Today's Paper | April 16, 2020

58pc of Pakistan's coronavirus cases are now locally transmitted

Ikram JunaidiUpdated April 16, 2020

Pakistan conducted around 5,540 coronavirus tests in the past 24 hours. — White Star/File
Pakistan conducted around 5,540 coronavirus tests in the past 24 hours. — White Star/File

Around 58 per cent of Pakistan's total coronavirus cases are locally transmitted, data released by the National Command and Operation Centre revealed on Thursday.

During March, when the pandemic began spreading in the country, Pakistan's number of imported coronavirus cases — a large chunk of which came from Iran — was higher than locally transmitted ones.

But the scales began tilting gradually, with imported cases slowing as the government suspended international flights on March 21, and reports of virus patients with no travel history began making the rounds. By April 12, the prime minister's assistant on health, Dr Zafar Mirza told media that around half of Pakistan's total positive cases were infected through local transmission.

Latest figures revealed Thursday showed the ratio of local transmissions had shot up to 58 per cent out of a total 6,505 positive cases as of noon.

Furthermore, Coordinator for National Emergency Centre on Polio Dr Rana Safdar told Dawn.com that the country's polio surveillance system will be used to trace coronavirus cases, as it is the most effective virus detection system in place in the country.

According to Ministry of National Health Services Spokesperson Sajid Shah, Pakistan conducted 5,540 coronavirus tests on Wednesday. This is the highest number of tests conducted over a 24-hour period in the country. On average, Pakistan conducts 2,500 tests in a day.

Shah said Pakistan's total number of tests stood at 78,979, according to the latest figures available. He further said that as the number of tests conducted rises, so will the number of positive cases.

"In fact, the government's aim is to conduct 25,000 tests daily by the end of April and predictive modelling shows that in that case 1,000 new cases will be reported daily in the country on average," he said.

Shariq
Apr 16, 2020 02:29pm
Corona is now only in the minds of those enforcing lockdown in sindh
M. Emad
Apr 16, 2020 02:30pm
'58pc of Pakistan's coronavirus cases are locally transmitted' --- and Imran Khan Niazi ministers & Sindh PPP govt are in 'lockdown' debate !
Fastrack
Apr 16, 2020 02:34pm
PM IK's sensible, all encompassing approach is clearly working. Keep going.
Fasih Amin
Apr 16, 2020 03:18pm
Tell that to ik. He is sacrificing lives in quest to open economy but his confusion will wreak economy and lead to much lives lost. I pray I am wrong
Gurpreet Singh
Apr 16, 2020 03:24pm
How do they know its locally transmitter, when there are no resources.
NG
Apr 16, 2020 04:01pm
Infection is heading towards community transmission and soon it will be difficult to track its spread
topbrass
Apr 16, 2020 04:48pm
No more complaints about 'Iron brother'. That's called loyalty.
Shamshi
Apr 16, 2020 04:49pm
Imran will only care if some one of his family get infected. He is more interested in begging for Loans for Establishment.
Siddharth chandigarh
Apr 16, 2020 05:27pm
Let once summer come in pakistan everything will be okay!
MKA
Apr 16, 2020 06:46pm
Yesterday India conducted 31000 test. 1100 found positive. India has conducted more then 2,40,000 test. Total positives are close to 13000. Now calculate Pakistan's daily and total tests and come to your own conclusion
MKA
Apr 16, 2020 07:05pm
Yesterday India conducted 31800 tests and 1100 came positive. India has conducted more than 2,40,000 till yesterday. Total positives are close to 13,000 including 4000 from a single source. Now Pakistan's highest single day test is 5000 and total 80000. Now come to your own conclusion and decide
