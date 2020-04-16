Japan offers $1m to help Afghan refugees fight Covid-19 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Japanese government has decided to provide another $1 million to Pakistan through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to equip people and Afghan refugees to fight Covid-19.

Prior to this, the Japanese government had provided $2.41m to Pakistan to support its efforts to combat the infection, including $1.62m through the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), $540,000 through the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and $250,000 through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), a press release of Japanese assistance said on Wednesday.

Through the fresh grant assistance, the UNHCR will provide necessary technical assistance and equipment and material to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by considering the situation on the ground at the request of the government. The support will boost Pakistan’s capacity to quickly track the coronavirus-affected persons and treat them accordingly.

Japanese Ambassador Matsuda Kuninori, while appreciating the tremendous efforts of the Pakistan government, said that the spread of Covid-19 had become a serious issue worldwide and it was now crucial for the international community to take necessary measures to address this disease.

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2020