DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 16, 2020

Japan offers $1m to help Afghan refugees fight Covid-19 in Pakistan

The Newspaper's ReporterUpdated April 16, 2020

Email

Japanese govt has already provided $2.41m to Pakistan to support its efforts to combat the infection. — AFP/File
Japanese govt has already provided $2.41m to Pakistan to support its efforts to combat the infection. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Japanese government has decided to provide another $1 million to Pakistan through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to equip people and Afghan refugees to fight Covid-19.

Prior to this, the Japanese government had provided $2.41m to Pakistan to support its efforts to combat the infection, including $1.62m through the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), $540,000 through the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and $250,000 through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), a press release of Japanese assistance said on Wednesday.

Through the fresh grant assistance, the UNHCR will provide necessary technical assistance and equipment and material to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by considering the situation on the ground at the request of the government. The support will boost Pakistan’s capacity to quickly track the coronavirus-affected persons and treat them accordingly.

Japanese Ambassador Matsuda Kuninori, while appreciating the tremendous efforts of the Pakistan government, said that the spread of Covid-19 had become a serious issue worldwide and it was now crucial for the international community to take necessary measures to address this disease.

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A season of regrets

A season of regrets

Do ordinary Pakistanis not behave as responsible citizens because they aren’t treated as citizens?

Editorial

April 16, 2020

Maintaining lockdown

PICTURES of crowded vegetable markets in some of Pakistan’s largest cities in recent days paint a grim picture of...
April 16, 2020

SBP Act

THE State Bank is a central pillar of Pakistan’s economic management, and any reform of its constitutive law,...
April 16, 2020

Trump’s ego

ONCE again, US President Donald Trump has let his ego get the better of him. In the midst of a pandemic, he has...
April 15, 2020

Domestic violence

WHEN governments around the world first began announcing lockdown measures to stop the spread of the novel...
April 15, 2020

A risky choice

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has announced a continuation of the lockdown for another two weeks — but there will be...
Updated April 15, 2020

Back to the future?

Amidst a once-in-a-century pandemic, there is a sense of déjà vu in the lofty halls of the Supreme Court.