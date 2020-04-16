PM chides Zafar Mirza for not pleading govt case in SC effectively

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reprimanded his Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza for his “irresponsible” attitude during his recent appearance before the Supreme Court and not pleading the case of the federal government regarding the coronavirus situation effectively in the court.

Sources told Dawn that the prime minister took serious note of Dr Mirza’s “non-serious” attitude and assailed him for not presenting the untiring efforts of the government to control the pandemic in the country properly.

A source said the prime minister was of the view that the special assistant was duty-bound to present the government’s achievements in the fight against coronavirus in an “effective” and “humble” manner. The prime minister observed that Dr Mirza, during his recent appearance before the Supreme Court, had failed to give satisfactory replies to the court’s queries.

At a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday, the prime minister had, in the presence of Dr Mirza, expressed displeasure and said the government gave due respect to the Supreme Court and the chief justice and any “irresponsible” and “non-serious” attitude from any public office holder and member of the cabinet would not be tolerated.

Later, a notice issued by the Prime Minister Office stated that PM Khan had taken a very serious view of “the recent campaign on social media in which uncalled, immoderate and intemperate language has been used against the superior judiciary of Pakistan, including the chief justice”. It said the prime minister had directed the director general of the Federal Investigation Agency to look into the malicious campaign and depute a team of suitable officers to track down the culprits involved therein and take necessary legal action as per the relevant laws.

