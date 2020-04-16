DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 16, 2020

PM chides Zafar Mirza for not pleading govt case in SC effectively

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 16, 2020

Zafar Mirza repremanded for his "irresponsible" attitude in SC, failure to show court govt's efforts against corona. — DawnNewsTV/File
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reprimanded his Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza for his “irresponsible” attitude during his recent appearance before the Supreme Court and not pleading the case of the federal government regarding the coronavirus situation effectively in the court.

Sources told Dawn that the prime minister took serious note of Dr Mirza’s “non-serious” attitude and assailed him for not presenting the untiring efforts of the government to control the pandemic in the country properly.

A source said the prime minister was of the view that the special assistant was duty-bound to present the government’s achievements in the fight against coronavirus in an “effective” and “humble” manner. The prime minister observed that Dr Mirza, during his recent appearance before the Supreme Court, had failed to give satisfactory replies to the court’s queries.

At a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday, the prime minister had, in the presence of Dr Mirza, expressed displeasure and said the government gave due respect to the Supreme Court and the chief justice and any “irresponsible” and “non-serious” attitude from any public office holder and member of the cabinet would not be tolerated.

Later, a notice issued by the Prime Minister Office stated that PM Khan had taken a very serious view of “the recent campaign on social media in which uncalled, immoderate and intemperate language has been used against the superior judiciary of Pakistan, including the chief justice”. It said the prime minister had directed the director general of the Federal Investigation Agency to look into the malicious campaign and depute a team of suitable officers to track down the culprits involved therein and take necessary legal action as per the relevant laws.

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

UIOP
Apr 16, 2020 08:07am
Everyone in the cabinet is like him only. No responsibility. And you have sent this guy for SAARC meeting. Good visions step.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 16, 2020 08:10am
Another sad day for us! Everything is always someone else’s fault! This attitude of passing the blame onto others is becoming a habit of the noble kindheart. Wish we had a strong leader.
Recommend 0
shan
Apr 16, 2020 08:24am
This is what happens when you dont appoint people on merit.
Recommend 0
TRACTION345
Apr 16, 2020 08:33am
The simple fact is that the Special Assistant refrained from speaking lies.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Apr 16, 2020 08:52am
Chide... He is the only grownup in the room.
Recommend 0
Khalil
Apr 16, 2020 08:59am
He was just emulating our brave leader. Salute Dr.Mirza's resolve to be true to his consciousness. IK's leadership tenet- when you cant show action, shout out at high tone and claim victory! the story continues yet again.......
Recommend 0
Haseeb
Apr 16, 2020 09:15am
This also show the seriousness of govt. to face Covid19 crisis in country... He was sent as face of pakistan in SAARC conference
Recommend 0
Dawn
Apr 16, 2020 09:21am
@Fastrack , are you thinking about the dishonest leaders of the past?
Recommend 0
rising star
Apr 16, 2020 09:22am
How much more incompetent can Imran Khan get?
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 16, 2020 10:10am
@Fastrack , Wow , now where is your blind trust on Imran .
Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Apr 16, 2020 10:49am
Why is Dr. Zafar Mirza even needed in the govt.? Let Control and Command Ctr. handle things.
Recommend 0

