in Andrha Pradesh? Tens of thousands were marched through the narrow streets in Manglagiri in Guntur district despite strict restrictions were already in place. Moreover, many have contracted the virus from this congregation and was in the media but later vanished all of a sudden when Tableghi Jammat event caught eye.
Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 16, 2020 02:27pm
The difference is Imran Khan is cared of these people. Modi is a brave fearless leader and is action man!
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 16, 2020 02:32pm
Bravo. They asked for it.
Recommend 0
Thiru
Apr 16, 2020 02:38pm
68% of New Delhi Covid cases are from the Markz. Their lawyer has said in today's interview that even though there was a ban on meetings of more than 20 people by March 11th, it did not specifically say all meetings are to be cancelled. This man's license to practice law should be revoked first.
Recommend 0
Rubina Aleem
Apr 16, 2020 02:42pm
Please don't mention wrong facts in articles. The tableeghi Jamaat congregation was not cancelled in Raiwind (Pakistan ) but was held and resulted in many corona positive cases.It was complete negligence not only of this party but of the govt. too who could have stopped it forcibly like they do with common people on streets. Some higher elites belong to this influential party, hence they were not stopped and rest of us are bearing the fruits.
Recommend 0
thinking
Apr 16, 2020 02:43pm
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, We dont want your brotherhood who believes in blasephemy and strategic assets
Recommend 0
Jacky
Apr 16, 2020 02:44pm
Gud decision by Modi govt.
Recommend 0
Shashi
Apr 16, 2020 02:47pm
The government order against Public Gathering came on 16th March whereas the shutdown started officially on 23rd March. Please don't tell me that 7 days were not enough to disperse/go back.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Apr 16, 2020 02:48pm
He is still hiding.
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Apr 16, 2020 02:49pm
@Kristopher, Over 68% of positive cases in Delhi are from Markaz and many more of them are hiding. What do you conclude?
Recommend 0
Usman
Apr 16, 2020 02:50pm
Wish Pakistani Govt had the backbone to do this. If mullahs don't want to be part of the society and follow rules then need to be dealt with.
Recommend 0
adil108
Apr 16, 2020 02:50pm
Targeted Dr.zakir Naik, Tableeghi Jamaat and so on and on. If they are guilty punish them otherwise show the pictures of stranded people around railways and bus stops too! By the way Indians are too weak and ignorant to understand them.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 16, 2020 02:53pm
@A shah, yes. IK is scared.
Recommend 0
ragesh
Apr 16, 2020 02:53pm
Good desesion
Recommend 0
ragesh
Apr 16, 2020 02:53pm
Good desesion
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 16, 2020 02:54pm
@Kristopher, no. Here Modi did great. These mullahs need to know that as citizens they are not above the State law.
Recommend 0
SATT
Apr 16, 2020 02:58pm
Ban the group.Confiscate the property.
Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Apr 16, 2020 02:58pm
Irrespective of any affiliation , anyone who causes others to be infected should be punished.
Recommend 0
Dilip Kumar Peshwarwala
Apr 16, 2020 03:29pm
There is no doubt that Jamat leaders were irresponsible. Better not to file a case against them. Instead they should be compelled to work in Isolation Camp for 30 days. This should be enough.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 16, 2020 03:59pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, are you a real doctor? or bought the degree from some where?
Recommend 0
dhineshkumarvp
Apr 16, 2020 04:03pm
Thanks.. written honestly about the facts
Recommend 0
Shahan Khan
Apr 16, 2020 04:19pm
Best wishes from Pakistan!. Keep it up india!
Recommend 0
Gary
Apr 16, 2020 04:25pm
@Kristopher, All over the western world, Muslims death rate in this virus is much higher than their share of the population in every countries.
Recommend 0
Proud Indian
Apr 16, 2020 04:46pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, looks like an illiterate talks like this .worst part is education doesn't help people to get knowledge.disgusting
Recommend 0
MT Reddy
Apr 16, 2020 04:58pm
Pakistan he would have.been hero
Recommend 0
Thomas Tablighi
Apr 16, 2020 05:09pm
Out of 1520 cases in new delhi alone, 68% due to TJ and their primary contacts.
Recommend 0
Venkat
Apr 16, 2020 05:11pm
@sachin, in right direction
Recommend 0
Akram
Apr 16, 2020 05:12pm
We should do the same with our tableeghi leaders. But who has the guts and will?
Recommend 0
Prateek Gupta
Apr 16, 2020 05:12pm
@@Zak who, thank you for giving him 6th chance
Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Apr 16, 2020 05:18pm
68% cases are in Delhi belongs to Tableegi.
Recommend 0
MG
Apr 16, 2020 05:19pm
Tableegis have messed up everywhere and must be punished...Pakistan included
Recommend 0
Irtaza M. Awan
Apr 16, 2020 05:26pm
For those who do not listen to reason, they must be taken to task! So while not supportive of current Indian leadership I support this particular action.
Recommend 0
Tzaman
Apr 16, 2020 05:42pm
@Faisal, Sir, a leader, a teacher should guide their juniors properly during crisis. They should not lead them to a wrong path.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Apr 16, 2020 05:45pm
Sharia Law is well applicable here.
Recommend 0
sumit
Apr 16, 2020 05:52pm
Why not NSA included
Recommend 0
Chacha
Apr 16, 2020 05:59pm
Most of the international leaders misread this virus, why to blame only one.
Recommend 0
Taftan
Apr 16, 2020 06:03pm
Pakistan should protest in UN
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 16, 2020 06:10pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, sir why do you repeat your statements so often,bring something new.
Recommend 0
Huzaifah
Apr 16, 2020 06:15pm
@Dr Vikas Jamwal , let see who get the funal version
Recommend 0
As
Apr 16, 2020 06:34pm
Seize their assets and sell any and all of them to pay for the cost of medical care for those infected by this organization. Get laws that allow government to recover the cost of medical care when such things happen.
Recommend 0
Yaqob
Apr 16, 2020 06:48pm
@Harish, BJP lost in Delhi!
Recommend 0
Yaqob
Apr 16, 2020 06:51pm
@Thomas Tablighi, Stats are coming from rss hindutva ??
Recommend 0
Kas
Apr 16, 2020 07:09pm
Question is, was there a lockdown or any restriction on gathering when Ijtema took place ? I dont think so...so blame all you can, thats what Modi government does just like trump. A hideous creature
Recommend 0
Praful Ganatra
Apr 16, 2020 07:18pm
Harish, Kejriwal is a spineless guy. It is Delhi police working directly under MHA(Ministry of Home Affair), headed by Amit Shah has booked the leader of spitting gang and charged him with culpable unintentional genocide
Recommend 0
J USA
Apr 16, 2020 07:29pm
@Rubina Aleem, Thanks for stating the facts
Recommend 0
Nand
Apr 16, 2020 07:40pm
If anyone does not obey the law of the land, Modi should order shoot at sight orders.
Recommend 0
Krishna
Apr 16, 2020 07:42pm
@haris, Are you fool or intelligent guy? Holding events with international travelers is good idea irrespective what government says? Both incidents are bad and should hold accountable.
Recommend 0
Uttam R
Apr 16, 2020 07:46pm
More charges are coming against Tableeghi Jamaat leader, tax evasion.
Recommend 0
Anwar USA
Apr 16, 2020 07:59pm
It is legitimate that action be taken against the Jamaat leaders and the members for their behavior.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 16, 2020 08:15pm
India should pass even tougher laws to bring these culprits to justice. Do not hesitate to go as far as death penalty since their actions caused many innocent people to die due to Covid-19.
Recommend 0
Vishesh
Apr 16, 2020 08:25pm
Excellent decision.....Be firm and do whatever is good for country....
Recommend 0
Hamza Farooqui
Apr 16, 2020 08:29pm
Great decision. We, in Pakistan, should have courage to do the same with those who have put our people at danger.
Recommend 0
Punjabi Pandit
Apr 16, 2020 08:38pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, you more consistent then Corona
Recommend 0
Faiz
Apr 16, 2020 08:40pm
Well done, we here in Pakistan should do the same.
Recommend 0
Pak
Apr 16, 2020 08:48pm
For the first time, I agree with BJP Govt.
Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Apr 16, 2020 09:05pm
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, We do not need your brothership. We are good without that.
Recommend 0
Tinku
Apr 16, 2020 09:14pm
@Slowtrack, close to 80 percent and increasing everyday
Recommend 0
Realistic view
Apr 16, 2020 09:22pm
@Sunaina, they have created chaos in your country too. It's not about their faith. The problem is the attitude and the damage being caused by it.
Recommend 0
Thomas MK
Apr 16, 2020 09:24pm
Very Good.. Not only the leader .., all the Office bearers of this meets organising committee to be arrested & legally charged.
Recommend 0
Realistic view
Apr 16, 2020 09:28pm
@haris, Because when they were put in quarantine they didn't hide themselves and peach to others not to co-operate with the authorities.
Recommend 0
Dr. Filaria
Apr 16, 2020 09:58pm
I wonder what the governments were doing when these meets happened in host countries. Late but a welcome move!
Recommend 0
Omar Khan
Apr 16, 2020 09:59pm
Do Pakistan have a section 304 in her penal code?
Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 16, 2020 10:00pm
Great work -- these illiterate people are bad for any country and then on top of it the religious people take there advantage.
Recommend 0
AMIK JANAT
Apr 16, 2020 10:09pm
As much as the Tablight leadership made poor decision, in all probability owing to their misjudgment of the gravity of the situation, this is time Tabligh's head quarter should be moved from this notorious country. This is persecution of the minorities - plain and simple.
Recommend 0
IndianBirdy
Apr 16, 2020 10:46pm
Waiting for the Pakistani Foreign Office to 'reject' this move by India, so that they can meet their daily 'rejection quota'.
Recommend 0
Krishna Rao
Apr 16, 2020 10:53pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, such a shame man first victims were from Tablighi jamaat guys families
Recommend 0
Krishna Rao
Apr 16, 2020 10:53pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, such a shame man first victims were from Tablighi jamaat guys families
Recommend 0
Krishna Rao
Apr 16, 2020 10:53pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, such a shame man first victims were from Tablighi jamaat guys families
Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Apr 16, 2020 11:18pm
Correct decision & good move by India. Pakistan should act swiftly to take similar action.
Recommend 0
Assad Raza
Apr 16, 2020 11:20pm
Good. It would be a deterrent.
Recommend 0
Veer
Apr 16, 2020 11:36pm
@Dr Vikas Jamwal , please do not allow such things to happen in Pakistan
Recommend 0
Rafi
Apr 17, 2020 12:32am
All of these Indians who finding fault on Tablighi Jamat Muslims really forgot that virus was originated and spread by Chinese to all over the world
Recommend 0
Sana
Apr 17, 2020 01:15am
@Saqueeb Ali, they caught him
Recommend 0
Lateef
Apr 17, 2020 02:46am
@Nayan, only gaomutra drinkers.
Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 17, 2020 03:15am
Pak FO should reject this move by India Govt.
Recommend 0
Sandeep
Apr 17, 2020 03:26am
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, Your brotherhood neither solicited nor required!
Recommend 0
Piyush
Apr 17, 2020 03:26am
@Saqueeb Ali, Delhi police is excellent if they catch him, some will create propaganda out of it.
Recommend 0
By heart indian
Apr 17, 2020 03:35am
@Zak, fake person has fake degree. I think she is very illiterate.
Recommend 0
Hasan
Apr 17, 2020 03:59am
Tableeghi Jamaat did not “cancel” their ijtamaa, as your report states. They held it for 3 days. Pakistan should take similar action against their leadership because no one should be allowed to risk the health and lives of others.
Recommend 0
Rahim
Apr 17, 2020 04:16am
Law-breakers must be punished wherever they live. We need a strong leadership like PM Modi
Recommend 0
Science
Apr 17, 2020 07:53am
@Kas, yes there was section 144 imposed before gathering.
Recommend 0

